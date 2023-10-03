The pair first met while filming the 2015 comedy horror, 'The Final Girls,' and became engaged in 2019

‘Pitch Perfect’ and ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ actor Adam Devine shared the news on Instagram overnight that he and his wife, Chloe Bridges, are expecting their first child. "We have news!!" Bridges, 31, captioned a series of Instagram photos overnight, featuring the couple cradling her bump. "Can't wait to get this lil family started."

In his typical, lighthearted fashion, Devine also took to Instagram writing “Look, we're pregnant!" while puffing his belly out to try and recreate his wife’s showing. However, the ‘Workaholics’ creator then went on to state “Well, I'm just fat now, but Chloe is carrying our little human baby! Obviously, it's very exciting stuff!”

"This page will mostly be dedicated to our baby, as I'll be devoting my life to our child, hoping that he doesn't one day use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me."

The pair met on set during the film of meta-comedy horror ‘The Final Girls’ back in 2015, which led to the start of their relationship, with the duo tying the knot in October 2021 after a two-year engagement.

The pair were originally set to marry in September, but after their original wedding venue postponed all of the year’s events due to the pandemic, the couple switched to a smaller affair at Esperanza, a resort in Cabo San Lucas.

Who is Chloe Bridges?

Chloe Marisa Suazo Devine, professionally known as Chloe Bridges, is an American actress born on December 27 1991 and gained early recognition for her portrayal of Zoey Moreno in the ABC sitcom ‘Freddie,’ where she worked alongside Freddie Prinze Jr. During this period, she was credited under her birth name, Chloe Suazo.

In 2014, she joined the fifth season of the ABC Family teen drama series ‘Pretty Little Liars’ as Sydney Driscoll, a member of the swim team who befriends one of the main characters, Emily. Alongside her role as Paula in the horror comedy film ‘The Final Girls,’ where she first met Devine, she also appeared as Nia in the supernatural thriller film ‘Nightlight’ that same year.

In 2017, she was cast as Kibby, a former child star and recovering addict, in the VH1 scripted drama series ‘Daytime Divas,’ which premiered in June 2017 and had a recurring role as Roxy Buckley in the American dark-comedy television web series ‘Insatiable’ in 2018.