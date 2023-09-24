BBC newsreader Victoria Derbyshire took Laura Kuenssberg’s place on this week’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

Laura Kuenssberg was absent from her BBC politics programme today - prompting many viewers to wonder about her whereabouts.

The journalist and broadcaster usually presents ‘Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg’ each Sunday at 9am, but she wasn’t in the studio this morning (24 September) when audiences tuned into watch.

Instead, prominent BBC newsreader Victoria Derbyshire was on screen - and she took over hosting duties by interviewing politicians such as Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, Lib Dem leader Ed Davey, and Labour MP Darren Jones.

Where was Laura Kuenssberg?

Kuenssberg was not on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg today. Those who follow the presenter on X, formerly known as Twitter, will have had a heads up about her absence - as she took to the platform on Saturday (23 September) to let fans know she would not be appearing on the show the next day.

She wrote: “Sorry everyone, I can’t make #bbclaurak or #newscast this weekend - but don’t miss @vicderbyshire in the chair at 9 tomorrow on @BBCOne!”

She did not offer any reasons for her absence - nor did her replacement Derbyshire. The BBC newsreader also took to X to comment on the change, simply writing: “Morning …am last min sub for #BBCLauraK.”

She then gave an outline of who would be on the show, listing: “Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, Shadow Treasury minister Darren Jones, Lib Dem leader Ed Davey, Economist Yanis Varoufakis, Journalist Rachel Johnson, Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay.”

Later, whilst opening the programme, Derbyshire also directly addressed Kuenssberg’s absence. She told the audience: “Hello, obviously I am not Laura, she couldn’t be here today, so I have stepped in.”

Will Laura Kuenssberg be back next week?

Kuenssberg is expected to return to the BBC politics programme next week, so her fans need not worry about missing her for too long. However, it seems some on social media would prefer Derbyshire to stay on - with many suggesting they preferred her presenting style.

One wrote on Derbyshire’s post on X: “This is great news - make it permanent.” Meanwhile, another said “you were great today, thank you!”, while a third chimed in by saying: “You should be a permanent sub! You’re the best out there by far.”

What is Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg?

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg started back in September 2022 - replacing former BBC programme BBC The Andrew Marr Show, which ran from 2005 - 2021.

It has assumed a similar format to previous BBC Sunday morning shows, with presenter Kuenssberg interviewing politicians, experts, and public figures who have been involved in - or who are keen to comment on - the major news events of the past week.