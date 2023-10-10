Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to Palestinian authorities, almost 690 people have been killed by Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip and these strikes have continued overnight. The United Nations agency has said that more than 187,000 people have been displaced across the Gaza Strip - and this number is expected to increase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travel to and from Israel has been disrupted due to the conflict. The country, popular with tourists, is still accessible by air but hundreds of flights have been cancelled and cruise ship routes have also been changed. Following the start of the attack many flights were diverted or returned to their departure airport.

British Airways told NationalWorld it has introduced a flexible booking policy, enabling customers to change their travel dates free of charge. This policy is in place until 22 October. Here’s everything you need to know if you are due to travel to Israel - from UK Foreign Office advice, which airlines are cancelling flights to how bad the disruption is for cruises.

Is it safe to travel to Israel? Latest Foreign Office advice and updates from UK airlines (Photo: Getty Images)

What is the advice from the Foreign Office?

On its website, the Foreign Office says that it advises against “all but essential travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories”. It also advises against travel to the following locations:

Gaza

the Sheba’a Farms and Ghajjar

within 500m of the border with Lebanon (the ‘Blue Line’) east of Metula, including the northern edge of the town and within 500m of the border with Syria (the ‘Alpha Line’)

The areas close to the border with Gaza includes:

southwest of Ashkelon



south of route 35 and west of route 40 as far as Tlalim, not including Be’er Sheva



west of Be’er Sheva



north of route 211

If you are in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, the Foreign Office advises you to register your presence with the FCDO.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Foreign Office says: “We can then share important updates, including information to support you to leave the country. Fill in the form for every member of your family or group who is a British national. The FCDO continues to advise against travel to parts of Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and to advise against all but essential travel to all other parts. Your travel insurance could be invalidated if you travel against FCDO advice. Consular support is also severely limited where FCDO advises against travel.”

Standard travel insurance policies are not valid for people who choose to travel to Israel while the “no-go” warning is in force. The Israeli government has declared a state of emergency across the whole country meaning international borders, including air and land, in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories could close at short notice.

If you are in an area affected by the fighting, the Foreign Office advises to follow the instructions of Israeli Home Front Command. You can visit the Israeli Home Front Command website or call 104 if you are in Israel. If you are in the UK and concerned about a friend or family member who is in Israel or the OPTs you can call the FCDO on 020 7008 5000.

What do the Israeli authorities say?

The Israel Ministry of Tourism has issued a statement to The Independent statting it is “monitoring the situation” and is “committed to ensuring that all tourists visiting Israel are safe and informed.” The Ministry of Tourism added that it “will provide all necessary assistance to those who need it and is operating a tourist hotline via WhatsApp for tourists to stay informed on the situation as it evolves.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ministry of Tourism is operating a “virtual office” contactable by WhatsApp (+972 55 972 6931) or email (vir[email protected]). Travellers currently in Israel can dial 104 for information and advice in several languages or contact Home Front Command on WhatsApp or SMS on +972 52 910 4104.

Which airlines have cancelled flights?

British Airways

British Airways told NationalWorld it is “continuing to monitor the situation in Israel very closely” and has “introduced a flexible booking policy, enabling customers to change their travel dates free of charge if they wish.” The airline said this policy is in place until 22 October and will keep it under review.

The airline added that its flights are currently planned to operate over the coming days with “adjusted departure times” and “as always if a customer’s flight is cancelled they can request a full refund.” Its daily BA167 service, departing just after 5pm from London Heathrow and arriving in Tel Aviv shortly before midnight, has been changed to a much earlier departure with it now scheduled to leave at 8.15am and arrive at 3.05pm. The inbound service is now timed to depart at 4.35pm and arrive back at Heathrow at 8.10pm.

EasyJet

An easyJet spokesperson said the airline has “temporarily paused operations” to and from Tel Aviv on Monday 9 October. The airline told the Independent: “Any customers affected by cancellations are eligible for a refund, voucher, or a free of charge transfer to a new flight. Any passengers due to fly to Tel Aviv who would like to change their plans can contact our customer service team for assistance with their options. Our thoughts are with those who have been affected and the safety and security of our passengers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority.”

El Al

Advertisement

Advertisement

The airline said its flights “are operated as scheduled.” Passengers who are booked but who no longer want to travel can cancel for a credit voucher, and those who are booked to travel up to 21 October and want to return early can do so at no extra charge. A dedicated emergency line “for those who wish to change the date of their flights due to the situation” has been set up on +972 3 940 4040 for phones and +972 3 977 1111 for WhatsApp.

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic has cancelled one daily round-trip on each of 7 Saturday to Tuesday 10 October. The second service will be flying as planned on all those dates.

The airline is offering a range of options for passengers booked to travel up to and including 15 October who wish to rebook or request a refund. The airline says: “Due to the ongoing situation in Israel, some of our flights to and from Tel Aviv may face delays or cancellations. We would advise anyone booked to travel to check their flight status on the website before travelling to the airport.”

Wizz Air

A Wizz Air spokesperson said the airline has “cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.” It added: “We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and are in touch with the relevant authorities. The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our number one priority and all affected passengers will be contacted via email or text.”

Will my package holiday be cancelled?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Assocation of British Travel Agents (ABTA) has issued its latest advice to passengers who have booked a package holiday to Israel. An ABTA sokesperson said: “If you’re travelling on a package and your holiday has been cancelled due to the advice change, you can either defer your date of travel, travel to an alternative destination or receive a full refund. If you’re travelling independently you will need to discuss your options with your airline and accommodation providers.”

Are cruise ships to Israel affected?

All cruise ships are likely to avoid Israel as the conflict continues. A cruise ship that was due to arrive at Haifa in Israel in the early hours of Sunday morning (8 October) changed course to sail to Limassol instead.