Sir Keir Starmer will vow to get the UK “out of this endless cycle of crisis” in a keynote conference speech on Tuesday, after a new poll gave Labour its biggest lead over the Conservatives in more than two decades.

A new YouGov survey suggests the party has opened up a 17-point lead over the Tories - the greatest since the firm began polling in 2001.

Sir Keir Starmer will deliver his keynote speech at annual Labour Party conference on Tuesday (Photo: Getty Images)

Sir Keir is set to outline his ambition to “turn the UK into a growth superpower” as he argues Labour is the party of financial responsibility after the pound plummeted in the wake of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget announcement, which set out the Tories’ plans to borrow billions to pay for massive tax cuts.

He will argue Labour is now the party of “sound money” and will quote Sir Tony Blair to dub Labour the “political wing of the British people”.

Sir Tony referred to New Labour as the “political wing of the British people” ahead of his landslide 1997 election victory, in a departure from the party being described as the political wing of the union movement.

A Labour spokesman said echoing Sir Tony is an intentional move to show that Labour is “back in the centre ground” and in the “mainstream” of public opinion.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives accused Labour of “another relaunch full of vacuous statements and empty promises, with no details”, as they claimed “no one knows what Starmer stands for”.