Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he thinks Parliament should be recalled “immediately” amid the financial crisis.

Meanwhile, Angela Rayner told the Labour Party conference that Boris Johnson will be plotting his comeback “with a glint in his eye” as the Government plunges financial markets into “free-fall”.

The Labour deputy leader also took aim at Liz Truss saying she had “crashed the pork market” during a joke-laden speech to close her party’s conference in Liverpool.

It comes after Sir Keir unveiled plans to create a publicly owned energy firm in his keynote conference speech on Tuesday.

While, MP Rupa Huq was suspended from the Labour Party after facing criticism from colleagues for describing Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng as “superficially” black. She had faced criticism over remarks she made at a fringe event at the party conference, and she has now apologised.