A councillor in County Durham has stepped down from his post to allow his wife to enter their town’s gardening competition, saying he would do “anything” to make her happy.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Hewitt, who was a Reform councillor for just a month on Ferryhill Town Council, resigned after his wife Rita’s entry in the Ferryhill in Bloom contest raised concerns about a possible conflict of interest. While the judging is carried out independently, the event is organised by the council, prompting Hewitt to step aside.

“I am prepared to do anything if it’s beneficial for her happiness,” he said. “She was very much pushing for me to stay on the council and would forfeit the garden competition, but I knew in my heart of hearts she wanted to go in it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hewitt and his wife won last year’s top prize for their front garden, while their back garden came in second. The couple spend hundreds of hours cultivating flowers, with Rita doing much of the design and maintenance, despite being disabled.

“She works so hard on it, all she looks for is a bit of recognition,” Mr Hewitt said. “People walk into the garden and say ‘wow’ and she likes that, someone has appreciated all her work.”

Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Mrs Hewitt said she was disappointed her husband had to resign: “It has all been blown out of proportion – it’s a little village garden competition. I have to sit on the floor to garden, but it keeps me active. He would have been a brilliant councillor and I am upset that he has had to give it up.”

The couple had offered to donate any prize they might win, a garden centre voucher, to the mayor’s charity, but this was declined. Mr Hewitt acknowledged that his position on the council could have been seen as compromising the competition’s fairness. “I understand why it may appear to be a conflict,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The town council, which has 17 seats, currently only has seven members. Mr Hewitt was appointed unopposed earlier this year. Judging for this year’s competition has already taken place, with results expected to be announced next month.