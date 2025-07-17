While lowering the voting age is great to get the younger generation interested and involved in politics, I don’t think this is the best decision.

When I was around 16 Brexit was going on - and to be honest I was really interested in politics at that time. I remember being gutted that I couldn’t actually vote. And I know some 16 and 17-year-olds are clued up, but then I also know that back then I didn’t really know the ins and outs and I probably wouldn’t have made the best informed decision.

It has been announced that 16 and 17-year-olds will be able to vote in all UK elections in the biggest reform to the electoral system since 1969. I just think this will end up with a lot of teens, who really aren’t interested in politics, voting for whoever.

It’s a time when you’re focused on A-Levels or apprenticeships, and the other things teens at that age do. The government has said the change will "boost democratic engagement in a changing world, and help to restore trust in UK democracy".

I don’t think lowering the voting age is going to help that. Restoring trust in UK democracy will be helped by honest politicians, delivering what they say they will and truly delivering for British people’s needs.

On the flip side it is great for the younger generation’s voices to be heard but on the other side they aren’t adults yet, and don’t have an understanding of the real world. So my overall view is that it’s not the best idea.

One person wrote on X: “This is a silly idea. I voted at 16 years old in the Scottish Referendum. I thought I knew about Politics, but turned out I knew NOTHING. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned more and I can safely say I regret the decision I made.”

And this is what will happen. At 16 your thoughts and views are very different. And I don’t think letting schoolkids vote on who runs the country is the wisest decision.