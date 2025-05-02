Devon County Council elections 2025: Count to start as 60 councillors to be elected in areas including Barnstaple and Exmouth - when will results be announced?
Sixty councillors are due to be elected across 58 electoral divisions. Of those, most are to return one councillor, with the Broadclyst and Exmouth divisions due to each elect two.
Polls closed at 10pm on Thursday, May 1, with the count taking place the following day. Devon County Council is the upper-tier local authority and provides services for the region, including education, social care, highways and transport and libraries.
Ahead of the 2025 election, the Conservatives were in control of the council with a majority of 38 seats. No borough council elections were held in Devon this year, with those taking place again in 2026. Results for the Devon County Council local election are due from around 6pm on Friday, May 2.
It comes after election officials have announced that Reform UK’s candidate Sarah Pochin has won the byelection in Runcorn and Helsby. Reform UK won by just six votes, with a swing of 17.4%. This is said to be the closest byelection result in history.
Meanwhile Labour has won mayoral races in North Tyneside, the West of England, and Doncaster, with Reform a close second in each contest. The Doncaster mayoral race was very close at the top - not only between the top two candidates, Labour’s Ros Jones and Reform’s Alex Jones, but coming a close third was the Tories’ Nick Fletcher.
