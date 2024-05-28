BBC election night coverage: BBC News 2024 UK election presenters with Clive Myrie - live iPlayer coverage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Laura Kuenssberg and Clive Myrie will head the BBC's TV coverage on General Election night. Joining Mastermind host Myrie and Sunday morning political show presenter Kuenssberg will be BBC political editor Chris Mason and Reeta Chakrabarti.
The 2019 election night coverage was led by Huw Edwards, who resigned from the BBC earlier this year amid allegations that he paid a young person for sexually explicit photos.
Traditionally, election night coverage is presented by a single anchor, with Edwards succeeding veteran host David Dimbleby in 2019.
This year, Jeremy Vine will also broadcast from Cardiff with his famous election swingometer, while Kirsty Wark will be in Glasgow and Andrea Catherwood in Belfast.
Fiona Bruce, Victoria Derbyshire, Naga Munchetty, Nick Watt, and Alex Forsyth will be among those reporting from key locations around the country, the BBC said.
There will also be dedicated TV results programmes in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. Nick Robinson and Rachel Burden will lead the BBC's radio coverage.
BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness said it’s “incredible to have such breadth and depth of expertise to call upon, up and down the country, when it matters most.”
“We’ve assembled a fresh, dynamic team to bring insight, experience – and perhaps a little wit – to audiences for the whole election night and beyond,” she added.
“In this election, we have one thing on our minds above all else – the voters. Throughout the campaign we’ll be giving them the facts and information they need to make up their own minds.
“We know the way people are consuming news is changing; we’ll have the most comprehensive ever offer across every platform, so we can be where people are.
Keep up to date with the latest news on our live blog and find all of our election stories and explainers here.
Read our own manifesto for the 2024 general election, and email [email protected] to let us know the issues which matter most to you.
You'll need to register to vote on 4 July, there's more information about that here.
“And once the ballots are cast, a truly fantastic line-up of journalistic talent, headed by Laura and Clive, will bring voters the results and help make sense of them.”
While the BBC’s exact TV coverage plans have not yet been confirmed, during the 2019 election, the corporation’s TV and iPlayer coverage was extensive and thorough, aimed at providing comprehensive reporting and analysis.
Coverage began at 9.55pm and continued through the night, providing live updates, results, expert analysis, and interviews with key political figures.
BBC iPlayer offered live streaming of the broadcast, allowing viewers to watch the coverage in real-time on their devices. It also provided on-demand access to key segments and highlights after the broadcast, enabling viewers to catch up on significant moments.
