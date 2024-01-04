Jeffrey Epstein worked as both a teacher and a trader, and his last girlfriend was reportedly Karyna Shuliak

Jeffrey Epstein never married and reportedly had no children. A protest group called "Hot Mess" hold up signs of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Federal courthouse on July 8, 2019 in New York City Picture: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

High-profile names such as Prince Andrew, Michael Jackson, and former US president Bill Clinton have been named in court documents of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Jeffrey Epstein was found hanged in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan in August 2019. The New York Post reported in June 2023 that the “inspector general said that leaders and staff members at the jail, the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center, created an environment in which Mr. Epstein, a financier awaiting trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges, had every opportunity to kill himself.”

In July 2023, Karyna Shuliak was photographed walking around Central Park in New York. Karyna was reportedly Jeffrey Epstein’s last girlfriend and the last person to speak to him before his death. According to the Daily Mail, “The sighting was a rare one for Shuliak, originally from Minsk, who is believed to have arrived in the US in 2009 and married Epstein associate Jennifer Kalin in what was allegedly a sham marriage to keep her in the country.”

The article goes on to say that “Within a few years, she became romantically involved with the financier himself, and would come to earn the nickname ‘the inspector’ for her obsessive snooping on Epstein during their years-long relationship.”

Jeffrey Epstein never married, and reportedly didn’t have children. However The Sun reported in 2020 that “Up to 130 people including dozens of Brits say they could be a love child of Jeffrey Epstein.” It also revealed that “Some 386 informants have contacted Epsteinheirs.com — with 30 per cent saying they might be his offspring.”

What was Jeffrey Epstein’s job?

Jeffrey Epstein worked as a maths teacher at a private school in Manhattan. The Guardian reported that it was whilst he was teaching, that in 1976 “the father of one of his students put him in touch with a partner at the global investment bank Bear Stearns.”