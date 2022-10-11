LivePolitics live: Bank of England extends emergency intervention amid UK market turmoil
The Bank of England has said it will further bolster its emergency bond-buying plan as it warned the ongoing rout in the gilts market poses a “material risk to UK financial stability”.
The central bank said it will buy up to £5billion of index-linked gilts per day, beginning today, to run alongside the same-sized purchases of conventional long-date gilts. It comes after the sell-off in government bonds resumed on Monday as investor concerns failed to subside despite action by the Bank to double its daily bond-buying limit and Kwasi Kwarteng’s move to bring forward his new fiscal plan and independent economic forecasts to 31 October.
Long-dated gilt prices tumbled, which sent yields on 30-year bonds soaring to 4.7% on Monday – their highest level since the Bank of England was forced to step in last month to avoid a mini financial market crisis. The pound also fell to 1.10 US dollars as the two-pronged attack by the Bank and Chancellor did little to soothe market worries.
Jamie Oliver hits out at Government
Jamie Oliver has given a wide-ranging interview to the BBC this morning, after the Daily Mail accused him of being part of Liz Truss’ anti-growth coalition.
Denied being part of anti-growth coalition
The celebrity cook said: “Completely not. I’ve spent a lifetime not only employing over 20,000 people but travelling around the world saying how brilliant Britain is.
“That’s what we need to do as a country. We have an incredible country but just doing quick trade deals to the lowest common denominator and threatening British farming and British producers is completely bonkers.”
He added: “The reality is, if you speak to the best minds in economics, in the country, in the world, they will tell you that if you output healthier kids, you’re going to have a more productive, more profitable country, better GDP. To do that, you have to think in 10 to 20 years, not three-year cycles.”
Called for the threshold to be raised for children who get free school meals
Currently, the children of parents who are on Universal Credit and have an annual income of no more than £7,400, or are on another benefit such as jobseeker’s allowance, are eligible for free school meals.
Mr Oliver told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “If you earn over £7,400, you won’t get that free school lunch. But I think we’d all agree that there’s a massive gap between the means test for free school lunches as it stands and Universal Credit.
“I think what the Government are saying is Universal Credit tethers off and can go up to sort of £30,000 – £40,000, but really we’re talking about the bulk of them being around £14,000 per household.”
Asked if he wanted the threshold to be met, he replied: “Well, now more than ever … if they were to open the threshold of who would be allowed to have a free school lunch, that would also inject funds into the system that would also really help to guarantee a much better service across 26,000 schools in the country.”
Boris Johnson had to ‘nearly die and have a child’ before he saw Oliver’s point of view over school lunches
Asked about getting Mr Johnson “on side” after “having warred with him” over free school meals, he added: “He had to nearly die though and have a child to put him in the frame of mind to do the right thing.”
Good morning and welcome to our politics live blog. These are the main political events today:
- Liz Truss will chair Cabinet this morning, her first meeting since conference recess.
- The Prime Minister will hold a virtual meeting with G7 leaders over Ukraine. You can follow more details of this on our Ukraine-Russia live blog.
- The Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will face Treasury questions in the Commons.
- The UK Supreme Court is starting a two-day hearing into whether a Scottish Independence referendum can be held.
- Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey will hold a Q&A at the 2022 IIF Annual Membership Meeting in Washington DC, USA, this evening.
- The Chancellor expected to travel to Washington DC for meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group.
Bank doubled daily limit on gilt-buying programme
The Bank of England doubled the daily limit on its gilt-buying programme to £10 billion on Monday as part of measures to ensure an “orderly end” to the plan in its final week.
The decision to widen the scope of the bond-buying programme on Tuesday will further help by “temporarily absorbing selling of index-linked gilts”, according to the Bank.
It added: “The Bank continues to monitor developments in financial markets very closely in light of the significant asset repricing of recent weeks.
“It has also been working with the UK authorities to address risks to the resilience of liability driven investment (LDI) funds arising from volatility in the long-dated government bond (gilt) market.”
Bank of England further boosts gilt-buying programme
The Bank of England will widen the scope of its UK government bond-buying programme as it warned the ongoing rout in the gilts market poses a “material risk to UK financial stability”.
The central bank said the programme will now include purchases of index-linked UK government bonds amid concerns over another “fire sale” of gilts.
The Bank said: “The beginning of this week has seen a further significant repricing of UK government debt, particularly index-linked gilts.
“Dysfunction in this market, and the prospect of self-reinforcing ‘fire sale’ dynamics pose a material risk to UK financial stability.”
It added that its latest efforts will “act as a further backstop to restore orderly market conditions”.
Tory minister has whip suspended following allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’
A Tory minister has had the party whip suspended after an investigation was launched into allegations of “inappropriate behavour” at the recent Party Conference.
Conor Burns, MP for Bournemouth West, has been put underinvestigation for undiclosed allegation at the conference in Birmingham.
A spokesman for the Tory whips office said: “We have suspended the whip pending investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week.
“We take all such allegations extremely seriously. The Prime Minister has been clear that the highest standards in public life must be upheld.”
Photographer ‘manhandled’ out of venue by Tory conference security
A media photographer has spoken out after a video sufraced online of him being thrown out of the Tory Party Conference.
Tolga Akmen, a staff photojournalist at European Pressphoto Agency (EPA), was seen in footage being forcibly moved by two members of security while telling them “I’m not being aggressive” and “I’m a member of the media”.
Mr Akmen was said to have been taking photos of Prime Minister Liz Truss as she walked to the hall before her keynote speech. However, the photographer was stopped by security when he began to approach the hall likewise.
He said of the incident to PA: “There was no need for manhandling. We could have talked about it. I didn’t try to get in where I wasn’t allowed to.” He added that he repeatedly showed the security staff his press card but was refused entry to the venue.
A Conservative Party spokesman said: “We are aware there was an incident earlier today where a photographer was removed by venue security staff. We believe there may have been a misunderstanding and have been in contact with the photographer.”
Mr Akman has confirmed that he has receieved contact from Conservative Campaign Headquarters in which they apologies, but he is yet to receive a formal apology.
‘Any anti-growth coalition must include Liz Truss’ own party’
If Liz Truss thinks an anti-growth coalition is responsible for the UK’s problems it must include her own party, my colleague Ethan Shone writes.
The new prime minister described the need to “get Britain moving,” warning the audience that “we cannot have any more drift and delay at this vital time”.
She contextualised all this as taking place not just in a moment of crisis, but at the backend of a long period of decline.
Potentially lacking from her analysis though was a consideration of power.
If the country is in such dire need of growth and to be put “back on its feet”, then who or what has brought it to its knees?
With the primary theme of her first speech to Conservative Party conference as leader, Liz Truss provided an answer to this question: a set of interest groups she labelled the ‘anti-growth coalition’.
These groups, she said, “don’t face the same challenges as normal working people,” and “prefer talking on Twitter to taking tough decisions”.
“They don’t understand British people, they don’t understand aspiration. They are prepared to leave our towns and cities facing decline.”
Labour and the Liberal Democrats, “militant unions,” Brexit deniers and Extinction Rebellion were all name-checked as members of the anti-growth coalition.
Before she reached the anti-growth coalition part of her speech, Truss reminded the audience of the state of play when she entered Downing Street, one long month ago.
“Average energy bills were predicted to soar above £6,000 per year,” she said, “we faced the highest tax burden that our country had had in 70 years.”
“Families would have been unable to heat their homes, businesses would have gone bust, jobs would have been lost, and we would have had worse public services, including the NHS.”
Which member of the anti-growth coalition can take responsibility for the mess Truss inherited? Unless Boris Johnson has quietly joined the Lib Dems since leaving office, none.
What the Prime Minister said - and what it actually means
My colleague Imogen Howse has been going through Liz Truss’ speech with a fine toothcomb to analyse the key quotes.
The speech, which lasted just over half an hour, contained no new policy announcements - and made no reference to benefits, which is currently a topic of struggle and debate within her Cabinet. But that is not to say there was nothing of note, Imogen reports.
‘Whenever there is change, there is disruption’
The line which arguably encapsulated the country’s current position the most was when Ms Truss stated “whenever there is change, there is disruption”.
It was an admittance of the past week of upheaval experienced by the UK, during which the pound hit a record low against the dollar, the Bank of England made an extraordinary economic intervention to essentially bail out the Government, and Ms Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng were forced to U-turn on plans to axe the 45p tax rate for the country’s highest earners - despite the Prime Minister saying she was “absolutely committed” to it just one day before.
But Ms Truss made no signs the “disruption” would be stopping any time soon. In fact, she hinted there was more to come, insisting that “the status quo is not an option” and “we must stay the course.”
She also admitted “not everyone will be in favour” of her plans, which is a reminder of her declarations in the past that she is not afraid to be unpopular. This is possibly another testament to that sentiment.
But she continued to show confidence in her plans, no matter how controversial they may be, promising that “everyone will benefit from them”. Only time will tell if this holds true.
Accredited press photographer physically manhandled out of Tory conference
A press photographer has been physically manhandled out of the Conservative party conference today.
The snapper, believed to be Tolga Akmen, a staff photojournalist at European Pressphoto Agency (EPA), can be seen being escorted physically to an exit of the Birmingham venue.
A bystander commented: “A photographer has just been dragged off the conference centre floor by security.”
The photographer is heard to plead: “Just leave me be. I’m a member of the media. Can you please stop this please?
“What are you doing? I promise you, I didn’t do anything.”
A man in a suit is heard to comment to security staff: “I’d go with him now, otherwise the police will get involved but go now, we’ll try and sort it out.”
Tolga Akmen and the Conservative Party have been contacted for comment.
Picking between reducing inequality and boosting growth is a false choice, says IPPR
The Institute for Public Policy Research has responded to a central point in the Prime Minister’s speech today.
Dr George Dibb, head of the centre for economic justice at IPPR, said:“We need a drive for sustainable, long-term economic growth, but the approach outlined by the prime minister today is not the way to achieve it.
“As her chancellor has acknowledged, the approach taken by previous governments has delivered economic stagnation, and the prime minister is now merely repeating the same mistakes. Trickle-down tax cuts for the richest and for corporations, alongside austerity cuts to public services, are not the route to growth – they have led us into years of economic decline.
“Instead of spending tens of billions on give-away tax cuts, the government should be investing in public services, in the productive capacity of the economy, and in unlocking green investment opportunities to create prosperity for all.
“A fairer economy means a stronger and more prosperous economy. Unfairness isn’t just morally wrong, it is an obstacle to growth. The prime minister sets up a false choice between increasing growth, reducing inequality and achieving net zero when we can have all three.”