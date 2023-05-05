Aquaman actress Amber Heard has kept a low profile since her extremely public divorce from actor Johnny Depp and the resulting defamation court case which ended with Heard successfully being sued for three counts of libel.

The 37-year-old mum hasn’t posted on her official Instagram page since December 2022, when she revealed she had made a “difficult decision” to settle the defamation case with ex-husband Depp, adding “I finally have the opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years go and on terms I can agree to. I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, it’s been reported that Heard has quit Hollywood, amid a petition to remove her from the second Aquaman film, and has moved to Spain with her two-year-old daughter. In an exclusive report for the Daily Mail, showbiz writer Alison Boshoff revealed that she has “quietly” relocated to Madrid, Spain. A friend of Heard’s told Boshoff that “she’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise”. The friend also said that people shouldn’t expect to see Heard back on our screens any time soon. “I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right for the right project.”

This has left many wondering what is going to happen between Heard and her supposed girlfriend Eve Barlow and whether or not the couple will be starting a new life together in the Spanish sunshine. Here’s everything we know, including who Heard and Barlow are.

Who is Eve Barlow?

Eve Barlow is reported to be the girlfriend of Amber Heard. She’s a 37-year-old Scottish-American speaker and blogger. She was born in Glasgow, Scotland, but lives in Los Angeles. She is known as being a prominent pro-Israel activist and was formerly Deputy Editor of the NME. Barlow and Heard have never confirmed that they are romantically involved, but rumours began circulating last year when Barlow supported Heard during the defamation trial with Depp.

Barlow was also allegedly asked to leave the courtroom with no right to return after she was caught texting throughout proceedings and showing information to a witness in an attempt to mislead the jury. Barlow has posted about Heard a few times on her official Instagram page, including one post in December 2022 when she said she was “proud” of her and added “standing next to you is easy for me”, with a heart emoji.

Who is Amber Heard?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amber Heard is an American actress, humanitarian and social activist. She had her first leading role in the horror film All the Boys Love Mandy Lane (2006), and went on to star in films such as The Rum Diary (2011), Magic Mike XXL (2015) and Aquaman (2018). She will also star in the Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will be released later this year.

Pro-Israel activist Eve Barlow and actress Amber Heard are rumoured to be in a relationship.

She was born in Austin, Texas, but moved to Los Angeles to pursue her career in acting. Heard has had a number of relationships over the years which have thrust her further into the spotlight, including with photographer Tasya Van Ree between 2008 and 2012, when she briefly changed her name to Amber Van Ree although the two were never married. She started dating Depp in 2012 and the pair married in 2015 but separated in 2016. Following her divorce from Depp, Heard dated Twitter owner Elon Musk for a year, until early 2018. She also dated cinematographer Bianca Butti from January 2020 to December 2021.

Who is Amber Heard’s daughter?

Amber Heard’s daughter is called Oonagh Paige, and she is now aged two. Heard welcomed her daughter via surrogate in April 2021, but she did not reveal the news of her birth until July that year.

Sharing a photo of herself and her sleeping daughter at the time, she wrote: “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalised to not want a ring in order to have a crib. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heard has never publicly revealed who her daughter’s father is, but has referred to herself as both “mum and dad” in subsequent Instagram posts about her daughter. There is, however, speculation that the little girl’s father is Elon Musk. Heard has also never spoken about the meaning behind her daughter’s first name, but it is believed that her middle name was given to her in tribute to her late grandmother, Heard’s mother Paige, who died in May 2020.

Will Eve Barlow move to Spain to be with Amber Heard?