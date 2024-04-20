Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK government has dismissed any post-Brexit agreement that would simplify living, studying, and working in the EU for young Britons. The European Commission announced on Thursday that it would seek approval from EU member states to begin negotiations on a "youth mobility scheme" for UK citizens aged 18-30.

However, a UK government spokesperson stated that there was no interest from the UK side, citing the end of free movement within the EU.

Sign up to our Politics Uncovered newsletter with Ralph Blackburn

The UK currently maintains individual youth mobility agreements with 13 countries and prefers these bilateral arrangements over a comprehensive EU-wide deal.

Labour has also dismissed the possibility of an EU-wide scheme, stating that the party aims to enhance the UK's working relationship with the EU while maintaining its red lines, such as no return to the single market, customs union, or free movement.

On Thursday, the Commission indicated that the UK had shown interest in youth mobility agreements with individual member states, though it suggested an EU-wide approach would ensure consistent treatment for all member states.

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic noted that Brexit has particularly impacted young people in the EU and the UK who wish to study, work, and live abroad.

"Today, we take the first step towards an ambitious yet realistic agreement between the EU and the UK that would address this issue," Sefcovic said. "Our goal is to rebuild human connections between young Europeans on both sides of the Channel."

Any negotiations with the UK would require prior agreement from EU member states.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey has said that such an agreement would be mutually beneficial between the UK and the EU (Picture Stu Norton)

A UK government spokesperson emphasized, "We are not introducing an EU-wide Youth Mobility Scheme (YMS). Free movement within the EU has ended, and there are no plans to reintroduce it."

The spokesperson added, "We have successful agreements with 13 countries, including Australia and New Zealand, and remain open to making agreements with international partners, including individual EU member states, where it benefits the UK and supports opportunities for our youth."

While Labour also opposes an EU-wide deal, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey stated that such an agreement would be mutually beneficial.