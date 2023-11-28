Considered the original WWE Diva, the former “Sunny,” Tammy Lynn Sytch, has been jailed for 17 years after a fatal car crash in March 2022

Formerly known as Sunny, former WWE, ECW and WCW valet Tammy Lynn Sytch has been jailed for 17 years after her involvement in a fatal car crash in March 2022 (Credit: Florida Court Services/WWE)

Tammy Lynn Sytch, known to many wrestling fans as WWE’s first Diva, “Sunny,” has been jailed for 17 years after the fatal car crash that killed 75-year-old Julian Lasseter in March 2022. She was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz car which collided with a Kia that was stopped at a traffic signal, police said.

Sytch, 50, has previously been arrested for driving under the influence with this occasion said to show Sytch having a blood alcohol content three-and-a-half times the legal limit, according to reports. Witnesses attested that Sytch was driving at a considerable speed when the accident occurred. Following the crash, Sytch was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, and a blood sample was collected for analysis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initially released after posting a $227,500 bond, her freedom was short-lived as a judge, deeming her a threat to the community, revoked her bond six days later, leading to Sytch's return to jail. On August 16, 2023, Sytch entered a plea of no contest to the charges but has now been found responsible and now faces 17 years in jail and eight years probation.

In the Florida courtroom, the ex-wrestler, clad in an orange jumpsuit and restrained with handcuffs, became emotional and teary-eyed as she spoke to the assembled audience. Expressing remorse, Sytch stated, "A precious life was lost on that tragic day, and I am profoundly sorry for that. I request the chance to make amends for my actions." She reportedly turned to the victim's family at a certain moment, acknowledging, "I understand that my words may not be sufficient, but please be aware that you are in my thoughts every day."

Who is Tammy Lynn Sytch?

Tammy Lynn Sytch as Sunny, accompanying the Legion of Doom at Wrestlemania 14 (Credit: WWE)

Tammy Lynn Sytch, born to parents of American and Russian descent, grew up in a disciplined household with her father, a retired United States Navy member. Graduating from Cedar Ridge High School in 1990, Sytch entered the world of professional wrestling, initially joining Smoky Mountain Wrestling in 1992. Her scripted persona evolved over the years, ranging from a villainous character threatening a sexual discrimination lawsuit to managing various wrestlers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite her contributions to professional wrestling, Sytch faced legal troubles and personal challenges. Arrested multiple times for offences such as disorderly conduct, burglary, and DUI, her legal issues led to periods of incarceration. Sytch also encountered health challenges, including a burst appendix in 2001 and a battle with cervical cancer.

In addition to her wrestling career, Sytch dabbled in adult entertainment, participating in Missy Hyatt's adult website Wrestling Vixxxens from 2001 to 2003. In 2016, she starred in a pornographic film titled "Sunny Side Up: In Through the Backdoor." Following her release from prison in 2020, Sytch created an OnlyFans account for adult content.