Peers in the House of Lords have suggested several amendments to the controversial bill designed to tackle ‘small boats crossings’

The Home Office will offer “no more concessions” on its Illegal Migration Bill, a government source has said, after peers in the House of Lords continued to propose changes to the controversial draft legislation.

The Illegal Migration Bill, which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman introduced as a way to tackle ‘small boats crossings’, has been plunged into Parliamentary “ping pong” in recent days - with the proposed new law being passed back-and-forth between the Commons and the Lords.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Monday (10 July), peers introduced several amendments to the bill in an attempt to remove some of its more contentious aspects, which charities and campaigners have previously warned would put the UK in violation of human rights law and the Refugee Convention. Amongst other changes, they proposed reducing the amount of time for which refugee children and pregnant women can be detained - and sought greater protections for victims of modern slavery who are exploited in the UK.

While the government offered some concessions earlier in the week, MPs on Tuesday (11 July) rejected the latest amendments - sending the Illegal Migration Bill back to the Lords. This was not done without controversy, however, as many senior Tories rebelled and spoke out against the draft legislation, with former Prime Minister Theresa May warning it would “consign more people to slavery” and enable traffickers to “make money out of human misery”.

In the latest development, the Lords voted to reinstate its earlier revisions, meaning the Illegal Migration Bill will yet again return to the House of Commons for a further debate. But it doesn’t look like a solution will be found any time soon, as a government source told The Guardian the Home Office will not back down this time: “There will be no more concessions. It won’t be us who blinks again.”

But what is still in the Illegal Migration Bill, what changes have been proposed, and what concessions has the government made? Here’s everything you need to know about the controversial ‘small boats bill’.

Migrants packed tightly onto a small inflatable boat attempt to cross the English Channel near the Dover Strait, the world’s busiest shipping lane, on September 07, 2020 off the coast of Dover, England. Credit: Luke Dray/Getty Images

What is in the Illegal Migration Bill?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in March, Sunak and Braverman unveiled their plan to crack down on ‘small boats crossings’ - a topic which the Prime Minister listed as a priority when outlining his five key pledges in January. To pursue this, they created the Illegal Migration Bill, which means that any migrant deemed to have arrived in the UK ‘illegally’ or through ‘irregular routes’ will be prevented from claiming asylum.

This would be done by giving the Home Secretary sweeping new powers to immediately detain asylum seekers without bail or judicial review, before removing them from the UK - either by returning them to their country of origin or deporting them to a “third country” such as Rwanda.

Refugees and migrants would also then be banned from ever returning to the UK - and blocked from seeking citizenship. Announcing the plans, Sunak described this as “fair for those at home” and “for those who have a legitimate claim to asylum”, adding: “My policy is very simple. It is this country, and your government, who should decide who comes here.”

But the proposed new legislation faced significant backlash. Following the announcement, EU Commissioner Ylva Johansson revealed she personally told Braverman that she believes her asylum plan “violates” international law, while many human rights charities said the new legislation will breach the European Convention on Human Rights, as well as the UN’s 1951 Refugee Convention.

Former prime minister Theresa May speaking in the House of Commons, London, during the consideration of the Lords amendments to the Illegal Migration Bill. Picture date: Tuesday July 11, 2023. Credit: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

Advertisement

Advertisement

Others have argued that in addition to being “immoral”, the Illegal Migration Bill also will not succeed in reducing immigration. Tara Povey, policy and research manager at Refugee Action, previously told NationalWorld: “The idea of the Illegal Migration Bill is to make conditions so bad for people seeking asylum that they cease coming to the UK.

“But this policy of deterrence has been proven to be ineffective,” she argued, pointing to previous research conducted internally by the Home Office which found that creating a “hostile” environment for migrants did not reduce the number attempting to come to the UK.” These kind of arguments have meant the Illegal Migration Bill has faced trouble passing through Parliament, with the recent “ping-pong” only the latest of its woes.

What amendments did the House of Lords propose?

Peers in the House of Lords suggested several changes be made to the Illegal Migration Bill. They asked the Home Secretary to establish new “safe and legal routes” for refugees to come to the UK, and requested asylum claims must be processed if the person has not been removed within six months.

In a further amendment, they said people from the LGBTQ+ community should be prevented from being removed to certain countries where they may be unsafe, and asked that exisiting protections be maintained for unaccompanied children and victims of trafficking or modern slavery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other changes included a proposal that refugee children detained for the purpose of deportation should be granted immigration bail after eight days - down from the 28 days previously outlined in the draft legislation. Peers also asked for a change in detention time for pregnant women seeking asylum, saying they should only be able to be detained for a maximum of 72 hours - again down from the previous 28 day proposal.

What concessions did the Home Office make?

On Monday (10 July), the Home Office offered some concessions on the bill - with more than 10,000 migrants set to be spared automatic deportation to Rwanda after ministers agreed to abandon plans to apply new powers of automatic detention and deportation to any asylum seeker who arrived after 7 March - the date when the ‘small boats’ bill was presented to Parliament.

Previously, the Home Office wanted to the bill to be retrospective to prevent a surge in asylum seekers trying to reach the UK before it becomes law, but now, the powers will only come into force once the Illegal Migration Bill has passed through all legislative stages and has been granted Royal Assent.

In April, the Home Office made another amendment - pledging that refugee children would only be detained in the UK in “exceptional” circumstances and only deported to another country in “very limited” ones, such as for a family reunion. Prime Minister Sunak moved to “enhance the safeguarding” of children under the draft legislation following calls from backbench Conservative MPs, in an apparent move to avoid an in-party rebellion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the government has also made concessions to those on the right-wing of the Tory Party, with Sunak and Braverman announcing in April an amendment to the Illegal Migration Bill that would mean the government could ignore orders from human rights judges who attempt to block migrant deportation flights from the UK.

Under the change, ministers would be given the legal authority to disregard ‘Rule 39’ injunction orders from the European Court of Human Rights, which can prevent migrants from being deported where there is “a real risk of serious and irreversible harm”. This is what happened to the first flight of asylum seekers meant to head for Rwanda.

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman announced the Illegal Migration Bill back in March. Credit: Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

What happens next?

The Illegal Migration Bill will be sent back to the House of Commons on Monday (17 July), where MPs will again be asked to consider the amendments proposed by the House of Lords. As sources say the Home Office will not offer any more concessions, MPs will once more be asked to reject the changes.

This vote will likely pass, although ministers can expect rebellion from backbenchers such as Theresa May, who promised to “persist in disagreeing with the government” over the proposed new law, unless exemptions were made for victims of human trafficking.

Advertisement

Advertisement