Ulrika Jonsson posted a screenshot of the warning from Hinge, which explained her profile had been removed.

Ulrika Jonsson claims she has been kicked off an online dating app unexpectedly.

The TV personality, who has spoken candidly about looking for love online, was banned from Hinge for “violating the terms of service”.

The 55-year-old, took to her Instagram story to share her frustration as she insists the app should spend more time banning the “catfishes” she has had to endure.

Ulrika Jonsson attends the World Premiere of 'One Direction: This Is Us' at Empire Leicester Square on August 20, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

She wrote: “Nice one @hinge. No reason (Maybe you should spend a bit more time banning countless catfish I’ve had to endure) I await your response @hinge.”

The mother-of-four told The Sun: “I just woke up and was told I’d been banned. I suspect it’s that someone reported me for impersonating Ulrika Jonsson.”

Earlier this year, Ulrika was asked about her love life on an episode of Loose Women.

Ulrika Jonsson and Brian Monet attends the 5th anniversary performance of 'War Horse' at The New London Theatre, Drury Lane on October 25, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

She told the talk show hosts about the younger men she has recently dated, saying: “Recent ones, I’ve only really had dates, I guess, I’ve not had a relationship with anybody – but the dates have been a little younger, yes.

“They didn’t know I was Ulrika Jonsson, which was great.

“That’s the dream, to have someone just take you for who you are. I guess the youngest was 26. So yeah 26, 30 ish.”

Ulrika has been single since 2019, following a divorce from third husband Brian Monet.

Ulrika Jonsson (Getty Images)

The pair were together for ten years and had one son, Malcolm, who is now 13-years-old.

Prior to this she was married to Lance Gerrard-Wright - who she shares her 17-year-old daughter Martha with.

And her first marriage was to cameraman John Turnbull in 1990 and they have a son, Cameron, 27.