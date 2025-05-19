A former Conservative MP has denied harassing her ex-wife following their divorce, a court in Cardiff heard on Monday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Wallis, 40, of Butetown, Cardiff, previously known as Jamie Wallis, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court charged with harassment without violence against Rebecca Wallis between February and March 2025.

Wallis, who represented Bridgend in South Wales as a Conservative MP from 2019 to 2024, is accused of repeatedly driving past her ex-wife’s home, sending unwanted messages, and making phone calls and voice notes after learning that Ms Wallis had entered a new relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Simone Walsh told the court: “The defendant and victim were in a relationship for over 15 years or so. They separated in 2020 and divorce was finalised in 2024.” “Following the victim informing the defendant of a new relationship the defendant’s behaviour became harassing in nature.”

During the hearing, Wallis spoke only to confirm her name, age and address, and entered a plea of not guilty. “My legal name is Jamie Wallis, but my preferred name is Katie Wallis,” she told the court.

Katie Wallis (centre) leaving Cardiff Magistrates' Court where they are charged with the "harassment without violence" of Rebecca Wallis between February and March 2025. The former Conservative MP, who was previously known as Jamie, is accused of harassing their ex-wife after they divorced. Picture date: Monday May 19, 2025. | George Thompson/PA Wire

Wallis appeared in the dock wearing a blue cardigan over a white top, with long brown hair and large hooped earrings.

The hearing had initially been listed as a trial, but was adjourned after the defence failed to submit documents to the prosecution on time. The case is now due to go to trial on June 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Narita Bahra KC, defending, said there was “no malice on his part” and that the defendant had been undergoing a “very important stage in his gender transition process.”

Ms Bahra also raised concerns about Wallis’ mental health, stating that her client suffers from claustrophobia and was likely to require breaks during the trial. She told the court: “There are significant mental health issues.”

Before the hearing began, Bahra said Wallis had “took haven” in a nearby Tesco store after seeing members of the press outside the court. A separate charge of stalking without fear, alarm, or distress was dismissed after the prosecution confirmed it would offer no evidence.

Who is Katie Willis and her ex-wife?

Wallis is the first openly transgender MP in the United Kingdom. She publicly came out as transgender in March 2022 while serving as the Conservative MP for Bridgend. In her statement, Wallis revealed that she had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria from a young age and expressed her desire to live authentically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Wallis is the ex-wife of Wallis. The couple were in a relationship for over 15 years, separated in 2020, and finalised their divorce in 2024. However, there is limited publicly available information about Rebecca’s personal or professional life.