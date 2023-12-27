James Cleverly wife joke: No10 says date rape controversy closed - what did Home Secretary say about spiking?
James Cleverly reportedly told guests at a No10 event before Christmas that “a little bit of Rohypnol in her [his wife's] drink every night” was “not really illegal if it’s only a little bit”.
James Cleverly will not be sacked for making a joke about giving his wife date rape drugs, with No10 saying the matter is "closed".
Shortly after announcing new legislation to tackle drink spiking, the Home Secretary reportedly joked about giving his wife Rohypnol at a Downing Street reception. Cleverly told female guests at a No10 event before Christmas that “a little bit of Rohypnol in her drink every night” was “not really illegal if it’s only a little bit”, the Sunday Mirror claimed.
The Home Secretary also laughed that the secret to a long marriage was ensuring your spouse was “someone who is always mildly sedated so she can never realise there are better men out there”. Cleverly met his wife Susie at university and the couple have two children. He has since apologised, via his spokesman, for making an “ironic joke”.
Rishi Sunak now considers the matter “closed”, his spokeswoman has said. She could not say whether he had spoken to the Home Secretary since the Cabinet minister reportedly made the remarks.
She highlighted the “action” the government had taken in recent weeks on the issue of spiking when asked by reporters about the backlash Cleverly had faced from date rape victims and women’s rights groups following the comments.
When Gillian Reilly finished her first year at university, she headed to the Students’ Union bar to celebrate with her peers, Imogen Howse writes. It was meant to be a night of fun, drinking and dancing with friends, but things started to take a turn for the worse very quickly.
“I started to feel really dizzy at first - but then I got these sharp pains in my stomach, and I started to feel violently sick,” Gillian, who was studying nursing, explained. She initially thought she was just too drunk, but as the night went on, she realised something was very “different” about the situation.
Thankfully, Gillian, now 30, managed to get home safely - but her symptoms continued for days. She told NationalWorld last year: “I felt so unwell I honestly thought I was going to die.”
What was revealed next was what shocked Gillian the most. She had been spiked by a friend who “thought it would be a laugh to put something in her drink.” “It’s scary to think that it’s not just strangers you need to look out for,” she commented. “Sometimes, it’s people you know.”
She said: "You saw, and it was right, that the Home Secretary apologised for what I understand to be comments made during a private conversation. The Prime Minister considers the matter closed, and he and the Home Secretary are focused on the action the Government is taking to tackle spiking and protect women and girls.”
Conversations at Downing Street receptions are usually understood to be “off the record”, but the Sunday Mirror decided to break that convention because of Cleverly’s position and the subject matter. The Home Office is in charge of tackling incidents of spiking — when someone puts drugs into another’s drink or directly into their body without their knowledge or consent - and recently announced new legislation for the crime.
Cleverly previously described tackling violence against women and girls as a “personal priority” and called spiking a “perverse” crime.
Women’s rights group the Fawcett Society said the comments were “sickening” and called for Cleverly to resign. That was echoed by Gina Miller, an anti-Brexit campaigner and head of the True and Fair Party, who said she was “often drugged” in a previous abusive relationship.
“Some topics are off limits when it comes to jokes,” she tweeted. “Women need men as allies to help end this evil — not joke about it.”
While Alex Davies-Jones, Labour's Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding, said: “‘It was a joke’ is the most tired excuse in the book and no one is buying it. If the Home Secretary is serious about tackling spiking, and violence against women and girls, then that requires a full cultural change. The ‘banter’ needs to stop and it has to start at the top.”
It is not the first time Cleverly has talked himself into trouble since taking over the role from the controversial Suella Braverman just over six weeks ago. He was forced to apologise last month after swearing in Parliament.
The senior Conservative admitted calling a Labour MP “shit” in a Commons heckle, but denied describing Alex Cunningham’s Stockton North constituency as a “shithole”.
Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper also claimed he had privately described the Rwanda asylum plan as “batshit” – a term he said he did not remember using.
The comment comes after universities have been taking drastic measures to protect students from spiking, with freshers being given drinks covers, panic alarms and spike testing kits.
It comes after campuses across the UK saw a huge increase in incidents in recent years. Perpetrators were seemingly targeting student areas and events, and a frightening wave of spiking via injection emerged - prompting students to start speaking out about the problem. Some even boycotted university nights out to raise awareness and ensure “the issue of spiking is taken seriously”.
