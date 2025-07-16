A former mayor of Colchester has apologised after posting on social media that “we need to create an Auschwitz camp minus the ovens to house the illegals.”

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerard Oxford, who served as mayor in 2017 and was later granted the symbolic title of Honorary Alderman, made the controversial comment on July 11 in a now-deleted social media post. It read: “We need to create an Auschwitz camp minus the ovens to house the illegals, security by the army. They don’t deserve hotels or housing needed for British homeless.”

Speaking to the BBC, Oxford said: “I am sorry that I made the post now. I regret using the word 'Auschwitz'. I should have just said 'detention camp’.” He denied being antisemitic and said he deleted the post within 20 minutes of publishing it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, former Colchester MP Sir Bob Russell said: “I’m flabbergasted. I know Gerard well. This is completely out of character. That is not the comment of the Gerard Oxford I know... We all know what Auschwitz was, and to use that word is just not acceptable.”

Colchester City Council has since issued a joint statement signed by the leaders of all main political groups – Labour, Conservative, Green, Liberal Democrat, and the Council Leader – condemning the remarks. “Referencing the Holocaust in this way is deeply wrong and distressing. The language used was dehumanising. Seeking asylum is a legal right, and Colchester rejects language that spreads hate or fear,” the statement read. The Council confirmed it would “take appropriate action”.

Gerard Oxford, who served as Colchester mayor in 2017 and was later granted the symbolic title of Honorary Alderman. | Colchester Council

In response to the controversy, a Change.org petition was launched calling for Oxford to be stripped of his honorary role. It gained hundreds of signatures within days and has now passed the 500 mark, officially marking a “victory” on the platform.

The petition, started by Colchester resident Greg Edwards, states: “To suggest any form of camp modelled on a site of genocide is profoundly offensive and shows a shocking lack of judgment and humanity. These inhumane views do not reflect the values of our diverse, welcoming, and historic city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the title of Alderman holds no political power, campaigners argue that maintaining such an honour undermines the spirit of civic recognition. “We urge Colchester City Council to take swift action, listen to the community’s outrage, and remove Gerard Oxford from his role as an Alderman,” the petition adds.

Jewish advocacy groups have also weighed in. A spokesperson for the UK Jewish voice on Refugees and Racial Justice said: “These would be disgusting remarks from any member of the public – but from a former elected representative they are disgraceful. Many in our community have family members who fled Nazi Germany as refugees… That’s a legacy we should honour by showing compassion and welcome today.”

Oxford, who left the Liberal Democrats over 20 years ago and later served as an independent councillor, resigned from Colchester City Council in 2022 following a dispute over disability access at the town hall.