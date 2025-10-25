After Catherine Connolly’s rival conceded, she is set to become Ireland’s next president.

Catherine Connolly, an independent candidate, is set to become Ireland’s next president after rival Heather Humphreys conceded. Heather Humphreys said: “Catherine will be a president for all of us, and she will be my president, and I really would like to wish her all the very, very best.

“I have absolutely not one regret.”

According to the biography on Catherine Connolly’s website, “Catherine Connolly’s journey from Shantalla in Galway, in a family of 14, to the heart of national politics has been shaped by a lifelong commitment to public service and community.

It also reads: “Catherine earned a Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology from the University of Leeds in 1981, and in 1989 she earned a Law degree from the University of Galway and became a Barrister-at-Law in 1991. Catherine’s career has spanned both care and advocacy — beginning as a clinical psychologist and later practising as a barrister.

“Her political career began in 1999 when she was elected to Galway City Council. Five years later, she became Mayor of Galway, leading the city she has always called home.

After Catherine Connolly’s rival conceded, she is set to become Ireland’s next president. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“In 2016, Catherine was elected as an Independent Teachta Dála for Galway West, a role in which she has consistently championed equality, accountability, and the Irish language.

“In the Dáil, she has been a strong voice for cultural and linguistic heritage, chairing the Coiste Gaeilge, na Gaeltachta agus Phobal Labhartha na Gaeilge during both the 32nd and 34th Dáils. She has also played a key role on the Public Accounts Committee, where she continues to serve today.”

John Carroll, Fine Gael General Secretary told national broadcaster RTE that "It does appear likely that Catherine Connolly will be elected and we now move on to the job of working with her as a government.”

When will the result be announced?

The result is expected to be announced later on September October 25.

Who is Catherine Connolly’s husband Brian McEnery?

Catherine Connolly and Brian McEnery have been married for 33 years and they share two adult sons. According to RSVPLive, “The couple has maintained a private relationship over the years, however, Brian has appeared alongside his wife at events.”

RSVPLive also reported that “Politics runs in her family as her sister Collette is also a former Galway city councillor. She served in the position for 18 years before retiring in 2024.”