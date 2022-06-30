Chris Pincher has tendered his resignation to prime minister Boris Johnson following the allegations

MP Chris Pincher has resigned as Tory chief whip after allegedly grouping two men during a drunken night that a Tory Party private members’ club. (Credit: PA)

Tory chief whip Chris Pincher has resigned from his post following allegations he groped two men during a drunken night.

Mr Pincher has tendered his resignation to prime minister Boris Johnson this evening, after The Sun revealed that the former chief whip had allegedly inappropriately touched the two men during a night at the Carlton Club - a Tory Party private member’s club.

Despite resigning as chief whip, Mr Pincher will remain as MP for Tamworth, a role he has held since 2010.

What allegedly happened at the Carlton Club?

On the evening of Wesnesday 29 June, Mr Pincher is believed to have been drinking in the Carlton Club in London’s Piccadilly.

It was during this drinking session that the MP was said to have groped the two men.

Several concerned colleagues stopped the alleged altercations, and had written to the Tory whips office to demand that he be removed from the party.

Mr Pincher has now issued his resignation as chief whip to Mr Johnson, to whom he has been a long-standing ally.

What did Chris Pincher say in his resignation letter?

In his resignation letter, Mr Pincher said: “Last night I drank far too much.

“I’ve embarrassed myself and other people which is the last thing I want to do and for that I apologise to you and to those concerned.

“I think the right thing to do in the circumstances is for me to resign as Deputy Chief Whip. I owe it to you and the people I’ve caused upset to, to do this.

“I want to assure you that you will continue to have my full support from the back benches, and I wish you all the best as you deal with aftershocks of COVID and the challenges of international inflation.

“It has been the honour of my life to have served in Her Majesty’s Government.”

It is believed that as Mr Pincher had admitted wrongdoing, he will not be asked to leave the party or his role as an MP.