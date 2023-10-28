The wife of Brian Blessed and one-time romance of Roger Moore, Hildegard Neil, has died aged 84 after a battle with cancer.

English actor, writer, presenter, and comedian Brian Blessed with his wife, English actress Hildegarde Neil and their daughter Rosalind Blessed, UK, 28th December 1978. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Know for her roles during a golden age of British entertainment, the actress Hildegard Neil died on September 19 2023, it was announced earlier this week. A statement announced that she had died of cancer at the age of 84.

Born Hildegard Hope Zimmermann on May 20, 1939, in South Africa, She relocated to England in 1961 and studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) for two years. Throughout her career, she made notable appearances in various films, television shows, and stage productions.

Neil's acting career commenced with her television debut in the BBC Schools' production of ‘Julius Caesar’ in 1963. Over the following four decades, she appeared as a guest artist in numerous television series. She also demonstrated her talent on the big screen, with roles in films such as 1970’s ‘The Man Who Haunted Himself,’ ‘Antony and Cleopatra’ in 1972, ‘A Touch of Class’ in 1973, ‘The Legacy’ in 1978 and ‘The Mirror Crack'd’ in 1980 to name some of her more notable screen roles.

Her stage performances included a season at the Royal Shakespeare Company, where she portrayed various roles, including "Gertrude" in "Hamlet." Neil also showcased her versatility by directing productions of "Much Ado About Nothing" in 1971 and "As You Like It" in 1972.