SNP treasurer Colin Beattie has resigned with “immediate effect” after his arrest as part of a police investigation into the party’s finances.

In a statement released through the party, Mr Beattie also confirmed he will be “stepping back” from his role on Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee until the probe has concluded.

He was on Tuesday (18 April) released without charge pending further investigation after Police Scotland arrested him and took him into custody that morning. The MSP was questioned by detectives who are investigating what happened to donations to the party worth more than £600,000.

The money had been earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning, but there are concerns that the cash may have been used improperly by being spent elsewhere.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 71-year-old man who was arrested earlier today, Tuesday, 18 April 2023, as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party, has been released without charge pending further investigation. The man was questioned by Police Scotland detectives. A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.”

It comes a fortnight after Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive, was also arrested in connection with the probe. He too was later released without charge, after officers searched his and the former First Minister’s home in Glasgow, as well as the party headquarters in Edinburgh.

Colin Beattie MSP

In a statement earlier on Tuesday (18 April), Police Scotland said: “A 71-year-old man has today, Tuesday, 18 April 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party. The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service. The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media. As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

A spokesperson for the SNP said: “We have no comment on a live police investigation.”

Meanwhile, during a visit to York University, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the SNP is in a “real mess” when asked about the arrest of Colin Beattie. The Holborn and St Pancras MP told broadcasters: “The SNP developments are deeply concerning.

“Obviously there is a criminal investigation going on, so there is only so much I can say. But after 16 years in power, it has descended to this – a real mess – and those being let down are Scottish voters who are entitled to better than this.

“And if anything makes the case for change clear it is what is happening with the SNP just at the moment. Scotland deserves better and with Labour they would get better.”

