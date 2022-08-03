Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have continued their Tory leadership campaigns as a hustings was held in Cardiff.

The two candidates for the next party leader and Prime Minister attempted to woo Conservative Party members into leding them their vote, as they detailed their stance on key issues such as the cost of living crisis.

Despite powering ahead in the polls after being confirmed for the September run-off vote, Ms Truss was met with criticism after appearing to u-turn on a pay cut for public workers.

During the hustings, she said that the comments had been “misinterpreted” by “the media”, and that a pay cut was never on the cards.

The policy, announced via a press release written by Ms Truss’s campaign, claimed that £8.8bn would be saved by creating “regional pay boards” for public workers.

However, critics pointed out that - despite Ms Truss labeling it a “war on Whitehall waste” - in order to make the projected saving, teachers, nurses and police officers across the country would have to face pay cuts,

The policy and subsequent u-turn was remarked upon by her competitor, Mr Sunak, who told the Cardiff audience: “I’m glad she u-turned on that policy because I didn’t think it was the right one.

“It would have meant, I think, potentially almost half a million workers in Wales getting a pay cut, which I don’t think is the right policy to pursue.”

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak signalled towards his intention to cut inheritance tax if elected as the new Tory leader.

He said: “I’ve set out a plan to consistently cut income tax over time because I want to reward hard work. But I very much, as you heard from my earlier remarks, I’m someone who believes in supporting aspiration.

“I think that is a Conservative value that many of us in this room will hold dear and inheritance tax is a way to do that.

“So, over time, is that something that we should look at? Of course we should, because people who are working hard should be rewarded for that.

“If they want to build something and leave that for their family, that’s an entirely Conservative instinct and a Government that I’m privileged to lead would very much want to support that instinct. That’s what a Conservative prime minister should do.”