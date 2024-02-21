Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MPs are preparing to vote on a number of amendments being forward by the major parties on a ceasefire in Gaza.

The votes were triggered by the Scottish National Party, who used an opposition day debate in the House of Commons to put forward a motion on the Israel-Palestine conflict. The party's foreign affairs spokesman Brendan O’Hara told the Commons: “We will be remembered for what we did and what we chose not to do."

The SNP amendment, which called for "an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Israel ... and an end to the collective punishment of the Palestinian people", has been designed to put pressure on Labour and Keir Starmer.

Earlier in the week, Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said Israel has gone "beyond self defence" in Gaza. Now, Starmer has put forward his own amendment which calls for a "immediate humanitarian ceasefire ... noting that Israel cannot be expected to cease fighting if Hamas continues with violence".

Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy told the Commons: "It is time for international community to stand up, achieve an end to the fighting and a path to peace, and the UK must play its part. That’s why our amendment makes it explicit that we will not give up on a two-state solution, it makes it clear that we will work with international partners to recognise a Palestinian state as a contribution to, rather than an outcome to, a two-state solution."

Labour is hoping there will be fewer rebel MPs voting for the SNP amendment this time, and there are likely to be fewer front bench defections giving the strengthening of Starmer's stance. Following the Labour motion, the government put forward its own amendment which urged an "immediate humanitarian pause" which "supports moves towards a permanent sustainable ceasefire".

The 7 October attack by Hamas on Israel saw around 1,400 Israelis killed and hundreds taken hostage in the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust. The Gaza health ministry says that more than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli assaults, while the IDF is preparing for an offensive on Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians are seeking refuge.

Ramping up the pressure further, protesters have amassed in Westminster outside the Houses of Parliament. After the November vote, MPs said they received death threats and abuse.

Keir Starmer is under pressure as the SNP has forced a vote on a ceasefire in Gaza. Credit: Getty/Mark Hall

Why have these votes been controversial?

Beyond the wider controversy and polarisation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, voting on the three amendments has been controversial due to Parliamentary procedure. Normally during an opposition day debate, MPs get the chance to vote on two amendments.

As this is an SNP opposition day debate, this would normally be a motion from the nationalists and one other motion, often put forward by the government. However, in this case, Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle took the almost unprecedented step of selecting three amendments, including Labour's.

Hoyle said he took the decision in order to give MPs the “widest possible range” of options in the Gaza ceasefire debate because of its importance. He told the Commons: “This is a highly sensitive subject on which feelings are running high, in the House, in the nation, and throughout the world. I think it is important on this occasion that the House is able to consider the widest possible range of options.”

This led to the SNP shout "shame on you!” at the Speaker, while Tory party chairman Richard Holden could be seen shout “shameful!” Another Conservative MP, Desmond Swayne, yelled: "Bring back [former speaker John] Bercow."

Analysis: should the Speaker have allowed the Labour amendment? It is highly unusual for the Speaker of the House of Commons to allow votes on three amendments on an opposition day debate. However, I would have more sympathy with SNP complaints, if they hadn't put forward this motion purely to pile pressure on Labour and Keir Starmer. Following the vote on a ceasefire in November, this is not the first amendment of this kind the SNP has brought, Labour MPs reported getting death threats and abuse for voting with their party. It is understood representations were made to Hoyle, with concern about this happening again unless they were given the opportunity to vote for their own party's ceasefire amendment. These votes will have no impact on government policy on Israel or Gaza, or the actual war unfolding. Let's not forget the SNP themselves made this opposition day debate about Labour, when they put forward the motion to put pressure on Starmer.

How did my MP vote on the Labour amendment on a ceasefire in Gaza?

MPs will vote on the Labour ceasefire amendment first this evening. The ceasefire votes are expected to start around 7pm.

The Labour amendment states: "An Israeli ground offensive in Rafah risks catastrophic humanitarian consequences and therefore must not take place; notes the intolerable loss of Palestinian life, the majority being women and children; condemns the terrorism of Hamas who continue to hold hostages."

The amendment "supports Australia, Canada and New Zealand’s calls for Hamas to release and return all hostages and for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, which means an immediate stop to the fighting and a ceasefire that lasts and is observed by all sides, noting that Israel cannot be expected to cease fighting if Hamas continues with violence".

Despite an MP not recording a vote, this does not mean they did not intend to vote on the bill. They may have been paired with an opposing MP who could not make the vote. In order for the MP who cannot attend to have their say, an opposing MP abstains so both votes are cancelled out.

How did my MP vote on the SNP amendment on a ceasefire in Gaza?

Unless Labour's amendment is passed, which is highly unlikely, voting will then begin on the SNP ceasefire motion.

The SNP's amendment states: "This House calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Israel; notes with shock and distress that the death toll has now risen beyond 28,000, the vast majority of whom were women and children; further notes that there are currently 1.5 million Palestinians sheltering in Rafah, 610,000 of whom are children; also notes that they have nowhere else to go."

It "condemns any military assault on what is now the largest refugee camp in the world; further calls for the immediate release of all hostages taken by Hamas and an end to the collective punishment of the Palestinian people; and recognises that the only way to stop the slaughter of innocent civilians is to press for a ceasefire now".

How did my MP vote on the government amendment on a ceasefire in Gaza?

If both of the opposition's amendments fail, voting will then go to the government's motion. We will update this page with the results of the vote as soon as they come in.