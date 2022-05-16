The musician, known for his 2018 single German, posted an unsual video to his YouTube channel that has left fans worried

EO (R) performs on the Main Stage with DJ Semtex on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6, 2018 in London, England (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images)

Fans of British rapper EO have been left concerned following the musician’s cryptic return to social media after an extended break from the public eye.

The musician, known for his debut single German, had seemingly dropped off the grid - however he has now returned with claims that he was “forced” into rehab.

This is what you need to know.

Who is EO?

EO, whose real name is Edwin Onokhua, is a British rapper and YouTuber, born on 22 June 2001.

He started his career as a comedian on YouTube, making song parodies and skits before transitioning into taking music seriously following encouragement from his fans and viewers.

Talking to Ticket Web , EO said: “With YouTube, I’ve always done parodies, like African parodies to popular songs like Cardi B and all those, you know.

“My fans could kinda tell… that I was quite musical, and they used to try and persuade me to try it out properly.

EO released his debut single German in 2018 (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images)

“I wasn’t too sure at first, but they kept getting on to me. Eventually, I was like, okay, and then, boom.”

EO’s debut single, titled German, was released in 2018 and it reached No 13 in the UK Singles Chart.

Following the success of German, EO caught the attention of his now manager.

He said: “We posted the song on my YouTube channel, then it got some attention, but then after that, my manager now heard it and hit me up like, “You wanna remake the song with a proper producer and that?” and I was like, yeah.

“That’s when I went to the studio with J Rocs. We shot the video like a week and a half after we recorded the song. Boom. Then we posted it a few days after.”

Since then, EO has released a number of other singles, such as Tick Tock, Next Up?, Buss Me a Pound, 419 and Bend Low.

Was he forced into rehab?

On Sunday 15 May, EO posted a video to his YouTube channel titled “ They Tried to Make Me Go To Rehab & I Said Ouuu ”.

The video, which is one minute and 30 seconds long, features EO wearing a grey sweatshirt and headphones whilst in a bare looking room. A pair of grey sweatpants can be seen on the table behind him, as well as a bottle of Listerine which he moves out of view because they “aren’t sponsoring him”.

EO looks a bit dishevelled in the video, and throughout can be heard mumbling random words and sentences.

The video ends with a clip promoting EO’s new song, Blood on the Block, which, at the end of the video, says it will be “out soon”.

According to reports, EO also posted some videos to his Snapchat story on 16 March, with the caption of one video stating: “They try to make me go to rehab & I say no.

“I said no but they force me inside so, Yh Yh Yh.”

The comments on the YouTube channel have been disabled (Photo: YouTube/eocrossover)

EO can reportedly be seen walking around what appears to be a facility, as well as staring blankly into the camera at points.

The comments on the YouTube video have been disabled and has left fans of the rapper concerned, with many taking to Twitter to express their worries.

One person wrote: “That eo crossover vid… wtf.”

Another tweeted: “Is crossover good [because] wtf.”

“Hope EO Crossover is getting better, praying for him for real,” wrote another.

Prior to the new video, EO hadn’t uploaded to his YouTube channel in over two years.

On his Instagram account, EO posted a video to his story in which he promoted the new YouTube channel, and added: “I’m back b**ch.”

Where is he now?

It’s unclear where EO’s current location might be.