Warwickshire County Council has formally appointed a teenager, 19, part of the Reform UK party, to run the £2bn local authority.

Reform's George Finch, 19, has become the youngest permanent council leader in the UK on Tuesday. While Reform is the largest party on the council, it does not hold an overall majority, with the group previously relying on votes from Conservative councillors.

However, the Conservative members abstained from the final round of voting, leading to a tie with the Liberal Democrat nominee, Jerry Roodhouse, that was ultimately broken by Reform's Edward Harris - the council's chairman. Roodhouse had been supported by Green and Labour councillors.

The election was needed after his predecessor Rob Howard quit the role in June - just 41 days into the job - citing health reasons - and Finch took over as interim leader. Finch is from Nuneaton and has been a main contributor for the Reform-run website The New Reformer, writing articles and featuring in social media videos. At one point, he was named as its Associate Editor.

On a profile page, Finch describes his main principles: "having integrity, honesty and respect". He continued: "I've played rugby since I was four, which gave me great team-building skills and leadership skills. If I was to be politically summed up in a few words it would be; Brexit, sovereignty, strong military and most importantly a strong and united family unit.

"As I always say who has the strongest shoulder in society must support and help others, as long as they contribute in their own way." Finch has previously served as a Youth Councillor for Nuneaton and Bedworth.

Before the General Election last July, Finch claimed on social media he was "kicked out" of the Conservative party. In another video, he said he spent three months as a Conservative Party member but was frustrated as he saw "no traction in the way to stop illegal immigration".