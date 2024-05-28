NationalWorld’s network of reporters across the UK are bringing you the most comprehensive coverage of the 2024 general election.

Keep up to date with the latest news on our live blog and find all of our election stories and explainers here.

Read our own manifesto for the 2024 general election, and email [email protected] to let us know the issues which matter most to you.

You’ll need to register to vote on 4 July, there’s more information about that here.