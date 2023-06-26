ITV viewers were left puzzled when they realised Josie Gibson was joined by Craig Doyle on the This Morning sofa on Monday (26 June)

Not for the first time in recent months, Holly Willoughby was absent from the This Morning sofa on Monday (26 June) as ITV viewers were left equally confused and concerned as to the popular host's whereabouts.

The broadcaster's flagship daytime programme opened very differently, with Josie Gibson not accompanied by 42-year-old but her stand-in Craig Doyle. This is not the first time that the Irishman has deputised on the ITV show.

Leaving a lot to be answered, Willoughby's absence was explained on-air as Doyle told viewers: "Holly is off today, she'll be back tomorrow".

Willoughby has taken a step back from This Morning on a number of occasions in recent months, especially in the backlash of the Phillip Schofield scandal. Her now former co-host resigned from his position at ITV amid rumours of a feud between the hosting duo, as well as in the wake of news of an affair with a younger colleague.

But what is the reason why Holly Willoughby is missing Monday morning's episode of This Morning? Here is her absence explained.

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Many have speculated that Holly Willoughby is reeling from a weekend of partying at Glastonbury 2023 - Credit: Getty

As fans started to realise Willoughby was a no show on Monday morning, they flocked to her social media channels. Concern started to grow as the award-winning presenter went AWOL on both her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Over the weekend, however, Willoughby was pictured partying away alongside friends at Glastonbury 2023 - which included groundbreaking sets from the likes of Elton John, Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters and more.

Many viewers took to socials to speculate whether her absence could be blamed on a sore head after days of dancing and drinking, with one user writing: "Holly p****d from Glastonbury, never mind take the day off" while another questioned: "So has Holly got a hangover?".

Criticising Willoughby, another commented: "You’d think Holly would have thought that it’s a really bad idea to just take a day off after all the recent controversy especially after being pictured at Glastonbury."