Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have continued their Tory leadership campaigns as a hustings was held in Cardiff.
The two candidates for the next party leader and Prime Minister attempted to woo Conservative Party members into leding them their vote, as they detailed their stance on key issues such as the cost of living crisis.
Despite powering ahead in the polls after being confirmed for the September run-off vote, Ms Truss was met with criticism after appearing to u-turn on a pay cut for public workers.
During the hustings, she said that the comments had been “misinterpreted” by “the media”, and that a pay cut was never on the cards.
The policy, announced via a press release written by Ms Truss’s campaign, claimed that £8.8bn would be saved by creating “regional pay boards” for public workers.
However, critics pointed out that - despite Ms Truss labeling it a “war on Whitehall waste” - in order to make the projected saving, teachers, nurses and police officers across the country would have to face pay cuts,
The policy and subsequent u-turn was remarked upon by her competitor, Mr Sunak, who told the Cardiff audience: “I’m glad she u-turned on that policy because I didn’t think it was the right one.
“It would have meant, I think, potentially almost half a million workers in Wales getting a pay cut, which I don’t think is the right policy to pursue.”
Meanwhile, Mr Sunak signalled towards his intention to cut inheritance tax if elected as the new Tory leader.
He said: “I’ve set out a plan to consistently cut income tax over time because I want to reward hard work. But I very much, as you heard from my earlier remarks, I’m someone who believes in supporting aspiration.
“I think that is a Conservative value that many of us in this room will hold dear and inheritance tax is a way to do that.
“So, over time, is that something that we should look at? Of course we should, because people who are working hard should be rewarded for that.
“If they want to build something and leave that for their family, that’s an entirely Conservative instinct and a Government that I’m privileged to lead would very much want to support that instinct. That’s what a Conservative prime minister should do.”
The hustings came after it was announced that Conservative Party members would face a delay in having their ballot papers being sent out to them due to “security concerns”.
Latest updates on Tory leadership race
Last updated: Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 19:13
Debate cancelled following incident
TalkTV has apologised to viewers after announcing that tonight’s debate will be cancelled altogether.
Host Kate McCann fainted in the studio as the debate was ongoing, leading to the event being halted.
It has now been announced that the show will be cancelled and will not return to screens.
The broadcaster said in a statement: “Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn’t continue with the debate.
“We apologise to our viewers and listeners.”
Debate on pause due to medical issue
The debate has been put on pause due to a “medical issue”.
A spokesperson for The Sun said: “There was a medical issue, we hope to be back on air soon.”
TalkTV tweeted that there was not a security issues inside the studio, and that Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak were not involved in the medical incident.
Debate on hiatus due to issue in the studio
The leadership debate has been disrupted due to an incident within the studio.
Liz Truss was providing an answer to a question when a large crash was heard and the transmission was cut.
Candidates grilled on cost-of-living crisis
Arguably one of the most immediate topics affecting people’s lives is the cost-of-living, and Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss were grilled on their plans to curb sprialling prices.
Ms Truss said: “As prime minister I will put money back in people’s pockets from day one, driving growth and delivering opportunities with a new growth plan.
“It’s wrong that we currently have the highest tax burden in this country that we’ve had for 70 years.”
Ms Truss also pledged to support rural communities with levelling-up plans to lower the cost of home-grown food.
Mr Sunak relied on his experience an Chancellor to show voters that he had taken steps already to fix this, adding that “I’ll do more as the situation demands”.
Sunak and Truss take part in debate hosted by The Sun
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are facing off in their second public debate.
Hosted by The Sun and TalkTV, the public have been able to send in their questions directly to the candidates.
It comes after Ms Truss’s campaign team accused Mr Sunak of ‘mansplaining’ and speaking over her during last night’s BBC debate.
Sunak and Truss rate Boris Johnson’s premiership
The debate was rounded off with a quick fire round of questions from host Sophie Raworth.
She asked the two candidates what they would rate Boris Johnson’s time as Prime Minister out of 10.
Ms Truss quickly gave Mr Johnson a seven.
Mr Sunak initally said that Mr Johnson had done a good job until he tripped up.
He then explained that based on getting Brexit done, he would give the soon-to-be former Prime Minister a 10, receiving a round of applause from the audience.
Candidates play down Nadine Dorries’ tweet
Nadine Dorries made headlines after tweeting about Liz Truss’s thriftiness compared to Rishi Sunak wearing a multi-thousand pound suit.
The two candidates tried to talk down the comments made by the Culture Secretary in which she compared Ms Truss’s £4.50 Claire’s Acssessories earrings to Mr Sunak’s £3,500 designer suit.
BBC Politics Editor Chris Mason pushed the pair for an answer to the question of whether Ms Dorries comments were relevant.
Mr Sunak played down claims that it was representitive of low blows and personal attacks during the contest race, adding that he had the utmost repsect for his fellow candidates throughout the entire process.
Ms Truss echoed his commented when asked if Ms Dorries, who has been supporting her campaign, was right to comment on issues such as fashion to comapre the two.
Sunak and Truss clash on plans for cost of living and tax policy
The debate kicked off with one of the hottest topics on everyone’s mind - the current cost of living crisis.
Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak laid out plans for “long term solutions”, adding that the UK needed more “home grown energy”.
However, Liz Truss pledged to make plans to target the cost of living immediately, including scrapping the rise in National Insurance which was introduced in April.
She said that she would place a “temporary moratorium” on the green energy levy and “take advantage of Brexit opportunities”.
Mr Sunak took issue with Ms Truss’s plans to start paying back Covid debts in the next three years, adding that her plans to cut tax would lead to a further increase in inflation.
BBC debate with Sunak and Truss kicks off
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have kicked off their first televised debate amid the run-off contest campaign.
The pair will go head-to-head on topics such as the cost of living as Conservative Party members make their decision.
Mr Sunak and Ms Truss both started the debate by paying tribute to former Northern Ireland First Minister David Trimble, who was announced to have died shortly before the debate kicked off.
Rishi Sunak agrees to Andrew Neil TV interview while Liz Truss declines
Tory leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak has agreed to be interviewed by veteran political journalist Andrew Neil, while his rival Liz Truss has so far declined, Channel 4 has said.
The former chancellor will be grilled live at 7.30pm on Friday on the network, where Neil hosts a weekly politics programme having left the BBC and GB News.
In a swipe at his opponent, Mr Sunak tweeted:
Channel 4’s chief content officer Ian Katz tweeted: