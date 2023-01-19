More than 100 areas will benefit from the government’s flagship levelling up fund to “build a future of optimism”

Rishi Sunak has awarded £2.1 billion for more than 100 projects across the UK to create jobs and boost economic growth.

Secretaries of State will be visiting winning projects to see how local leaders will deliver for local people.

This is part of round two of the government’s flagship Levelling Up Fund, which the Prime Minister promised would “build a future of optimism”. It aims to provide greater investment in communities that will create new jobs, drive economic growth, help restore people’s pride in the places where they live, and spread opportunity more equally.

The successful bids include the Eden Project North visitor attraction in Morecambe, a new AI campus in Blackpool, a new rail link in Cornwall, and a major regeneration scheme in Gateshead.

The funding has been split between £672 million to develop better transport links, £821 million for community regeneration, and £594 million to go towards restoring local heritage sites.

The PM said: “Through greater investment in local areas, we can grow the economy, create good jobs and spread opportunity everywhere. That’s why we are backing more than 100 projects with new transformational funding to level up local communities across the United Kingdom.

“By reaching even more parts of the country than before, we will build a future of optimism and pride in people’s lives and the places they call home.”

Sunak’s own Richmond constituency in Yorkshire is receiving £19 million in funding, with money going to Catterick Garrison to regenerate the town centre.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said the support would see the government “firing the start gun” on a range of projects.

He said: “This new funding will create jobs, drive economic growth, and help to restore local pride. We are delivering on the people’s priorities, levelling up across the UK to ensure that no matter where you are from, you can go as far as your talents will take you.”

Meanwhile, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt called it a “major down payment on local jobs, growth and regeneration”, with confirmation too of a further round of the levelling up fund.

How has the opposition reacted?

Labour has accused the government of presiding over a “Hunger Games-style contest where communities are pitted against one another”.

Lisa Nandy, the shadow levelling up secretary, offered a scathing assessment of the fund as she accused the government of “extraordinary arrogance”.

She said: “The Levelling Up Fund is in chaos, beset by delays and allegations of favouritism. It takes an extraordinary arrogance to expect us to be grateful for a partial refund on the money they have stripped out of our communities, which has decimated vital local services like childcare, buses and social care.

“It is time to end this Hunger Games-style contest where communities are pitted against one another and Whitehall ministers pick winners and losers.”

What are the successful bids and what will they use the money for?

Listed is every UK council that successful bid for funding in round two, what the funding will be used for, the region and how money the council has been awarded.

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, Barnsley Futures (Barnsley Central), Yorkshire and The Humber, £10,243,422

Kirklees Council, Batley Town Centre, Yorkshire and The Humber, £12,003,148

North East Lincolnshire Council, Cleethorpes Masterplan, Yorkshire and The Humber, £18,412,039

North Lincolnshire Borough Council, Barton Principal Town Regeneration Project, Yorkshire and The Humber, £19,703,042

Richmondshire District Council, Catterick Garrison Town Centre Regeneration project, Yorkshire and The Humber, £19,008,679

West Yorkshire Combined Authority, West Yorkshire Levelling Up - Bus Enhancement Package, Yorkshire and The Humber , £41,248,832

Borough of Telford and Wrekin, Broadening Aspirations through Education and Culture, West Midlands, £20,000,000

Herefordshire Council, Hereford City Transport Package, West Midlands, £19,990,449

Malvern Hills District Council, Malvern Theatres, West Midlands, £19,941,040

Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council, Haden Hill Leisure Centre, West Midlands, £20,000,000

Shropshire Council, Smithfield Riverside Redevelopment Programme and Transforming Movement and Public Spaces in Shrewsbury, West Midlands, £18,701,269

Staffordshire County Council, Investing in Mid-Staffordshire’s Major Road Network, West Midlands, £19,836,184

Staffordshire Moorlands District Council, Regeneration of Leek Town Centre, West Midlands, £17,110,892

Walsall Metropolitan Borough Council, Willenhall Garden City, West Midlands, £20,000,000

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, HiVE, Wales, £9,360,000

Bridgend County Borough Council, Grand Pavilion Porthcawl - A Landmark Legacy, Wales, £17,998,316

Caerphilly County Borough Council, Caerphilly Leisure & Wellbeing Hub, Wales, £20,000,000

Cardiff Council, Cardiff Crossrail Phase 1, Wales, £50,000,000

City and County of Swansea, Lower Swansea Valley: Regenerating through the Vivian Legacy, Wales, £20,000,000

Conwy County Borough Council, Conwy Coast to Valley Transport Connectivity, Wales, £18,620,484

Denbighshire County Council, Protecting Ruthin’s Unique Heritage, Wellbeing & Rural Communities, Wales, £10,955,908

Gwynedd Council, Llewyrch o’r Llechi: future prosperity from our industrial past, Wales, £18,830,189

Isle of Anglesey County Council, Holyhead: A culture and heritage driven transformation, Wales, £17,047,505

Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council, Vale of Neath Heritage Corridor Visitor Attractor, Wales, £17,755,359

Torfaen County Borough Council, Pontypool Cultural Hub & Cafe Quarter, Wales, £7,607,805

BCP Council, BCP Coastal Communities Infrastructure, South West (England), £18,159,731

Bristol City Council, Transforming Filwood Broadway, South West (England), £14,536,470

Cornwall Council, Mid Cornwall Metro, South West (England), £49,995,000

Devon County Council, Destination Exmouth, South West (England), £15,765,899

Dorset Council, Weymouth Waterside Regeneration , South West (England), £19,468,083

North Somerset Council, "If not now, when" Levelling Up bid for the future of Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset, South West (England), £19,979,570

Sedgemoor District Council, Somerset Training Academy for Health & Social Care, South West (England), £19,715,940

Torridge District Council, Appledore Clean Maritime Innovation Centre, South West (England), £15,587,980

West Devon Borough Council, West Devon Transport Hub, South West (England), £13,455,000

Canterbury City Council, Connected Canterbury: Unlocking the Tales of England, South East (England), £19,905,911

Dover District Council, Dover Beacon, South East (England), £18,121,647

Kent County Council, Dover Access Improvements, South East (England), £45,000,000

Reading Borough Council, Culture and Community at Minster Quarter, South East (England), £19,164,000

Rother District Council, Bexhill; Culture, Community and Skills, South East (England), £19,192,000

Rushmoor Borough Council, Farnborough Leisure and Cultural Hub, South East (England), £20,000,000

Slough Borough Council, Destination Farnham Road, South East (England) England, £9,292,149

Southampton City Council, Southampton City of Opportunity: Inclusive Access to Sport, South East (England), £20,000,000

Swale Borough Council, Sheerness Revival, South East (England), £20,000,000

The District Council of Folkestone and Hythe, Folkestone - A Brighter Future, South East (England), £19,791,819

Aberdeenshire Council, Cultural Tides: North Sea Connections in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, £20,000,000

Dumfries and Galloway Council, Reactivating Galloway, Scotland, £17,698,660

Dundee City Council, Green Transport Hub & Spokes, Scotland, £14,400,000

East Ayrshire Council, Cultural Kilmarnock, Scotland, £20,000,000

East Lothian Council, Former Cockenzie Power Station Site Remediation and Preparation Works, Scotland, £11,267,841

Fife Council, River Leven Regeneration, Scotland, £19,410,000

Inverclyde Council, Greenock Central, Scotland, £19,390,000

North Lanarkshire Council, Delivering on Cumbernauld’s Town Vision, Scotland, £9,225,000

Shetland Islands Council, Fair Isle Ferry Infrastructure Project, Scotland, £26,762,313

Stirling Council, Stirling Forthside Redevelopment, Scotland, £19,052,300

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, F.E. McWilliam Gallery & Studio Extension and Alterations, Northern Ireland, £3,573,604

Bangor Marine Limited, Marine Gardens Public Realm project, Northern Ireland, £9,829,424

Belfast City Council, Northern Ireland Last Picturehouse: An Arts Centre for Belfast, Northern Ireland, £4,094,000

Belfast International Airport Decarbonisation Project, Northern Ireland, £2,327,928

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Ballycastle Leisure Centre, Northern Ireland, £8,142,850

Fermanagh & Omagh District Council, Lakeland, Northern Ireland, £20,000,000

Mid and East Antrim Council, Carnfunnock Country Park, Northern Ireland, £6,100,018

Mid Ulster District Council, Maghera Regeneration Project, Northern Ireland, £9,058,971

Newry Mourne and Down District Council, Camlough Lake Recreation Centre, Northern Ireland, £2,820,555

The Ulster Branch of the Irish Rugby Football Union Club, Capital Improvement Project, Northern Ireland, £5,125,023

Allerdale Borough Council, Workington Gateway, North West (England), £9,586,777

Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, Blackburn Growth Axis Transport Package (Southeast), North West (England), £20,000,000

Blackpool Borough Council, Multiversity, North West (England), £40,000,000

Cheshire West and Chester Council, Transforming Ellesmere Port Town Centre, North West (England), £13,378,478

Copeland Borough Council, Industrial Solutions Hub (iSH) Enterprise Campus, North West (England), £20,000,000

Cumbria County Council, Energy Coast Resilient Routes, North West (England), £17,826,697

Hyndburn Borough Council, The Accrington Acre: Our Heritage-Led Town Centre, North West (England), £20,000,000

Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council, Halewood Leisure and Connectivity Improvements, North West (England), £15,356,140

Lancashire County Council, Levelling Up East Lancashire: Creating opportunities through greener, safer and healthier travel, North West (England), £49,602,741

Lancaster City Council, Eden Project North, North West (England), £50,000,000

Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council, Green Technology and Innovation Network, North West (England), £20,000,000

Preston City Council, Active Preston: Transforming Our Community Infrastructure, North West (England), £20,000,000

St Helens Borough Council, Earlestown: Regeneration through Culture, Community and Heritage, North West (England), £20,000,000

Trafford Borough Council, The Redevelopment of Partington Sports Village, North West (England), £18,276,313

Wigan Council, Haigh Hall, North West (England), £20,000,000

Hartlepool Borough Council, Catalysing Hartlepool’s Screen Industries Production Village, North East (England), £16,453,891

North East Combined Authority, Transport Decarbonisation, North East (England), £19,597,261

Northumberland County Council, Northumberland Sustainable Transport Access to Jobs, North East (England), £14,712,547

Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council, Connecting People and Place, North East (England), £19,999,859

Tees Valley Combined Authority, Tees Valley: Connecting our most deprived communities to opportunity through active travel, North East (England), £17,784,924

The Borough Council of Gateshead, Transforming the visitor economy; Gateshead Quays and The Sage, an Arena Conference and Exhibition Centre, North East (England), £20,000,000

Greater London Authority, Transforming Colindale and Leyton for all, London, £43,166,006

London Borough of Barking and Dagenham, ‘Up the Heathway’ - Dagenham Heathway LUF Application, London, £10,883,068

London Borough of Camden, A Healthy & Connected Neighbourhood: improving the physical and community infrastructure across Gospel Oak, Haverstock, and Kentish Town, London, £7,744,517

London Borough of Hackney, Releasing the potential of Hackney Central, London, £19,045,400

London Borough of Haringey, Selby Centre Urban Village - Phase 1, London, £20,000,000

London Borough of Lewisham, Lewisham 2025: Unlocking the economic and civic potential of our town centre, London, £19,061,696

London Borough of Sutton, Belmont Rail Frequency Improvement, London, £14,121,979

London Borough of Waltham Forest, Walthamstow Culture for All, London, £17,244,008

Ashfield District Council, Science Discovery Centre and Planetarium, East Midlands (England), £3,100,000

Bassetlaw District Council, Levelling Up Worksop Town Centre, East Midlands (England), £17,968,565

Boston Borough Council, The Rosegarth Square Masterplan, East Midlands (England), £14,846,596

Broxtowe Borough Council, Kimberley Means Business, East Midlands (England), £16,539,214

City of Lincoln Council, Lincoln Western Growth Corridor (WGC) - Eastern Transport Access Scheme, East Midlands (England), £20,000,000

Derby City Council, Assemble (Learning Theatre), East Midlands (England), £20,000,000

Derbyshire Dales District Council, Ashbourne Reborn, East Midlands (England), £13,373,509

East Lindsey District Council, Lincolnshire Wolds Culture and Heritage Programme, East Midlands (England), £8,091,774

Mansfield District Council, Mansfield Connect, East Midlands (England), £20,000,000

Rutland County Council, Rural Innovation in Place Levelling Up Proposition for Rutland and Melton, East Midlands (England), £22,950,690

South Holland District Council, The South Holland Health and Wellbeing Hub, East Midlands (England), £20,000,000

Borough of Broxbourne Council, Waltham Cross Renaissance, East England, £14,316,988

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, Peterborough Station Enhancements and Connectivity, East England, £47,850,000

Colchester Borough Council, Co-Creation: A Contemporary Colchester City Centre, East England, £19,663,063

Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Great Yarmouth Riverside Gateway, East England, £20,000,000

Harlow District Council, The Harlow Arts and Cultural Quarter, East England, £19,999,265

Norfolk County Council, Kings Lynn Sustainable Transport and Regeneration Scheme (Kings Lynn STARS project), East England, £24,115,860

Tendring District Council, Clacton Civic Quarter, East England, £19,958,224

How much money has been allocated to each region?

Here is how much money the UK government has so far allocated to each region through the Levelling Up Fund and Community Ownership Fund for projects.