The chairman of 1922 committee confirmed that the threshold of 15% of Conservative MPs had been met

Sir Graham Brady has confirmed that a no confidence vote against Prime Minister Boris Johnson will take place this evening (6 June).

The chairman of the 1922 committee released a statement this morning, confirming the threshold of 15% of Conservative MPs had been met.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vote comes in the wake of Sue Gray’s report into breaches by the government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Number 10 Downing Street said: "Tonight is a chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on, delivering on the people’s priorities.

"The PM welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs and will remind them that when they’re united and focused on the issues that matter to voters there is no more formidable political force.”

But who is Graham Brady and what is his role in Boris Johnson’s no confidence vote? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Graham Brady?

Brady is a Conservative MP who was elected to the House of Commons in 1997 as an MP for Altrincham and Sale West.

Graham Brady is a Conservative MP and Chairman of the 1922 Committee (Pic: Getty Images)

The 55-year-old has been involved with the Conservative party since he was 16 years old.

Brady gained his degree at the University of Durham and went into public relations and affairs before making the move into politics.

He was elected to be the Chairman of the 1922 Committee in 2010 and has held the role ever since.

In the past he voted against the Marriage (Same Sex couples) Act in 2013 citing religious freedom and was a supporter of Brexit in 2016.

Brady has been outspoken against the second Covid-19 lockdown.

Speaking to the Guardian in May 2020 he called for an end to “arbitrary rules and limitations on freedom as quickly as possible.”

Adding that the British public were "a little too willing to stay at home."

What is the 1922 Committee?

The 1922 committee was set up in April 1923 by Conservative MPs to help “facilitate cooperation within the party.”

The 1922 committee, pictured in 2019. (Credit: Getty)

The 22 is made up of backbenchers, giving them a space to discuss their opinions on important issues without the worry of being reprimanded by frontbench MPs.

Committee members meet every week and on a monthly basis with the party leader.

The group is still under the control of the party whips and since Brady took over as chairman in 2010, frontbenchers have been allowed to attend meetings.

Here is a list of the current executive members of the 1922 committee:

Sir Graham Brady: Chair

William Wragg: Joint Vice-Chair

Nusrat Ghani: Joint Vice-Chair

Bob Blackman: Joint Executive Secretary

Gary Sambrook: Joint Executive Secretary

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown: Treasurer

Sir Bernard Jenkin

Karl McCartney

Sir Bernard Jenkin

Jason McCartney

Nicola Richards

Sheryll Murray

Richard Holden

Martin Vickers

Is Graham Brady an MP?

Brady was elected as an MP for Altrincham and Sale West in 1997.

At the time, he was the youngest Conservative MP to be elected to parliament.

He has retained his seat ever since.

When was he made a Sir?

Brady was appointed as a Knight Bachelor in 2016, giving him the title of Sir and his wife the title of Lady.

The honour is often given to people recognised for their achievements, especially in the entertainment industry.

Actors Anthony Hopkins (A Bridge Too Far, Hannibal), Michael Caine (Alfie, The Italian Job) and Ian McKellen (The Lord of the Rings) have all received the award.

Who is his wife?

Brady married Victoria Lowther in 1992 after the pair met whilst studying at the University of Durham.

The MP employs his wife as his Senior Parliamentary Assistant.

The couple have two children together.

Does Graham Brady have Twitter?

Brady does indeed have a Twitter account, which you can find here.