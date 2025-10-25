Lucy Powell beat Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson to become Labour’s new deputy leader.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester Central MP Lucy Powell defeated her rival Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson to become Labour’s new deputy leader, the turnout was 16.6%, Lucy Powell was nearly 14,000 votes ahead of Phillipson with 87,407 votes.

In her speech, Lucy Powell said: "It's a huge privilege to be elected Deputy Leader of the Labour Party. Thank you. Shabana, Hollie and the Party Staff who have conducted this contest with integrity, thank you. Thank you to all of the party members and supporters who voted for me. I will work every day to repay your trust.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Powell went on to say that “I’d like to pay tribute to you Bridget. You are someone of huge talent, dedication and values, and I look forward to continuing to work with you as the excellent Education Secretary you are. I’d also like to pay tribute to my friend Angela Rayner, who has done so much for this party and our country and will do so in the future. Known for her shoes, she leaves big ones to fill!

“Keir, as you set out in your conference speech a few weeks ago, we are now in the fight of our lives. And we really are. Not for ourselves and our fortunes, but for the future of the country and democracy.

Lucy Powell beat Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson to become Labour’s new deputy leader. Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

“Division and hate are on the rise. Discontent and disillusionment widespread. The desire for change impatient and palpable. People are looking around, looking elsewhere for answers. We, as the Labour Party, as the Party of Government, have to step forward and take this head on.

“ We have this one big chance to show that progressive, mainstream politics really can change people’s lives for the better. That belief is why most of us joined the Labour Party in the first place. The stakes are really high. Keir, I’m here to help you with that fight as your Deputy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Powell ended her speech with these words: Let me end with this: “At the election 16 months ago the British people voted for change. I am here to do everything I can to make that change a reality. I am here to help change Britain for the better. And to serve our country and our party.”

Who is Lucy Powell’s husband James Williamson?

Lucy Powell is married to James Williamson, a consultant in emergency medicine. In May 2024, she shared a photograph of them on Instagram and wrote: “Not quite sure how, but James and I have managed to be married for 15 years today. I know, quite remarkable! We celebrated by me campaigning and him working (this picture is from sunny climes a while ago).”

The couple share two children, a daughter Katie and a son, Tom James. In 2012, the then newly elected MP Lucy Powell said: "Obviously the timing is perhaps not ideal but my husband James and I are really thrilled and excited to be expecting.

"I will take a short time out from being in Parliament when the baby is born but I'll still be doing my constituency work - just with another baby in tow.

"I have run a general election campaign pregnant and ran Ed Miliband's leadership campaign commuting to London with a new baby so I already have my system set up."