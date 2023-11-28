Tammy Lynn Sytch, the original WWE Diva, jailed for 17 years after fatal car crash | Who is “Sunny”?
Considered the original WWE Diva, the former “Sunny,” Tammy Lynn Sytch, has been jailed for 17 years after a fatal car crash in March 2022
Tammy Lynn Sytch, known to many wrestling fans as WWE’s first Diva, “Sunny,” has been jailed for 17 years after the fatal car crash that killed 75-year-old Julian Lasseter in March 2022. She was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz car which collided with a Kia that was stopped at a traffic signal, police said.
Sytch, 50, has previously been arrested for driving under the influence with this occasion said to show Sytch having a blood alcohol content three-and-a-half times the legal limit, according to reports. Witnesses attested that Sytch was driving at a considerable speed when the accident occurred. Following the crash, Sytch was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, and a blood sample was collected for analysis.
Initially released after posting a $227,500 bond, her freedom was short-lived as a judge, deeming her a threat to the community, revoked her bond six days later, leading to Sytch's return to jail. On August 16, 2023, Sytch entered a plea of no contest to the charges but has now been found responsible and now faces 17 years in jail and eight years probation.
In the Florida courtroom, the ex-wrestler, clad in an orange jumpsuit and restrained with handcuffs, became emotional and teary-eyed as she spoke to the assembled audience. Expressing remorse, Sytch stated, "A precious life was lost on that tragic day, and I am profoundly sorry for that. I request the chance to make amends for my actions." She reportedly turned to the victim's family at a certain moment, acknowledging, "I understand that my words may not be sufficient, but please be aware that you are in my thoughts every day."
Who is Tammy Lynn Sytch?
Tammy Lynn Sytch, born to parents of American and Russian descent, grew up in a disciplined household with her father, a retired United States Navy member. Graduating from Cedar Ridge High School in 1990, Sytch entered the world of professional wrestling, initially joining Smoky Mountain Wrestling in 1992. Her scripted persona evolved over the years, ranging from a villainous character threatening a sexual discrimination lawsuit to managing various wrestlers.
In 1994, Sytch transitioned to the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), where she became known as Sunny. Her time in WWF included managing tag teams, winning Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Manager of the Year Award, and even being recognized as the most downloaded woman on AOL in 1996. Sunny's WWF tenure saw her involvement in storylines, championship matches, and appearances on various television programs.
After leaving WWF in 1998, Sytch joined Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) for a brief period before moving on to World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 2000. Her career on the independent circuit extended from 2000 to 2018, marked by various promotions and appearances. Notably, she won the WSU Championship in 2007 during her time with Women Superstars Uncensored.
Despite her contributions to professional wrestling, Sytch faced legal troubles and personal challenges. Arrested multiple times for offences such as disorderly conduct, burglary, and DUI, her legal issues led to periods of incarceration. Sytch also encountered health challenges, including a burst appendix in 2001 and a battle with cervical cancer.
In addition to her wrestling career, Sytch dabbled in adult entertainment, participating in Missy Hyatt's adult website Wrestling Vixxxens from 2001 to 2003. In 2016, she starred in a pornographic film titled "Sunny Side Up: In Through the Backdoor." Following her release from prison in 2020, Sytch created an OnlyFans account for adult content.
Sytch's personal life intertwines with her wrestling career, with notable relationships with Chris Candido and a controversial series of “trysts” with current WWE NXT booker and Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Her autobiography, "A Star Shattered: The Rise & Fall & Rise of Wrestling Diva Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch," was released in 2016, providing insight into her tumultuous journey. Her and Chris Candido’s life was also the subject of Vice’s television series, “Darkside of the Ring.”
