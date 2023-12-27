‘I thought I was going to die’: student has drink spiked by friend as ‘a laugh’

When Gillian Reilly finished her first year at university, she headed to the Students’ Union bar to celebrate with her peers, Imogen Howse writes. It was meant to be a night of fun, drinking and dancing with friends, but things started to take a turn for the worse very quickly.

“I started to feel really dizzy at first - but then I got these sharp pains in my stomach, and I started to feel violently sick,” Gillian, who was studying nursing, explained. She initially thought she was just too drunk, but as the night went on, she realised something was very “different” about the situation.

Thankfully, Gillian, now 30, managed to get home safely - but her symptoms continued for days. She told NationalWorld last year: “I felt so unwell I honestly thought I was going to die.”

What was revealed next was what shocked Gillian the most. She had been spiked by a friend who “thought it would be a laugh to put something in her drink.” “It’s scary to think that it’s not just strangers you need to look out for,” she commented. “Sometimes, it’s people you know.”

