There will be plenty on the agenda this year, from UK strike action to the cost of living crisis and climate change

The Labour Party conference is heading to Liverpool this autumn.

Whilst events have been cancelled and postponed following the Queen’s death, Labour have confirmed the conference, which will take place a week after the state funeral, will go ahead.

There is a lot riding on the event, with the UK currently in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

Soaring inflation and energy bills have left households hit hard.

Topics on the agenda are expected to include the worker’s strikes, energy prices and climate change.

It’s the second conference for leader, Sir Keir Starmer, who hosted his first in Brighton, 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Labour Party Conference.

When is the Labour Party conference 2022?

The Labour Party autumn conference will be held in Liverpool from Sunday 25 September to Wednesday 28 September.

The event will take place at the Arena and Convention Centre and Exhibition Centre at King’s Dock.

The Fringe talks and forums will be held at the Pullman hotel, The ACC Liverpool, The Hilton Hotel and the Jury’s Inn.

The conference promises to have “inspiring speeches” and offer “invaluable training” to Labour members.

Labour members who attend will be able to vote on motions discussed, with expected topics including the cost of living crisis, worker’s strikes and climate change.

What is the timetable?

The four day conference will begin on Sunday 25 September and will have over 400 events on offer.

The timetable will be published on the Labour Conference website, under the Fringe events.

These events will include individual seminars, debates, workshops, and receptions across all four of the conference venues.

Who are the speakers?

With so many events taking place over the four day conference, there will be plenty of speakers.

Those confirmed so far include the Labour Leader, Deputy Leader Angela Rayner and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

What policy motions will be discussed?

There’s a lot on the table at this year’s Labour Party conference.

The UK has been experiencing strike action from across the public sector due to issues around working conditions and pay, which is likely to be on the agenda, along with the cost of living crisis and climate change.

It’s not known if Starmer’s controversial move to ban frontbenchers from attending picket lines will be addressed.

Starmer has previously criticised Liz Truss for not bringing in an additional windfall tax or freezing energy bills, so this could also be a hot topic.

It’s expected that the Labour Leader will use the conference to set out key policies after Truss’ government announces its mini-budget on Friday 24 September.

How can I attend?

If you are a member of Labour and wish to attend the conference, you can register for the conference on the Labour Party website.

Constituencies can also send elected delegates, however applications for CLP’s and CLP Delegates are now closed.

There are also commercial or third party passes available for members of the press or businesses.

Can I watch it on TV?

The Labour Party Conference is usually available to watch live on BBC Parliament, with highlights shown on BBC News and BBC iPlayer.