Labour MP Mike Amesbury has been spotted in public for the first time since he was filmed appearing to punch a man during a late-night fracas over the weekend.

MP Mike Amesbury - filmed appearing to punch a man to the ground in a late-night fracas over the weekend - has been spotted in public for the first time since the incident. Labour parliamentarian Amesbury, who represents Runcorn and Helsby, appeared glum as he ventured out to a shopping centre in Yorkshire, where he is believed to be holed up at a relative's house.

The 55-year-old has been suspended from the Labour party over the row, which happened in the early hours of Saturday morning. Dramatic CCTV of the incident appears to show the MP punching a man to the ground, before continuing to hit him, while saying, "You won't ever threaten me again, will you?"

Since the story broke, Amesbury is thought to have been staying with a family member around 80 miles from the £685,000 home in Frodsham, Cheshire, he shares with wife Amanda. Tonight the politician, who has a teenage son, has been pictured in a black jacket and blue jeans, cutting a despondent figure with his hands in his coat pockets.

Mike Amesbury MP for Runcorn and Helsby seen out in Yorkshire after being suspended by the Labour party | Tom Maddick / SWNS

Cheshire Police confirmed officers were called to reports of an attack in Frodsham, Cheshire, at 2.48am on Saturday and that "inquiries were ongoing". In a statement, The MP said: "I was involved in an incident that took place after I felt threatened on the street following an evening out with friends.

"I contacted Cheshire Police myself to report what happened. I will not be making further public comment but will, of course, cooperate with any inquiries if required by Cheshire Police.

"I remain fully committed to working hard for the people of Runcorn and Helsby, and am determined to remain an open and accessible MP for our community."

Amesbury, who graduated from the University of Bradford with a degree in community studies, became a councillor in Manchester in 2006. He was later elected to the party's policy-making arm, the National Policy Forum (NPF), as well as serving as an adviser to Tameside Council, a director of a housing trust in Manchester and a director of the city's arts festival.

He worked as a careers adviser and was a senior parliamentary adviser to Angela Rayner when she was shadow education secretary and was an adviser and stakeholder manager for Andy Burnham during his successful campaign to be Manchester mayor in 2017. He became an MP that year and was initially seen as a rising star, with Sir Keir Starmer appointing him Labour spokesman for work, pensions and employment from July 2018 and then spokesman for housing and planning in April 2020.

In 2018, his cockapoo dog, Corbyn, won a prize when MPs held a bring-your-dog-to-work day. The pet won the 'people's vote' accolade for best dog in an online vote open to the public.

After suspending him from the party, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the footage was "shocking". "There is now a police investigation and in the circumstances you'll appreciate there's not much more I can say about that," he added.