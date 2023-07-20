And Ethan's thoughts on Uxbridge and South Ruislip in west London.

Held by Boris Johnson since 2015 - the seat was established in 2010 having been created mostly out of the former seat Uxbridge, which since 1855 had been represented almost entirely by the Conservatives except for a spell between 1945 and 1959, then again between 1966 and 1970, when Labour held the seat.

Despite being traditionally safe for the Tories, due to demographic change over the last decade or so and with more younger people commuting from the constituency into central London, Rishi Sunak’s party has a lower majority here than in either of the other two seats they’ll defend this month.

Labour cut the Tories’ majority down to just over 10% in 2017, although this rose slightly in 2019 to 15% despite Labour putting a significant amount of resources into the seat.

Tory candidate Steve Tuckwell and Labour candidate Danny Beales will be hoping to replace Boris Johnson as Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP in this week’s by-election. Credit: Kim Mogg / NationalWorld

The party’s candidate this time around, Camden Councillor Danny Beales, has said he would focus on being present in the constituency and holding regular surgeries, in contrast to Boris Johnson who was often criticised for failing to take his constituency work seriously even before becoming a cabinet minister.

While much of Beales’ campaigning has been focused on criticising Johnson, his actual Conservative opponent Steve Tuckwell is a local councillor who works in plant hire and runs a business consultancy. Tuckwell has criticised London mayor Sadiq Khan over what he describes as a “cynical u-turn” on a decision to close Uxbridge police station. The station will remain open, with Conservative councillors who say they’ve long campaigned to keep it open labelling the decision as politically motivated with the by-election campaign in mind.

As the most high-profile of the three by-elections taking place, the contest has attracted a large number of candidates. With 17 people standing, the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election will see the largest number of candidates in modern political history, with one more than the Batley and Spen by-election in 2021.