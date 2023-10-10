The Foreign Office has issued its latest advice to those travelling to countries close to the Israeli-Gaza war - including Egypt, Turkey and Cyprus

British Airways told NationalWorld it has introduced a flexible booking policy, enabling customers to change their travel dates free of charge - with this in place until 22 October. On its website, the Foreign Office says that it advises against “all but essential travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories”.

The Israeli government has declared a state of emergency across the whole country - and those with flights and holidays in bordering countries are now questioning whether it is safe to go. The Foreign Office claims that terrorists are very likely to carry out attacks and these could include places visited by foreigners, while the security situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories can be fast moving and unpredictable.

Here’s everything you need to know about whether or not you can travel to bordering countries. Listed below are the latest updates and advice.

What’s the latest government advice about travelling to Egypt?

In an update on Tuesday 10 October, the Foreign Office advises against all travel to parts of Egypt.

Listed below are the areas which the Foreign Office advises against all travel:

FCDO advises against all travel to within 20km of the Egypt-Libya border.

Governorate of North Sinai

The northern part of the Governorate of South Sinai, beyond the St Catherine-Nuweibaa road

Listed below are the areas which the Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel:

the town of El Salloum

coastal areas along the west and east of the peninsula of the Governorate of North Sinai

Ismailiyah Governorate east of the Suez Canal.

the Hala’ib Triangle and the Bir Tawil Trapezoid.

FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the area west of the Nile Valley and Nile Delta regions, except for:

Luxor, Qina, Aswan, Abu Simbel and the Valley of the Kings

the Governorate of Faiyum

the coastal areas between the Nile Delta and Marsa Matruh

the Marsa Matruh-Siwa Road

the oasis town of Siwa

the Giza Governorate north-east of the Bahariya Oasis

the road between Giza and Farafra (but we advise against all but essential travel on the road between Bahariya and Siwa)

Bahariya Oasis, Farafra, the White Desert and Black Desert

If you travel to areas that are against FCDO advice, your travel insurance could be invalidated. Consular support is also severely limited where FCDO advises against travel.

What’s the latest government advice about travelling to Jordan?

As of Tuesday 10 October, the Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel within 3km of Jordan’s border with Syria. The Foreign Office says that the “situation in southern Syria is fragile” and “security threats in the form of instability or terrorist activity could arise with little or no notice.”

It also advises against all travel to Syria and to the provinces in Iraq bordering Jordan.

What’s the latest government advice about travelling to Turkey?

On Tuesday 10 October the Foreign Office advises against all travel to parts of Turkey including anywhere within 10km of the border with Syria. It advises against all but essential travel to Sirnak and the Hakkari province.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said both sides “must refrain from aggressive acts”. On Sunday (8 October) he added that Turkey was willing to do whatever it takes to help ease the tensions.

What’s the latest government advice about travelling to Cyprus?