Like father like son, Lebron 'Bronny' James is starting to cement himself as a household name in professional basketball

When you are the son of one of basketball's greatest of all time, it's hardly surprising when you hit the headlines - that is the case for Bronny James, son of LeBron James, who has been discharged from hospital after a cardiac arrest.

The 18-year-old had been receiving treatment, including intensive care, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after he collapsed during basketball training at the University of Southern California's Galen Center. Bronny had experienced cardiac arrest.

Dr Merije Chukumerije, who's a cardiologist for the athlete, said in a statement: "He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his work-up will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."

LeBron James posted an update on Thursday (27 July) where he said that his family were "safe and healthy". The NBA's all-time leading scorer tweeted: "I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang".

Bronny will now continue his recovery by resting at home. He is expected to undergo extensive testing to investigate the cause of the cardiac arrest, as is typical with patients.

But who is Bronny James? Here is everything you need to know about the son of an NBA legend.

Who is Bronny James?

Lebron 'Bronny' James has previously signed with FaZe Clan and streams Call of Duty and Fortnite - Credit: Getty

Lebron 'Bronny' James is starting to become a household name in professional basketball. Son of his legend namesake and mother Savannah James, the 18-year-old was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 2004.

Bronny plys his trade as a point guard and shooting guard for the USC Trojans of the Pac-12 Conference and has already received acclaim for his talent. He was named a McDonald's All-American as a senior in high school earlier this year.

Sports fans started to notice his ability early on. By the time he was just 10 years old, his highlights from his youth basketball game were receiving national attention and were going viral on social media.

Honouring his father, Bronny has worn the jersey number 23 while also adorning 0, which was made famous by his favourite NBA player Russell Westbrook.

His interests are not just limited to the popular American sport, but also video gaming and previously signed for esports organisation FaZe Clan in 2020. He streamed games like Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite under the handle FaZe Bronny, as well as appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated alongside fellow FaZe members and NFL quarterback Kyler Murray in 2021.

How tall is Bronny James?