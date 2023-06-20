Some Tory MPs still backed the former Prime Minister after the damning report by the Privileges Committee.

MPs have backed a report that found Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over lockdown parties at Downing Street.

The House of Commons voted overwhelmingly in support of the Privileges Committee’s condemnation of the former Prime Minister, by 354 to seven. Notably, several senior Conservatives publicly came out against their ex-boss - including Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, and former PM Theresa May.

However, a significant number of Tory MPs also chose to abstain from the vote - while other allies of Johnson voted against the report as they questioned the impartiality of the Privileges Committee. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak did not attend the debate and has refused to say how he would have voted, telling Good Morning Britain he did not want to influence others.

The group of cross-party MPs which investigated Johnson - made up of four Conservative, two Labour, and one from the SNP - decided that Johnson had committed “repeated contempts” of Parliament by denying lockdown-breaking parties on multiple occasions. It argued he had made “denials and explanations so disingenous” that it believed his misleading of MPs had been “deliberate”.

Johnson, who announced his resignation as an MP after seeing an advance copy of the report, hit out at what he branded a “deranged conclusion” - calling the Privileges Committee “beneath contempt”. In a furious statement, the former Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP, who would have been suspended from Parliament had he not already resigned, added: “This is rubbish. It is a lie. This is a dreadful day for MPs and for democracy.”

But how did opposition parties vote, which Tories voted against Johnson, which chose to abstain, and which ones still supported the former Prime Minister? Here’s everything you need to know about how your MP voted on the report.

MPs who voted ‘for’ Diane Abbott (Independent - Hackney North and Stoke Newington) (Proxy vote cast by Bell Ribeiro-Addy) Debbie Abrahams (Labour - Oldham East and Saddleworth) Bim Afolami (Conservative - Hitchin and Harpenden) Nickie Aiken (Conservative - Cities of London and Westminster) Peter Aldous (Conservative - Waveney) Rushanara Ali (Labour - Bethnal Green and Bow) Tahir Ali (Labour - Birmingham, Hall Green) Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour - Tooting) Mike Amesbury (Labour - Weaver Vale) Edward Argar (Conservative - Charnwood) Jonathan Ashworth (Labour - Leicester South) Duncan Baker (Conservative - North Norfolk) Steve Baker (Conservative - Wycombe) Harriett Baldwin (Conservative - West Worcestershire) Paula Barker (Labour - Liverpool, Wavertree) John Baron (Conservative - Basildon and Billericay) Apsana Begum (Labour - Poplar and Limehouse) Aaron Bell (Conservative - Newcastle-under-Lyme) Hilary Benn (Labour - Leeds Central) Clive Betts (Labour - Sheffield South East) Ian Blackford (Scottish National Party - Ross, Skye and Lochaber) Kirsty Blackman (Scottish National Party - Aberdeen North) Olivia Blake (Labour - Sheffield, Hallam) Paul Blomfield (Labour - Sheffield Central) Crispin Blunt (Conservative - Reigate) Steven Bonnar (Scottish National Party - Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill) Peter Bottomley (Conservative - Worthing West) Andrew Bowie (Conservative - West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine) Karen Bradley (Conservative - Staffordshire Moorlands) Ben Bradshaw (Labour - Exeter) Graham Brady (Conservative - Altrincham and Sale West) Kevin Brennan (Labour - Cardiff West) Andrew Bridgen (The Reclaim Party - North West Leicestershire) Steve Brine (Conservative - Winchester) Deidre Brock (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh North and Leith) Alan Brown (Scottish National Party - Kilmarnock and Loudoun) Nicholas Brown (Independent - Newcastle upon Tyne East) Lyn Brown (Labour - West Ham) Anthony Browne (Conservative - South Cambridgeshire) Fiona Bruce (Conservative - Congleton) Chris Bryant (Labour - Rhondda) Felicity Buchan (Conservative - Kensington) Karen Buck (Labour - Westminster North) Robert Buckland (Conservative - South Swindon) Richard Burgon (Labour - Leeds East) Dawn Butler (Labour - Brent Central) Ian Byrne (Labour - Liverpool, West Derby) Liam Byrne (Labour - Birmingham, Hodge Hill) Ruth Cadbury (Labour - Brentford and Isleworth) Amy Callaghan (Scottish National Party - East Dunbartonshire) (Proxy vote cast by Brendan O’Hara) Dan Carden (Labour - Liverpool, Walton) Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat - Orkney and Shetland) Andy Carter (Conservative - Warrington South) Alex Chalk (Conservative - Cheltenham) Wendy Chamberlain (Liberal Democrat - North East Fife) Sarah Champion (Labour - Rotherham) Jo Churchill (Conservative - Bury St Edmunds) Feryal Clark (Labour - Enfield North) (Proxy vote cast by Chris Elmore) Greg Clark (Conservative - Tunbridge Wells) Theo Clarke (Conservative - Stafford) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones) Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (Conservative - The Cotswolds) Elliot Colburn (Conservative - Carshalton and Wallington) Daisy Cooper (Liberal Democrat - St Albans) Yvette Cooper (Labour - Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford) Ronnie Cowan (Scottish National Party - Inverclyde) Geoffrey Cox (Conservative - Torridge and West Devon) Neil Coyle (Labour - Bermondsey and Old Southwark) Stephen Crabb (Conservative - Preseli Pembrokeshire) Stella Creasy (Labour - Walthamstow) Jon Cruddas (Labour - Dagenham and Rainham) John Cryer (Labour - Leyton and Wanstead) Janet Daby (Labour - Lewisham East) Ashley Dalton (Labour - West Lancashire) Ed Davey (Liberal Democrat - Kingston and Surbiton) Wayne David (Labour - Caerphilly) David T C Davies (Conservative - Monmouth) Mims Davies (Conservative - Mid Sussex) Alex Davies-Jones (Labour - Pontypridd) David Davis (Conservative - Haltemprice and Howden) Martyn Day (Scottish National Party - Linlithgow and East Falkirk) Marsha De Cordova (Labour - Battersea) Thangam Debbonaire (Labour - Bristol West) Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Labour - Slough) Samantha Dixon (Labour - City of Chester) Jonathan Djanogly (Conservative - Huntingdon) Martin Docherty-Hughes (Scottish National Party - West Dunbartonshire) Anneliese Dodds (Labour - Oxford East) Dave Doogan (Scottish National Party - Angus) Allan Dorans (Scottish National Party - Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock) (Proxy vote cast by Brendan O’Hara) Stephen Doughty (Labour - Cardiff South and Penarth) Peter Dowd (Labour - Bootle) Jackie Doyle-Price (Conservative - Thurrock) Flick Drummond (Conservative - Meon Valley) David Duguid (Conservative - Banff and Buchan) Philip Dunne (Conservative - Ludlow) Angela Eagle (Labour - Wallasey) Maria Eagle (Labour - Garston and Halewood) Colum Eastwood (Social Democratic & Labour Party - Foyle) Jonathan Edwards (Independent - Carmarthen East and Dinefwr) Ruth Edwards (Conservative - Rushcliffe) Clive Efford (Labour - Eltham) Julie Elliott (Labour - Sunderland Central) Tobias Ellwood (Conservative - Bournemouth East) Chris Elmore (Labour - Ogmore) Florence Eshalomi (Labour - Vauxhall) Bill Esterson (Labour - Sefton Central) Chris Evans (Labour - Islwyn) Luke Evans (Conservative - Bosworth) Laura Farris (Conservative - Newbury) Tim Farron (Liberal Democrat - Westmorland and Lonsdale) Stephen Farry (Alliance - North Down) Simon Fell (Conservative - Barrow and Furness) Marion Fellows (Scottish National Party - Motherwell and Wishaw) Mark Fletcher (Conservative - Bolsover) Stephen Flynn (Scottish National Party - Aberdeen South) Richard Foord (Liberal Democrat - Tiverton and Honiton) Vicky Ford (Conservative - Chelmsford) Yvonne Fovargue (Labour - Makerfield) Vicky Foxcroft (Labour - Lewisham, Deptford) Mary Kelly Foy (Labour - City of Durham) George Freeman (Conservative - Mid Norfolk) Richard Fuller (Conservative - North East Bedfordshire) Gill Furniss (Labour - Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough) Barry Gardiner (Labour - Brent North) Nick Gibb (Conservative - Bognor Regis and Littlehampton) Patricia Gibson (Scottish National Party - North Ayrshire and Arran) Peter Gibson (Conservative - Darlington) Jo Gideon (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent Central) Mary Glindon (Labour - North Tyneside) Patrick Grady (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North) Richard Graham (Conservative - Gloucester) Peter Grant (Scottish National Party - Glenrothes) Damian Green (Conservative - Ashford) Sarah Green (Liberal Democrat - Chesham and Amersham) Margaret Greenwood (Labour - Wirral West) Nia Griffith (Labour - Llanelli) Andrew Gwynne (Labour - Denton and Reddish) Luke Hall (Conservative - Thornbury and Yate) Fabian Hamilton (Labour - Leeds North East) Paulette Hamilton (Labour - Birmingham, Erdington) Stephen Hammond (Conservative - Wimbledon) Matt Hancock (Independent - West Suffolk) Neale Hanvey (Alba Party - Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath) Emma Hardy (Labour - Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle) Harriet Harman (Labour - Camberwell and Peckham) Carolyn Harris (Labour - Swansea East) Simon Hart (Conservative - Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire) Helen Hayes (Labour - Dulwich and West Norwood) John Healey (Labour - Wentworth and Dearne) Drew Hendry (Scottish National Party - Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey) Meg Hillier (Labour - Hackney South and Shoreditch) Damian Hinds (Conservative - East Hampshire) Wera Hobhouse (Liberal Democrat - Bath) Margaret Hodge (Labour - Barking) Sharon Hodgson (Labour - Washington and Sunderland West) Kate Hollern (Labour - Blackburn) Paul Holmes (Conservative - Eastleigh) Rachel Hopkins (Labour - Luton South) Stewart Hosie (Scottish National Party - Dundee East) George Howarth (Labour - Knowsley) Rupa Huq (Labour - Ealing Central and Acton) Imran Hussain (Labour - Bradford East) Christine Jardine (Liberal Democrat - Edinburgh West) Dan Jarvis (Labour - Barnsley Central) Bernard Jenkin (Conservative - Harwich and North Essex) Diana Johnson (Labour - Kingston upon Hull North) Kim Johnson (Labour - Liverpool, Riverside) Andrew Jones (Conservative - Harrogate and Knaresborough) Darren Jones (Labour - Bristol North West) Fay Jones (Conservative - Brecon and Radnorshire) Gerald Jones (Labour - Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney) Kevan Jones (Labour - North Durham) Sarah Jones (Labour - Croydon Central) Simon Jupp (Conservative - East Devon) Mike Kane (Labour - Wythenshawe and Sale East) Daniel Kawczynski (Conservative - Shrewsbury and Atcham) Alicia Kearns (Conservative - Rutland and Melton) Gillian Keegan (Conservative - Chichester) Barbara Keeley (Labour - Worsley and Eccles South) Liz Kendall (Labour - Leicester West) Stephen Kinnock (Labour - Aberavon) Kate Kniveton (Conservative - Burton) Peter Kyle (Labour - Hove) Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru - Ceredigion) David Lammy (Labour - Tottenham) John Lamont (Conservative - Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk) Robert Largan (Conservative - High Peak) Ian Lavery (Labour - Wansbeck) Kim Leadbeater (Labour - Batley and Spen) Andrea Leadsom (Conservative - South Northamptonshire) Emma Lewell-Buck (Labour - South Shields) Andrew Lewer (Conservative - Northampton South) Clive Lewis (Labour - Norwich South) Julian Lewis (Conservative - New Forest East) Simon Lightwood (Labour - Wakefield) David Linden (Scottish National Party - Glasgow East) Tony Lloyd (Labour - Rochdale) (Proxy vote cast by Chris Elmore) Rebecca Long Bailey (Labour - Salford and Eccles) Tim Loughton (Conservative - East Worthing and Shoreham) Caroline Lucas (Green Party - Brighton, Pavilion) Holly Lynch (Labour - Halifax) Kenny MacAskill (Alba Party - East Lothian) Justin Madders (Labour - Ellesmere Port and Neston) Khalid Mahmood (Labour - Birmingham, Perry Barr) Shabana Mahmood (Labour - Birmingham, Ladywood) Seema Malhotra (Labour - Feltham and Heston) Anthony Mangnall (Conservative - Totnes) Julie Marson (Conservative - Hertford and Stortford) Rachael Maskell (Labour - York Central) Theresa May (Conservative - Maidenhead) Jerome Mayhew (Conservative - Broadland) Steve McCabe (Labour - Birmingham, Selly Oak) Kerry McCarthy (Labour - Bristol East) Siobhain McDonagh (Labour - Mitcham and Morden) Andy McDonald (Labour - Middlesbrough) Stuart C McDonald (Scottish National Party - Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East) John McDonnell (Labour - Hayes and Harlington) Pat McFadden (Labour - Wolverhampton South East) Alison McGovern (Labour - Wirral South) Catherine McKinnell (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne North) Anne McLaughlin (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North East) (Proxy vote cast by Brendan O’Hara) Jim McMahon (Labour - Oldham West and Royton) Anna McMorrin (Labour - Cardiff North) John McNally (Scottish National Party - Falkirk) Ian Mearns (Labour - Gateshead) Edward Miliband (Labour - Doncaster North) Maria Miller (Conservative - Basingstoke) Nigel Mills (Conservative - Amber Valley) Navendu Mishra (Labour - Stockport) Andrew Mitchell (Conservative - Sutton Coldfield) Carol Monaghan (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North West) Robbie Moore (Conservative - Keighley) Layla Moran (Liberal Democrat - Oxford West and Abingdon) Penny Mordaunt (Conservative - Portsmouth North) Jessica Morden (Labour - Newport East) Helen Morgan (Liberal Democrat - North Shropshire) Stephen Morgan (Labour - Portsmouth South) Grahame Morris (Labour - Easington) Holly Mumby-Croft (Conservative - Scunthorpe) David Mundell (Conservative - Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale) Ian Murray (Labour - Edinburgh South) James Murray (Labour - Ealing North) Andrew Murrison (Conservative - South West Wiltshire) Lisa Nandy (Labour - Wigan) Robert Neill (Conservative - Bromley and Chislehurst) Gavin Newlands (Scottish National Party - Paisley and Renfrewshire North) Charlotte Nichols (Labour - Warrington North) John Nicolson (Scottish National Party - Ochil and South Perthshire) (Proxy vote cast by Brendan O’Hara) Caroline Nokes (Conservative - Romsey and Southampton North) Jesse Norman (Conservative - Hereford and South Herefordshire) Alex Norris (Labour - Nottingham North) Brendan O’Hara (Scottish National Party - Argyll and Bute) Sarah Olney (Liberal Democrat - Richmond Park) Chi Onwurah (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne Central) Guy Opperman (Conservative - Hexham) Abena Oppong-Asare (Labour - Erith and Thamesmead) Kate Osborne (Labour - Jarrow) Kirsten Oswald (Scottish National Party - East Renfrewshire) Taiwo Owatemi (Labour - Coventry North West) Sarah Owen (Labour - Luton North) Stephanie Peacock (Labour - Barnsley East) Matthew Pennycook (Labour - Greenwich and Woolwich) John Penrose (Conservative - Weston-super-Mare) Toby Perkins (Labour - Chesterfield) Jess Phillips (Labour - Birmingham, Yardley) Bridget Phillipson (Labour - Houghton and Sunderland South) Chris Philp (Conservative - Croydon South) Luke Pollard (Labour - Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport) Dan Poulter (Conservative - Central Suffolk and North Ipswich) Rebecca Pow (Conservative - Taunton Deane) Lucy Powell (Labour - Manchester Central) Victoria Prentis (Conservative - Banbury) Anum Qaisar (Scottish National Party - Airdrie and Shotts) Angela Rayner (Labour - Ashton-under-Lyne) Steve Reed (Labour - Croydon North) Ellie Reeves (Labour - Lewisham West and Penge) Rachel Reeves (Labour - Leeds West) Jonathan Reynolds (Labour - Stalybridge and Hyde) Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Labour - Streatham) Nicola Richards (Conservative - West Bromwich East) Angela Richardson (Conservative - Guildford) Marie Rimmer (Labour - St Helens South and Whiston) Rob Roberts (Independent - Delyn) Laurence Robertson (Conservative - Tewkesbury) Matt Rodda (Labour - Reading East) Douglas Ross (Conservative - Moray) Lee Rowley (Conservative - North East Derbyshire) Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Labour - Brighton, Kemptown) David Rutley (Conservative - Macclesfield) Gary Sambrook (Conservative - Birmingham, Northfield) Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru - Dwyfor Meirionnydd) Selaine Saxby (Conservative - North Devon) Paul Scully (Conservative - Sutton and Cheam) Bob Seely (Conservative - Isle of Wight) Andrew Selous (Conservative - South West Bedfordshire) Virendra Sharma (Labour - Ealing, Southall) Barry Sheerman (Labour - Huddersfield) Alec Shelbrooke (Conservative - Elmet and Rothwell) Tulip Siddiq (Labour - Hampstead and Kilburn) Chris Skidmore (Conservative - Kingswood) Andy Slaughter (Labour - Hammersmith) Alyn Smith (Scottish National Party - Stirling) Cat Smith (Labour - Lancaster and Fleetwood) Chloe Smith (Conservative - Norwich North) Jeff Smith (Labour - Manchester, Withington) Julian Smith (Conservative - Skipton and Ripon) Nick Smith (Labour - Blaenau Gwent) Karin Smyth (Labour - Bristol South) Alex Sobel (Labour - Leeds North West) John Spellar (Labour - Warley) Ben Spencer (Conservative - Runnymede and Weybridge) Keir Starmer (Labour - Holborn and St Pancras) Chris Stephens (Scottish National Party - Glasgow South West) Jo Stevens (Labour - Cardiff Central) John Stevenson (Conservative - Carlisle) Jamie Stone (Liberal Democrat - Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross) Gary Streeter (Conservative - South West Devon) Graham Stringer (Labour - Blackley and Broughton) Julian Sturdy (Conservative - York Outer) Zarah Sultana (Labour - Coventry South) James Sunderland (Conservative - Bracknell) Robert Syms (Conservative - Poole) Mark Tami (Labour - Alyn and Deeside) Sam Tarry (Labour - Ilford South) Nick Thomas-Symonds (Labour - Torfaen) Richard Thomson (Scottish National Party - Gordon) Emily Thornberry (Labour - Islington South and Finsbury) Maggie Throup (Conservative - Erewash) Stephen Timms (Labour - East Ham) Jon Trickett (Labour - Hemsworth) Tom Tugendhat (Conservative - Tonbridge and Malling) Karl Turner (Labour - Kingston upon Hull East) Derek Twigg (Labour - Halton) Valerie Vaz (Labour - Walsall South) Martin Vickers (Conservative - Cleethorpes) Christian Wakeford (Labour - Bury South) Robin Walker (Conservative - Worcester) Charles Walker (Conservative - Broxbourne) Claudia Webbe (Independent - Leicester East) Catherine West (Labour - Hornsey and Wood Green) Andrew Western (Labour - Stretford and Urmston) Matt Western (Labour - Warwick and Leamington) Alan Whitehead (Labour - Southampton, Test) Philippa Whitford (Scottish National Party - Central Ayrshire) Nadia Whittome (Labour - Nottingham East) Craig Williams (Conservative - Montgomeryshire) Hywel Williams (Plaid Cymru - Arfon) Munira Wilson (Liberal Democrat - Twickenham) Pete Wishart (Scottish National Party - Perth and North Perthshire) William Wragg (Conservative - Hazel Grove) Mohammad Yasin (Labour - Bedford) Daniel Zeichner (Labour - Cambridge)

Overall, 118 Tories voted ‘for’. This included former Prime Minister Theresa May, who told her colleagues in a debate prior to the vote that backing the report would be “a small but important step in restoring people’s trust” in Parliament. She added that it was “important to show the public that there is not one rule for them and another for us.”

Meanwhile, senior Conservative Tobias Ellwood, told MPs it was a “highly symbolic” day as Parliament sought to “bring to a conclusion a very difficult chapter in British politics”. He said that because Johnson had already quit, many MPs, including himself, had initially thought the report was not worth voting on. But he since changed his mind, concluding that the vote was “the collective conscience of Parliament, if you like, being judged by the British people.”

MPs who voted ‘against' *Sir Alan Campbell (Labour - Tynemouth) William Cash (Conservative - Stone) Nick Fletcher (Conservative - Don Valley) Adam Holloway (Conservative - Gravesham) Karl McCartney (Conservative - Lincoln) Joy Morrissey (Conservative - Beaconsfield) Heather Wheeler (Conservative - South Derbyshire)

Labour chief whip Sir Alan Campbell repeatedly shouted “no, no” when the Speaker Lindsay Hoyle asked whether MPs supported the report on Johnson. This was done to trigger the vote, meaning he did not in reality dismiss the conclusion by the Privileges Committee.

Fletcher in the past defended Johnson’s actions during ‘Partygate’, remarking: “We must remember that he is a human, too. In addition to running the country, he dealt with the highs and lows that this life brings. During Covid, he nearly died. He got married, lost his mum, and had a child.”

He also criticised the Privileges Committee: “These Committees are set up to fail before they start. Why? Let me use a football analogy. If Man City’s star player had to sit in front of seven of his peers for a hearing, how fair would it be if three of the committee were Man United players? Not very. No matter how honourable they were, the opportunity to take out the opposition’s star player would be too much.”

The Don Valley MP then argued that only Conservatives should have been allowed to vote on the report.

MPs who abstained / did not vote Adam Afriyie (Conservative - Windsor) Lucy Allan (Conservative - Telford) Fleur Anderson (Labour - Putney) Lee Anderson (Conservative - Ashfield) Stuart Anderson (Conservative - Wolverhampton South West) Stuart Andrew (Conservative - Pudsey) Caroline Ansell (Conservative - Eastbourne) Tonia Antoniazzi (Labour - Gower) Sarah Atherton (Conservative - Wrexham) Victoria Atkins (Conservative - Louth and Horncastle) Gareth Bacon (Conservative - Orpington) Richard Bacon (Conservative - South Norfolk) Kemi Badenoch (Conservative - Saffron Walden) Shaun Bailey (Conservative - West Bromwich West) Siobhan Baillie (Conservative - Stroud) Steve Barclay (Conservative - North East Cambridgeshire) Hannah Bardell (Scottish National Party - Livingston) Simon Baynes (Conservative - Clwyd South) Margaret Beckett (Labour - Derby South) Órfhlaith Begley (Sinn Féin - West Tyrone) Scott Benton (Independent - Blackpool South) Paul Beresford (Conservative - Mole Valley) Jake Berry (Conservative - Rossendale and Darwen) Saqib Bhatti (Conservative - Meriden) Mhairi Black (Scottish National Party - Paisley and Renfrewshire South) Bob Blackman (Conservative - Harrow East) Peter Bone (Conservative - Wellingborough) Ben Bradley (Conservative - Mansfield) Mickey Brady (Sinn Féin - Newry and Armagh) Suella Braverman (Conservative - Fareham) Jack Brereton (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent South) Paul Bristow (Conservative - Peterborough) Sara Britcliffe (Conservative - Hyndburn) Alex Burghart (Conservative - Brentwood and Ongar) Conor Burns (Conservative - Bournemouth West) Rob Butler (Conservative - Aylesbury) Alun Cairns (Conservative - Vale of Glamorgan) Lisa Cameron (Scottish National Party - East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow) Gregory Campbell (Democratic Unionist Party - East Londonderry) James Cartlidge (Conservative - South Suffolk) Miriam Cates (Conservative - Penistone and Stocksbridge) Maria Caulfield (Conservative - Lewes) Douglas Chapman (Scottish National Party - Dunfermline and West Fife) Bambos Charalambous (Independent - Enfield, Southgate) Joanna Cherry (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh South West) Rehman Chishti (Conservative - Gillingham and Rainham) Christopher Chope (Conservative - Christchurch) Simon Clarke (Conservative - Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland) Brendan Clarke-Smith (Conservative - Bassetlaw) Chris Clarkson (Conservative - Heywood and Middleton) James Cleverly (Conservative - Braintree) Thérèse Coffey (Conservative - Suffolk Coastal) Damian Collins (Conservative - Folkestone and Hythe) Jeremy Corbyn (Independent - Islington North) Alberto Costa (Conservative - South Leicestershire) Robert Courts (Conservative - Witney) Claire Coutinho (Conservative - East Surrey) Angela Crawley (Scottish National Party - Lanark and Hamilton East) Virginia Crosbie (Conservative - Ynys Môn) Tracey Crouch (Conservative - Chatham and Aylesford) Judith Cummins (Labour - Bradford South) Alex Cunningham (Labour - Stockton North) James Daly (Conservative - Bury North) James Davies (Conservative - Vale of Clwyd) Gareth Davies (Conservative - Grantham and Stamford) Geraint Davies (Independent - Swansea West) Philip Davies (Conservative - Shipley) Dehenna Davison (Conservative - Bishop Auckland) Caroline Dinenage (Conservative - Gosport) Sarah Dines (Conservative - Derbyshire Dales) Leo Docherty (Conservative - Aldershot) Jeffrey M Donaldson (Democratic Unionist Party - Lagan Valley) Michelle Donelan (Conservative - Chippenham) Nadine Dorries (Conservative - Mid Bedfordshire) Steve Double (Conservative - St Austell and Newquay) Oliver Dowden (Conservative - Hertsmere) Richard Drax (Conservative - South Dorset) James Duddridge (Conservative - Rochford and Southend East) Rosie Duffield (Labour - Canterbury) Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative - Chingford and Woodford Green) Mark Eastwood (Conservative - Dewsbury) Michael Ellis (Conservative - Northampton North) Natalie Elphicke (Conservative - Dover) George Eustice (Conservative - Camborne and Redruth) Nigel Evans (Deputy Speaker - Ribble Valley) David Evennett (Conservative - Bexleyheath and Crayford) Ben Everitt (Conservative - Milton Keynes North) Michael Fabricant (Conservative - Lichfield) Margaret Ferrier (Independent - Rutherglen and Hamilton West) John Finucane (Sinn Féin - Belfast North) Anna Firth (Conservative - Southend West) Katherine Fletcher (Conservative - South Ribble) Kevin Foster (Conservative - Torbay) Liam Fox (Conservative - North Somerset) Mark Francois (Conservative - Rayleigh and Wickford) Lucy Frazer (Conservative - South East Cambridgeshire) Mike Freer (Conservative - Finchley and Golders Green) Louie French (Conservative - Old Bexley and Sidcup) Marcus Fysh (Conservative - Yeovil) Roger Gale (Deputy Speaker - North Thanet) Mark Garnier (Conservative - Wyre Forest) Nusrat Ghani (Conservative - Wealden) Michelle Gildernew (Sinn Féin - Fermanagh and South Tyrone) Preet Kaur Gill (Labour - Birmingham, Edgbaston) Paul Girvan (Democratic Unionist Party - South Antrim) John Glen (Conservative - Salisbury) Robert Goodwill (Conservative - Scarborough and Whitby) Michael Gove (Conservative - Surrey Heath) Helen Grant (Conservative - Maidstone and The Weald) James Gray (Conservative - North Wiltshire) Chris Grayling (Conservative - Epsom and Ewell) Chris Green (Conservative - Bolton West) Andrew Griffith (Conservative - Arundel and South Downs) James Grundy (Conservative - Leigh) Jonathan Gullis (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent North) Louise Haigh (Labour - Sheffield, Heeley) Robert Halfon (Conservative - Harlow) Greg Hands (Conservative - Chelsea and Fulham) Claire Hanna (Social Democratic & Labour Party - Belfast South) Mark Harper (Conservative - Forest of Dean) Rebecca Harris (Conservative - Castle Point) Trudy Harrison (Conservative - Copeland) Sally-Ann Hart (Conservative - Hastings and Rye) John Hayes (Conservative - South Holland and The Deepings) Chris Hazzard (Sinn Féin - South Down) Oliver Heald (Conservative - North East Hertfordshire) James Heappey (Conservative - Wells) Chris Heaton-Harris (Conservative - Daventry) Gordon Henderson (Conservative - Sittingbourne and Sheppey) Mark Hendrick (Labour - Preston) Darren Henry (Conservative - Broxtowe) Antony Higginbotham (Conservative - Burnley) Simon Hoare (Conservative - North Dorset) Richard Holden (Conservative - North West Durham) Kevin Hollinrake (Conservative - Thirsk and Malton) Philip Hollobone (Conservative - Kettering) John Howell (Conservative - Henley) Paul Howell (Conservative - Sedgefield) Lindsay Hoyle (Speaker - Chorley) Nigel Huddleston (Conservative - Mid Worcestershire) Neil Hudson (Conservative - Penrith and The Border) Eddie Hughes (Conservative - Walsall North) Jane Hunt (Conservative - Loughborough) Jeremy Hunt (Conservative - South West Surrey) Tom Hunt (Conservative - Ipswich) Alister Jack (Conservative - Dumfries and Galloway) Sajid Javid (Conservative - Bromsgrove) Ranil Jayawardena (Conservative - North East Hampshire) Mark Jenkinson (Conservative - Workington) Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative - Morley and Outwood) Robert Jenrick (Conservative - Newark) Caroline Johnson (Conservative - Sleaford and North Hykeham) Gareth Johnson (Conservative - Dartford) David Johnston (Conservative - Wantage) David Jones (Conservative - Clwyd West) Marcus Jones (Conservative - Nuneaton) Ruth Jones (Labour - Newport West) Afzal Khan (Labour - Manchester, Gorton) Julian Knight (Independent - Solihull) Greg Knight (Conservative - East Yorkshire) Danny Kruger (Conservative - Devizes) Kwasi Kwarteng (Conservative - Spelthorne) Eleanor Laing (Deputy Speaker - Epping Forest) Pauline Latham (Conservative - Mid Derbyshire) Chris Law (Scottish National Party - Dundee West) Edward Leigh (Conservative - Gainsborough) Ian Levy (Conservative - Blyth Valley) Brandon Lewis (Conservative - Great Yarmouth) Ian Liddell-Grainger (Conservative - Bridgwater and West Somerset) Carla Lockhart (Democratic Unionist Party - Upper Bann) Chris Loder (Conservative - West Dorset) Mark Logan (Conservative - Bolton North East) Marco Longhi (Conservative - Dudley North) Julia Lopez (Conservative - Hornchurch and Upminster) Jack Lopresti (Conservative - Filton and Bradley Stoke) Jonathan Lord (Conservative - Woking) Craig Mackinlay (Conservative - South Thanet) Cherilyn Mackrory (Conservative - Truro and Falmouth) Rachel Maclean (Conservative - Redditch) Angus Brendan MacNeil (Scottish National Party - Na h-Eileanan an Iar) Alan Mak (Conservative - Havant) Kit Malthouse (Conservative - North West Hampshire) Scott Mann (Conservative - North Cornwall) Paul Maskey (Sinn Féin - Belfast West) Paul Maynard (Conservative - Blackpool North and Cleveleys) Jason McCartney (Conservative - Colne Valley) Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Scottish National Party - Glasgow South) Conor McGinn (Independent - St Helens North) Stephen McPartland (Conservative - Stevenage) Esther McVey (Conservative - Tatton) Mark Menzies (Conservative - Fylde) Johnny Mercer (Conservative - Plymouth, Moor View) Huw Merriman (Conservative - Bexhill and Battle) Stephen Metcalfe (Conservative - South Basildon and East Thurrock) Robin Millar (Conservative - Aberconwy) Amanda Milling (Conservative - Cannock Chase) Gagan Mohindra (Conservative - South West Hertfordshire) Francie Molloy (Sinn Féin - Mid Ulster) Damien Moore (Conservative - Southport) Anne Marie Morris (Conservative - Newton Abbot) David Morris (Conservative - Morecambe and Lunesdale) James Morris (Conservative - Halesowen and Rowley Regis) Jill Mortimer (Conservative - Hartlepool) Wendy Morton (Conservative - Aldridge-Brownhills) Kieran Mullan (Conservative - Crewe and Nantwich) Sheryll Murray (Conservative - South East Cornwall) Lia Nici (Conservative - Great Grimsby) Neil O’Brien (Conservative - Harborough) Matthew Offord (Conservative - Hendon) Kate Osamor (Labour - Edmonton) Ian Paisley (Democratic Unionist Party - North Antrim) Priti Patel (Conservative - Witham) Mark Pawsey (Conservative - Rugby) Mike Penning (Conservative - Hemel Hempstead) Andrew Percy (Conservative - Brigg and Goole) Christopher Pincher (Independent - Tamworth) Mark Pritchard (Conservative - The Wrekin) Tom Pursglove (Conservative - Corby) Jeremy Quin (Conservative - Horsham) Will Quince (Conservative - Colchester) Yasmin Qureshi (Labour - Bolton South East) Dominic Raab (Conservative - Esher and Walton) Tom Randall (Conservative - Gedling) John Redwood (Conservative - Wokingham) Christina Rees (Independent - Neath) Jacob Rees-Mogg (Conservative - North East Somerset) Gavin Robinson (Democratic Unionist Party - Belfast East) Mary Robinson (Conservative - Cheadle) Andrew Rosindell (Conservative - Romford) Dean Russell (Conservative - Watford) Naz Shah (Labour - Bradford West) Jim Shannon (Democratic Unionist Party - Strangford) Grant Shapps (Conservative - Welwyn Hatfield) Alok Sharma (Conservative - Reading West) Tommy Sheppard (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh East) David Simmonds (Conservative - Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner) Greg Smith (Conservative - Buckingham) Henry Smith (Conservative - Crawley) Royston Smith (Conservative - Southampton, Itchen) Amanda Solloway (Conservative - Derby North) Mark Spencer (Conservative - Sherwood) Alexander Stafford (Conservative - Rother Valley) Andrew Stephenson (Conservative - Pendle) Jane Stevenson (Conservative - Wolverhampton North East) Bob Stewart (Conservative - Beckenham) Iain Stewart (Conservative - Milton Keynes South) Wes Streeting (Labour - Ilford North) Mel Stride (Conservative - Central Devon) Graham Stuart (Conservative - Beverley and Holderness) Rishi Sunak (Conservative - Richmond (Yorks)) Desmond Swayne (Conservative - New Forest West) Alison Thewliss (Scottish National Party - Glasgow Central) Derek Thomas (Conservative - St Ives) Gareth Thomas (Labour - Harrow West) Owen Thompson (Scottish National Party - Midlothian) Edward Timpson (Conservative - Eddisbury) Kelly Tolhurst (Conservative - Rochester and Strood) Justin Tomlinson (Conservative - North Swindon) Michael Tomlinson (Conservative - Mid Dorset and North Poole) Craig Tracey (Conservative - North Warwickshire) Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Conservative - Berwick-upon-Tweed) Laura Trott (Conservative - Sevenoaks) Elizabeth Truss (Conservative - South West Norfolk) Shailesh Vara (Conservative - North West Cambridgeshire) Matt Vickers (Conservative - Stockton South) Theresa Villiers (Conservative - Chipping Barnet) Ben Wallace (Conservative - Wyre and Preston North) Jamie Wallis (Conservative - Bridgend) David Warburton (Independent - Somerton and Frome) Matt Warman (Conservative - Boston and Skegness) Giles Watling (Conservative - Clacton) Suzanne Webb (Conservative - Stourbridge) Helen Whately (Conservative - Faversham and Mid Kent) Mick Whitley (Labour - Birkenhead) Craig Whittaker (Conservative - Calder Valley) John Whittingdale (Conservative - Maldon) Bill Wiggin (Conservative - North Herefordshire) James Wild (Conservative - North West Norfolk) Gavin Williamson (Conservative - South Staffordshire) Sammy Wilson (Democratic Unionist Party - East Antrim) Beth Winter (Labour - Cynon Valley) Rosie Winterton (Deputy Speaker - Doncaster Central) Mike Wood (Conservative - Dudley South)

Although she did not vote, Tory MP Lia Nici told MPs during the debate that she could not see any evidence that showed Johnson had misled Parliament. She argued that the process was simply “political opportunism” for people who did not like Johnson.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, who previously described the proposed 90-day suspension of Johnson as a “vindictive sanction” backed up Nici, claiming it was “absolutely legitimate to criticise the conduct” of the Privileges Committee and its members.

