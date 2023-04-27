Jonathan Gullis has an ongoing relationship with 5654 & Company, whose clients include Raytheon and Drax

A podcast run by Conservative backbencher Jonathan Gullis was set up with the support of a lobbying firm with close links to the Tory party.

Gullis’ Inside Whitehall podcast launched last month with a two-part episode recounting at length the former teacher’s journey to becoming an MP. The podcast has since featured the SNP’s David Linden as a guest.

The podcast was made possible by a £10,000 donation in kind of equipment and technical support from 5654 & Company, a consultant lobbyist whose client list includes a number of controversial firms.

Gullis is a co-host of the podcast alongside James Starkie, a partner at 5654 and a former senior adviser to Conservative ministers including Priti Patel and Dominic Raab.

5654 & Company acts as a consultant lobbyist for a number of high profile clients, including arms manufacturer Raytheon, US-based private health firm HCA Healthcare and energy company Drax, which has been condemned by environmental campaigners over contested claims its biomass wood pellets are carbon neutral.

Gullis has an established relationship with 5654. Last March, property developer Quinn Estates paid for Gullis to run a national campaign on grammar schools which was carried out by 5654. The next month Starkie donated £2,000 to Gullis.

Starkie is also a mental health campaigner who launched the No Time to Wait campaign in early 2022. Gullis mentioned the campaign and Starkie by name in Parliament on six occasions between April - after the donation - and November 2022.

Contacted by NationalWorld about the donation in-kind, 5654 claimed Gullis had registered the donations “several months ago”. However, the register of members’ financial interests states the donation was received on 13 March and registered on 23 March. MPs must register any financial interests, including in-kind donations, within 30 days of receiving them.