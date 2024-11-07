Suspended Labour MP Mike Amesbury has been charged with assault after he was accused of punching a man in the street.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cheshire Police have confirmed that the MP for Runcorn and Helsby has been charged after CCTV footage from the alleged assault in the early hours of Friday, October 25 emerged. The MP was suspended from the Labour Party and had the party whip removed pending further investigations.

The force said: “Mike Amesbury MP, of Frodsham, Cheshire, has been summonsed to court to face the charge of section 39 assault. The 55-year-old is set to appear in magistrates’ court at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suspended Labour MP Mike Amesbury has been charged with assault following an incident on Frodsham last month | Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA Wire

“The charge relates to reports of an assault on a 45-year-old man on Main Street, Frodsham, which was reported to police at 2.48am on Saturday 26 October.”

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by Cheshire Police, we have authorised a charge of common assault against Mike Amesbury MP, 55. The charge follows an alleged assault in Frodsham, Cheshire, on Saturday, October 26 2024.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The suspended Labour MP, who now sits as an independent, said in a statement: “I have today been summonsed to court to face a charge of common assault following an incident in Frodsham last month, which was deeply regrettable. I am continuing to cooperate with police and given this is an ongoing case I cannot comment further.”