The Home Secretary has told police chiefs that waving a Palestinian flag on British street "may not be legitimate" after the violence in Israel and Gaza

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has told police chiefs that waving a Palestinian flag on the street in the UK "may not be legitimate" if it is deemed to be in support of Hamas or acts of terrorism.

Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, launched a major surprise attack over the weekend, which included the siege of a music festival resulting in hundreds of deaths and dozens of people taken hostage. Israel responded with a heavy hand, delivering airstrikes to the Gaza Strip and cutting supply line of food, fuel and electricity to the Palestinian residents.

Many vigils and protests have taken place throughout the UK in support of both Israel and Palestine as a result of the violence. However, Braverman has urged police forces in England and Wales to use the "full force of the law" against protesters if they are deemed to be support terrorism.

In a letter addressed to chief constables in England and Wales, the Home Secretary said: “Sadly, experience indicates that whenever Israel is attacked, Islamists and other racists seek to use legitimate Israeli defensive measures as a pretext to stir up hatred against British Jews and increase fear within the Jewish community. I encourage all chief officers to ensure that any protests which could exacerbate community tensions by way of offensive placards, chants, or behaviours that could be construed as incitement or harassment, have a strong police presence to ensure perpetrators are appropriately dealt with, and that communities feel protected.”

Braverman set out examples of those actions which may be deemed as committing public order offences in her letter to police bosses over fears of a rise in targeted antisemetic attacks. This includes targeting Jewish neighbourhoods and chanting pro-Palestinian slogans. she said: “It is not just explicit pro-Hamas symbols and chants that are cause for concern. I would encourage police to consider whether chants such as: ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ should be understood as an expression of a violent desire to see Israel erased from the world, and whether its use in certain contexts may amount to a racially aggravated section 5 public order offence.

“I would encourage police to give similar consideration to the presence of symbols such as swastikas at anti-Israel demonstrations. Context is crucial. Behaviours that are legitimate in some circumstances, for example the waving of a Palestinian flag, may not be legitimate such as when intended to glorify acts of terrorism. Nor is it acceptable to drive through Jewish neighbourhoods, or single out Jewish members of the public, to aggressively chant or wave pro-Palestinian symbols at. Where harassment is identified, I would encourage the police to take swift and appropriate enforcement action."

