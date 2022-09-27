LivePolitics live: Keir Starmer calls for Parliament to be recalled immediately - as Angela Rayner mocks Liz Truss
Follow our politics live blog for all the latest news and analysis from the NationalWorld team.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he thinks Parliament should be recalled “immediately” amid the financial crisis.
Meanwhile, Angela Rayner told the Labour Party conference that Boris Johnson will be plotting his comeback “with a glint in his eye” as the Government plunges financial markets into “free-fall”.
The Labour deputy leader also took aim at Liz Truss saying she had “crashed the pork market” during a joke-laden speech to close her party’s conference in Liverpool.
Most Popular
It comes after Sir Keir unveiled plans to create a publicly owned energy firm in his keynote conference speech on Tuesday.
While, MP Rupa Huq was suspended from the Labour Party after facing criticism from colleagues for describing Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng as “superficially” black. She had faced criticism over remarks she made at a fringe event at the party conference, and she has now apologised.
Follow our live blog below for the latest updates and analysis from NationalWorld reporters.
UK politics live - Labour conference and currency crisis
Last updated: Wednesday, 28 September, 2022, 15:58
Angela Rayner: ‘We’re a party with a serious plan, he had a plan for a serious party.'
Watch as Angela Rayner delivers her speech at the Labour Party conference. During her address she took aim at Conservative prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.
On Mr Johnson, ousted from Number 10 after a series of scandals which included lockdown-busting events in Downing Street, Labour MP Ms Rayner said: “I do owe him one apology.
“I said he couldn’t organise a booze-up in a brewery. Turns out he could organise a booze-up pretty much anywhere, just a shame he couldn’t organise anything else.
“We’re a party with a serious plan, he had a plan for a serious party.”
Keir Starmer calls for Parliament to be recalled ‘ immediately'
Sir Keir Starmer said he wants Parliament to be recalled immediately but stopped short of calling for Liz Truss to resign.
The Labour leader told BBC News: “I’m leader of the opposition, of course we want an election as soon as possible but there’s an immediate crisis that’s got to be dealt with.”
Sir Keir also declined to call on the Prime Minister to sack Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, instead calling for a recall of Parliament as soon as possible.
He told ITV News: “I think she should recall Parliament immediately and reverse the budget before any more damage is done.”
Pressed on how quickly, Sir Keir said: “As soon as possible – tomorrow.”
Angela Rayner tells conference Boris Johnson will be plotting his comeback
Boris Johnson will be plotting his comeback “with a glint in his eye” as the Government plunges financial markets into “free-fall”, according to Angela Rayner.
Labour deputy leader Ms Rayner took aim at the Conservative prime ministers since 2010 during a joke-laden speech to close her party’s conference in Liverpool.
She also mocked Liz Truss for having “crashed the pork market”, a nod to the Prime Minister’s enthusiasm for the sector when environment secretary.
In a bid to rally party members, Ms Rayner ran through the policy pledges made in recent days and insisted Labour would be “radical, responsible, realistic” in power.
Labour MP apologises over ‘ill-judged’ Kwarteng comments
Rupa Huq has offered chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng “sincere and heartfelt apologies” for her “ill-judged” comments describing him as “superficially” black.
The Labour MP was earlier suspended by the party after widespread criticism of her remarks.
The MP for Ealing Central and Acton wrote on Twitter: “I have today contacted Kwasi Kwarteng to offer my sincere and heartfelt apologies for the comments I made at yesterday’s Labour conference fringe meeting. My comments were ill-judged and I wholeheartedly apologise to anyone affected.”
Earlier, Ms Huq had said that she stood by the comments.
Labour suspends MP heard calling Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black
MP Rupa Huq is understood to have been suspended from the Labour Party after facing criticism from colleagues for describing Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng as “superficially” black.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was under pressure to remove the whip from the politician over the remarks that were criticised by Angela Rayner and David Lammy as well as Tories.
In audio published online, Ms Huq can be heard discussing his elite school background, before adding that “you wouldn’t know he is black” when listening to him on the radio.
The comments from the MP for Ealing Central and Acton, in west London, were made at a fringe event at the Labour conference in Liverpool on Monday.
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner told Ms Huq to apologise and take “immediate action” over the “completely unacceptable” remarks.
In the audio, Ms Huq could be heard saying: “Superficially he is a black man.”
Sir Keir: ‘This is a Labour moment'
Ending his speech Sir Keir told delegates the next two years would be tough as the Tories would “stop at nothing” to win a fifth term.
The Labour leader said “Britain will get its future back”.
He told the conference: “And because of their record, because of the state of Britain, they are getting desperate. With so little that’s good to defend, they will lash out.
“We need to be prepared, disciplined, focused, spend every day working to earn the trust of the British people. Meet their attacks with hope, provide the leadership this country so desperately needs.
“Because as in 1945, 1964, 1997: this is a Labour moment.”
Sir Keir: ‘I voted remain - but Labour will make Brexit work’
Sir Keir vowed that a Labour government would “make Brexit work”.
He told the Labour conference: “The policy of my Labour government will always be to make Brexit work. It’s no secret I voted Remain – as the Prime Minister did.
“But what I heard, around the country, was people who thought we’d got our priorities wrong; who wanted democratic control over their lives but who also wanted opportunities for the next generation, communities they felt proud of, public services they could rely on.”
New mortgage scheme to help ‘real first-time buyers'
Labour will set a target of 70% home ownership and will help “real first-time buyers” onto the ladder with a “new mortgage guarantee scheme”, the Labour leader has said.
Sir Keir Starmer told the Labour conference in Liverpool: “Under the Tories, the dream of owning your own home is slipping away for too many.
“And that’s a political choice. Because if you keep inflating demand without increasing supply, house prices will only rise. And homes become less affordable for working people.
“So we will set a new target – 70% home ownership and we will meet it with a new set of political choices. A Labour set of political choices.”
Sir Keir outlines New Deal for Working People plan
The Labour leader said his party would end “the blight of low pay and insecure work” with a New Deal for Working People.
He said: “The real problem is we create too many jobs that are low paid and insecure. We lock too many communities out of the wealth we create. And public services aren’t strong enough to help working people succeed.
“That’s why we struggle to grow – our economic foundations are weak. And the Tory argument is: that’s fine. If the City of London races ahead and the rest of the country stagnates – they think that’s okay.”
He added: “Conference, they’re the ones not prepared to graft. They’re the ones not prepared to do the hard yards on growth. But we will.
“We will end the blight of low pay and insecure work with our New Deal for Working People. We will transform the state so the decisions which drive growth in communities are made by local people with skin in the game.”
Conference hears of plan for publicly owned Great British Energy
Sir Keir Starmer said Labour would establish a publicly owned “Great British Energy” within the first year of power.
He warned the largest onshore wind farm in Wales is owned by Sweden while the Chinese Communist Party “has a stake in our nuclear industry”.
The Labour leader added: “And five million people in Britain pay their bills to an energy company owned by France.
“So we will set up Great British Energy within the first year of a Labour government.”