LivePolitics live: Labour surge to biggest poll lead over Tories since 2001 ahead of Starmer’s keynote speech
Follow our politics live blog for all the latest news and analysis from the NationalWorld team.
Sir Keir Starmer will vow to get the UK “out of this endless cycle of crisis” in a keynote conference speech on Tuesday, after a new poll gave Labour its biggest lead over the Conservatives in more than two decades.
A new YouGov survey suggests the party has opened up a 17-point lead over the Tories - the greatest since the firm began polling in 2001.
It comes as the pound crashed to its lowest level for at least half a century and the Bank of England issued a statement saying it “will not hesitate” to raise interest rates if needed.
Most Popular
Sir Keir is set to outline his ambition to “turn the UK into a growth superpower” as he argues Labour is the party of financial responsibility after the pound plummeted in the wake of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget announcement, which set out the Tories’ plans to borrow billions to pay for massive tax cuts.
He will argue Labour is now the party of “sound money” and will quote Sir Tony Blair to dub Labour the “political wing of the British people”.
Advertisement
Sir Tony referred to New Labour as the “political wing of the British people” ahead of his landslide 1997 election victory, in a departure from the party being described as the political wing of the union movement.
A Labour spokesman said echoing Sir Tony is an intentional move to show that Labour is “back in the centre ground” and in the “mainstream” of public opinion.
Meanwhile, the Conservatives accused Labour of “another relaunch full of vacuous statements and empty promises, with no details”, as they claimed “no one knows what Starmer stands for”.
Follow our live blog below for the latest updates and analysis from NationalWorld reporters.
UK politics live - Labour conference and currency crisis
Last updated: Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, 12:34
Angela Rayner warns ‘disjointed’ economy is crushing Britain’s ‘entrepreneurial spirit’
Angela Rayner has warned the “disjointed” and “dysfunctional” economy is crushing Britain’s “entrepreneurial spirit” as she pledged Labour would “unleash” the UK’s potential.
The deputy Labour leader made the case for rewarding employers who want to do “the right thing”, so they can help promote “sustainable” growth.
Speaking at a fringe event on jobs and work in Liverpool, Ms Rayner said Labour would ensure “all levers of the public sector are looking outwards” to “support our social values” and help businesses get a “fair crack at the whip”.
She said the party wants to “push public procurement in a direction that speaks to our values as a nation”.
This would mean that “employers that want to do the right thing can be rewarded for that,” she said.
Labour surges to 17-point poll lead over Tories
Labour has opened up a 17-point poll lead over the Conservatives in wake of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-cutting, high-borrowing mini-budget, according to a new poll.
A YouGov survey for The Times revealed that Labour has taken its biggest opinion lead over the Tories since the firm began polling in 2001, when Sir Tony Blair led the party to a landslide general election victory.
The polling suggests widespread public dissatisfaction with the government’s mini-budget on Friday, with 72% of voters – including 69% of those who voted Tory in 2019 – opposing Mr Kwarteng’s move to axe the top rate of 45% tax for those earning more than £150,000.
The survey also finds that 71% of the electorate, including 67% of Tory voters, disagree with the government’s decision to lift restrictions on bankers’ bonuses.
Only 9% of voters thought the budget would benefit them financially, and just 15% believed it would help boost economic growth.
Labour would borrow less than Tories
A Labour spokesman argued the party would borrow less than the Tories, after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng revealed the biggest package of tax cuts for 50 years.
However, the aide conceded that the party was accepting a higher level of borrowing than before the Chancellor’s package of tax cuts last Friday.
Sir Keir is pledging to reverse the abolition of the top rate of tax for the nation’s wealthiest, but was supporting the reduction of the bottom rate to 19p in the pound.
The Labour leader will pledge to give the UK a “fresh start, a new set of priorities and a new way of governing”.
“We should never be left cowering in a brace position, worrying about how to get through a winter. It’s time for Britain to stand tall again,” he will add.
Labour pledge to bring down energy bills and improve living standards
Sir Keir’s strategy to boost growth includes a green prosperity plan to create one million new jobs in towns and cities across the country.
He was committing to begin this mission - as well as bringing down energy bills, raising living standards and tackling the climate crisis - within 100 days of forming a government.
To achieve this, he will say, requires “a different way of working”, developing “the biggest partnership between government, business and communities this country has ever seen”.
Sir Keir will argue “we cannot afford to miss out” on the opportunity to lead the world in renewable energy, electric vehicles and harnessing new hydrogen power.
He is expected to attack the Conservatives on the economy in his keynote speech by saying: “What we’ve seen from the government in the past few days has no precedent.
“They’ve lost control of the British economy – and for what? For tax cuts for the richest one per cent in our society.”
Labour the ‘party of financial responsibility’
Sir Keir Starmer will argue that Labour is the party of financial responsibility as he delivers a keynote speech at the annual Labour Conference in Liverpool on Tuesday.
He will use his speech to commit the UK to getting “out of this endless cycle of crisis” with a “fresh start”.
Sir Keir will argue that Labour is now the party of “sound money” and recommit the party to an office for value for money to ensure taxpayers’ money is spent in the national interest.
Labour members vote in favour of proportional representation
Following a vote at the Labour Conference, members of the party have voted in favour of backing proportional respresentation (PR) at the next general election.
The current system in the UK used first-past-the-pst to name a winner in general elections, with party members voting in favour of placing a policy of replacing this with PR in the Labour manifesto.
Leadership in the party, including Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Raynor, have spoken publically about their opposition to PR as a method of deciding elections.
Despite the motion passing at the conference, there is no requirement for the leadership to include this as part of the next manifesto.
Gary Neville tells Labour conference to ‘get behind’ Keir Starmer
Gary Neville has urged delegates to “get behind” Sir Keir Starmer as he is a “serious politician”.
The former England footballer Gary Neville was asked what advice he would give the Labour Party to ensure it is on the path to victory.
Mr Neville said: “I think remain laser-focused and aligned behind a single goal which is to remove this Conservative Government and put everything else aside and focus on that alone. That alone.
“Get behind Keir Starmer. He is a serious politician, someone who’s headed up a major department in the CPS, someone who is trustworthy and has integrity. All things that this current government don’t have.”
He added: “Not only is this current Government damaging us in our country, our relationships with our partners in Europe and around the world are broken and shattered.
“They burned their bridges with our partners in Europe and around the world, and we need to rebuild our relationships, we need to rebuild our reputation and that is not going to happen under a Conservative government.”
Bank of England will “not hesitate” to change interest rates
The Bank of England has said it will “not hesitate” to change interest rates by “as much as needed”.
A statement from the Bank’s governor Andrew Bailey said the Bank was “monitoring developments in financial markets very closely in light of the significant repricing of financial assets.”
The statement said: “In recent weeks, the Government has made a number of important announcements. The Government’s Energy Price Guarantee will reduce the near-term peak in inflation. Last Friday the Government announced its Growth Plan, on which the Chancellor has provided further detail in his statement today.
“I welcome the Government’s commitment to sustainable economic growth, and to the role of the Office for Budget Responsibility in its assessment of prospects for the economy and public finances.
“The role of monetary policy is to ensure that demand does not get ahead of supply in a way that leads to more inflation over the medium term. As the MPC has made clear, it will make a full assessment at its next scheduled meeting of the impact on demand and inflation from the Government’s announcements, and the fall in sterling, and act accordingly.
“The MPC will not hesitate to change interest rates as necessary to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term, in line with its remit.”
Kwarteng to set out medium-term fiscal plan on 23 November
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will set out a medium-term fiscal plan on 23 November, the Treasury has confirmed.
The plan will include “further details on the government’s fiscal rules” showing how debt will fall as a share of GDP.
Here’s the full statement:
On Friday 23 September, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP, set out how the government would fulfil its commitment to cut taxes for people and businesses and announced wider supply side policies to grow the economy.
Building on this, as the Growth Plan set out on Friday, Cabinet Ministers will announce further supply side growth measures in October and early November, including changes to the planning system, business regulations, childcare, immigration, agricultural productivity, and digital infrastructure.
Next month, the Chancellor will, as part of that programme, outline regulatory reforms to ensure the UK’s financial services sector remains globally competitive.
He will then set out his Medium-Term Fiscal Plan on 23 November.
The Fiscal Plan will set out further details on the government’s fiscal rules, including ensuring that debt falls as a share of GDP in the medium term.
In the Growth Plan on Friday, the Chancellor set out that there would be an Office for Budget Responsibility forecast this calendar year. He has requested that the OBR sets out a full forecast alongside the Fiscal Plan, on 23 November.
As the Chief Secretary to the Treasury set out this weekend, the government is sticking to spending settlements for this spending review period.
The Chancellor also confirmed that there will be a Budget in the Spring, with a further OBR forecast.
Bank of England ‘considering emergency statement’ on sterling
The Bank of England is considering making an emergency statement this afternoon after the pound dropped to its lowest ever level against the US dollar, according to the PA news agency.
The Guardian reports that the statement is being prepared and could be released later.
The possible intervention from the Bank have helped the pound to regain its overnight losses.