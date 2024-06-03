Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tories are reportedly pushing for a record six televised debates during the campaign

The BBC has announced that Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will face off in a General Election debate.

This debate between the Prime Minister and the Labour leader will be moderated by BBC newsreader Sophie Raworth and will take place in Nottingham, airing on BBC One and BBC News on Wednesday 26 June.

The announcement follows news of the first televised leaders’ debate of the election campaign, which will be broadcast on ITV on Tuesday 4 June.

Dubbed "Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate," the hour-long showdown will be overseen by Julie Etchingham before a studio audience. It will begin at 9pm on Tuesday 4 June.

Mishal Husain will also host a BBC debate on Friday 7 June featuring key figures from the Conservative Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrats, Scottish National Party (SNP), Plaid Cymru, Green Party, and Reform UK.

Last week, the Conservatives urged Starmer to engage in a series of six debates throughout the election campaign, at a rate of one per week.

Starmer said Rishi Sunak was “sounding increasingly desperate” in pushing for weekly election debates as campaigning for the 4 July General Election entered its second full day.

In a Telegraph column, the Prime Minister accused the Labour leader of lacking the "courage" to engage in weekly televised debates throughout the campaign period, and Conservative sources have reportedly dubbed the Opposition leader as "the knight that won’t fight" and "Sir Fear Starmer".

Labour had previously signalled that instead of the six debates suggested by the Tories, Sir Keir would be open to facing Sunak on the two platforms with the widest viewership – the BBC and ITV.

Sir Keir told Sky News: “He is sounding increasingly desperate, I have to say. I can do a hundred debates with Rishi Sunak, but I know what he is going to say: he is going to say everything is fine, the cost-of-living crisis is over, the health service hasn’t got any problems. That is all he ever says.”

Sunak responded that he had heard Sir Keir “wanted to debate the British people rather than me. I think what the British people want are answers.

“Answers to the questions about what he would actually do if he became prime minister, and how much it’s going to cost them in higher taxes. I think those are the answers that he should be providing.”

But when will those televised debates actually take place, how many of them will there be, and who will be taking part? Here is everything you need to know.

How many debates will there be?

Televised leaders’ debates first featured in the 2010 campaign, when there were three, but the Tories are reportedly pushing for a record six this time round.

Some have likened the rise of televised debates to those seen more commonly in the US political landscape, where such debates have long been a staple of presidential campaigns

Televised debates provide an opportunity for party leaders to directly engage with voters on key issues in a format that reaches a wide audience, and can help leaders convey their policies and visions for the country.

Such debates also offer a platform for leaders to demonstrate their competency, leadership qualities and ability to handle pressure, which are all important factors for voters in choosing a candidate.

During the last UK general election campaign in 2019, there were two televised debates featuring the leaders of the major political parties.

The first was broadcast on ITV, and featured then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, then-Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon, Green Party co-leader Sian Berry, and Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price.

The second debate - broadcast on the BBC - also included Johnson and Corbyn, along with Sturgeon and Swinson. Two other debates were planned but ultimately cancelled.

Channel 4’s was scrapped when Johnson refused to participate in a one-on-one debate with Corbyn. Instead, the broadcaster organised a leaders' debate centred on climate issues, at which Johnson was represented by a melting ice sculpture.

When will the debates be?

The first televised debate among political leaders leading up to the July 4 general election is scheduled to be at 9pm on Tuesday 4 June on ITV.

Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate will be an hour-long face-off will be moderated by Julie Etchingham in front of a live studio audience.

Mishal Husain will also host a BBC debate on Friday 7 June from 7.30pm to 9pm, featuring key figures from the Conservative Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrats, Scottish National Party (SNP), Plaid Cymru, Green Party, and Reform UK.

Also included in the BBC’s election coverage is a two-hour long Question Time leaders’ special, hosted by Fiona Bruce, on Thursday 20 June.

The leaders of the four biggest political parties – the Conservative Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrats and SNP, will answer questions from the studio audience for 30 minutes each.

Additional dedicated debates will also take place in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Who will be involved?

Being the leaders of the two biggest parties in the country, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer have at least two debates dedicated to just the pair of them - that happens on ITV at 9pm on Tuesday 4 June, and BBC on Wednesday 26 June.

Other leaders involved in televised debates last time around included, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon, Green Party co-leader Sian Berry, and Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price.

That means that the current leaders of those parties will likely be invited along to the BBC’s and/or ITV’s debates: Ed Davey (Liberal Democrats), John Swinney (SNP), Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay (co-leaders of the Green Party), and Rhun ap Iorwerth (Plaid Cymru).