Rishi Sunak has awarded £2.1 billion for more than 100 projects across the UK to create jobs and boost economic growth.
Secretaries of State will be visiting winning projects to see how local leaders will deliver for local people.
This is part of round two of the government’s flagship Levelling Up Fund, which the Prime Minister promised would “build a future of optimism”. It aims to provide greater investment in communities that will create new jobs, drive economic growth, help restore people’s pride in the places where they live, and spread opportunity more equally.
The successful bids include the Eden Project North visitor attraction in Morecambe, a new AI campus in Blackpool, a new rail link in Cornwall, and a major regeneration scheme in Gateshead.
The funding has been split between £672 million to develop better transport links, £821 million for community regeneration, and £594 million to go towards restoring local heritage sites.
The PM said: “Through greater investment in local areas, we can grow the economy, create good jobs and spread opportunity everywhere. That’s why we are backing more than 100 projects with new transformational funding to level up local communities across the United Kingdom.
“By reaching even more parts of the country than before, we will build a future of optimism and pride in people’s lives and the places they call home.”
Sunak’s own Richmond constituency in Yorkshire is receiving £19 million in funding, with money going to Catterick Garrison to regenerate the town centre.
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said the support would see the government “firing the start gun” on a range of projects.
He said: “This new funding will create jobs, drive economic growth, and help to restore local pride. We are delivering on the people’s priorities, levelling up across the UK to ensure that no matter where you are from, you can go as far as your talents will take you.”
Meanwhile, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt called it a “major down payment on local jobs, growth and regeneration”, with confirmation too of a further round of the levelling up fund.
How has the opposition reacted?
Labour has accused the government of presiding over a “Hunger Games-style contest where communities are pitted against one another”.
Lisa Nandy, the shadow levelling up secretary, offered a scathing assessment of the fund as she accused the government of “extraordinary arrogance”.
She said: “The Levelling Up Fund is in chaos, beset by delays and allegations of favouritism. It takes an extraordinary arrogance to expect us to be grateful for a partial refund on the money they have stripped out of our communities, which has decimated vital local services like childcare, buses and social care.
“It is time to end this Hunger Games-style contest where communities are pitted against one another and Whitehall ministers pick winners and losers.”
What are the successful bids and what will they use the money for?
Listed is every UK council that successful bid for funding in round two, what the funding will be used for, the region and how money the council has been awarded.
- Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, Barnsley Futures (Barnsley Central), Yorkshire and The Humber, £10,243,422
- Kirklees Council, Batley Town Centre, Yorkshire and The Humber, £12,003,148
- North East Lincolnshire Council, Cleethorpes Masterplan, Yorkshire and The Humber, £18,412,039
- North Lincolnshire Borough Council, Barton Principal Town Regeneration Project, Yorkshire and The Humber, £19,703,042
- Richmondshire District Council, Catterick Garrison Town Centre Regeneration project, Yorkshire and The Humber, £19,008,679
- West Yorkshire Combined Authority, West Yorkshire Levelling Up - Bus Enhancement Package, Yorkshire and The Humber , £41,248,832
- Borough of Telford and Wrekin, Broadening Aspirations through Education and Culture, West Midlands, £20,000,000
- Herefordshire Council, Hereford City Transport Package, West Midlands, £19,990,449
- Malvern Hills District Council, Malvern Theatres, West Midlands, £19,941,040
- Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council, Haden Hill Leisure Centre, West Midlands, £20,000,000
- Shropshire Council, Smithfield Riverside Redevelopment Programme and Transforming Movement and Public Spaces in Shrewsbury, West Midlands, £18,701,269
- Staffordshire County Council, Investing in Mid-Staffordshire’s Major Road Network, West Midlands, £19,836,184
- Staffordshire Moorlands District Council, Regeneration of Leek Town Centre, West Midlands, £17,110,892
- Walsall Metropolitan Borough Council, Willenhall Garden City, West Midlands, £20,000,000
- Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, HiVE, Wales, £9,360,000
- Bridgend County Borough Council, Grand Pavilion Porthcawl - A Landmark Legacy, Wales, £17,998,316
- Caerphilly County Borough Council, Caerphilly Leisure & Wellbeing Hub, Wales, £20,000,000
- Cardiff Council, Cardiff Crossrail Phase 1, Wales, £50,000,000
- City and County of Swansea, Lower Swansea Valley: Regenerating through the Vivian Legacy, Wales, £20,000,000
- Conwy County Borough Council, Conwy Coast to Valley Transport Connectivity, Wales, £18,620,484
- Denbighshire County Council, Protecting Ruthin’s Unique Heritage, Wellbeing & Rural Communities, Wales, £10,955,908
- Gwynedd Council, Llewyrch o’r Llechi: future prosperity from our industrial past, Wales, £18,830,189
- Isle of Anglesey County Council, Holyhead: A culture and heritage driven transformation, Wales, £17,047,505
- Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council, Vale of Neath Heritage Corridor Visitor Attractor, Wales, £17,755,359
- Torfaen County Borough Council, Pontypool Cultural Hub & Cafe Quarter, Wales, £7,607,805
- BCP Council, BCP Coastal Communities Infrastructure, South West (England), £18,159,731
- Bristol City Council, Transforming Filwood Broadway, South West (England), £14,536,470
- Cornwall Council, Mid Cornwall Metro, South West (England), £49,995,000
- Devon County Council, Destination Exmouth, South West (England), £15,765,899
- Dorset Council, Weymouth Waterside Regeneration , South West (England), £19,468,083
- North Somerset Council, "If not now, when" Levelling Up bid for the future of Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset, South West (England), £19,979,570
- Sedgemoor District Council, Somerset Training Academy for Health & Social Care, South West (England), £19,715,940
- Torridge District Council, Appledore Clean Maritime Innovation Centre, South West (England), £15,587,980
- West Devon Borough Council, West Devon Transport Hub, South West (England), £13,455,000
- Canterbury City Council, Connected Canterbury: Unlocking the Tales of England, South East (England), £19,905,911
- Dover District Council, Dover Beacon, South East (England), £18,121,647
- Kent County Council, Dover Access Improvements, South East (England), £45,000,000
- Reading Borough Council, Culture and Community at Minster Quarter, South East (England), £19,164,000
- Rother District Council, Bexhill; Culture, Community and Skills, South East (England), £19,192,000
- Rushmoor Borough Council, Farnborough Leisure and Cultural Hub, South East (England), £20,000,000
- Slough Borough Council, Destination Farnham Road, South East (England) England, £9,292,149
- Southampton City Council, Southampton City of Opportunity: Inclusive Access to Sport, South East (England), £20,000,000
- Swale Borough Council, Sheerness Revival, South East (England), £20,000,000
- The District Council of Folkestone and Hythe, Folkestone - A Brighter Future, South East (England), £19,791,819
- Aberdeenshire Council, Cultural Tides: North Sea Connections in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, £20,000,000
- Dumfries and Galloway Council, Reactivating Galloway, Scotland, £17,698,660
- Dundee City Council, Green Transport Hub & Spokes, Scotland, £14,400,000
- East Ayrshire Council, Cultural Kilmarnock, Scotland, £20,000,000
- East Lothian Council, Former Cockenzie Power Station Site Remediation and Preparation Works, Scotland, £11,267,841
- Fife Council, River Leven Regeneration, Scotland, £19,410,000
- Inverclyde Council, Greenock Central, Scotland, £19,390,000
- North Lanarkshire Council, Delivering on Cumbernauld’s Town Vision, Scotland, £9,225,000
- Shetland Islands Council, Fair Isle Ferry Infrastructure Project, Scotland, £26,762,313
- Stirling Council, Stirling Forthside Redevelopment, Scotland, £19,052,300
- Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, F.E. McWilliam Gallery & Studio Extension and Alterations, Northern Ireland, £3,573,604
- Bangor Marine Limited, Marine Gardens Public Realm project, Northern Ireland, £9,829,424
- Belfast City Council, Northern Ireland Last Picturehouse: An Arts Centre for Belfast, Northern Ireland, £4,094,000
- Belfast International Airport Decarbonisation Project, Northern Ireland, £2,327,928
- Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Ballycastle Leisure Centre, Northern Ireland, £8,142,850
- Fermanagh & Omagh District Council, Lakeland, Northern Ireland, £20,000,000
- Mid and East Antrim Council, Carnfunnock Country Park, Northern Ireland, £6,100,018
- Mid Ulster District Council, Maghera Regeneration Project, Northern Ireland, £9,058,971
- Newry Mourne and Down District Council, Camlough Lake Recreation Centre, Northern Ireland, £2,820,555
- The Ulster Branch of the Irish Rugby Football Union Club, Capital Improvement Project, Northern Ireland, £5,125,023
- Allerdale Borough Council, Workington Gateway, North West (England), £9,586,777
- Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, Blackburn Growth Axis Transport Package (Southeast), North West (England), £20,000,000
- Blackpool Borough Council, Multiversity, North West (England), £40,000,000
- Cheshire West and Chester Council, Transforming Ellesmere Port Town Centre, North West (England), £13,378,478
- Copeland Borough Council, Industrial Solutions Hub (iSH) Enterprise Campus, North West (England), £20,000,000
- Cumbria County Council, Energy Coast Resilient Routes, North West (England), £17,826,697
- Hyndburn Borough Council, The Accrington Acre: Our Heritage-Led Town Centre, North West (England), £20,000,000
- Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council, Halewood Leisure and Connectivity Improvements, North West (England), £15,356,140
- Lancashire County Council, Levelling Up East Lancashire: Creating opportunities through greener, safer and healthier travel, North West (England), £49,602,741
- Lancaster City Council, Eden Project North, North West (England), £50,000,000
- Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council, Green Technology and Innovation Network, North West (England), £20,000,000
- Preston City Council, Active Preston: Transforming Our Community Infrastructure, North West (England), £20,000,000
- St Helens Borough Council, Earlestown: Regeneration through Culture, Community and Heritage, North West (England), £20,000,000
- Trafford Borough Council, The Redevelopment of Partington Sports Village, North West (England), £18,276,313
- Wigan Council, Haigh Hall, North West (England), £20,000,000
- Hartlepool Borough Council, Catalysing Hartlepool’s Screen Industries Production Village, North East (England), £16,453,891
- North East Combined Authority, Transport Decarbonisation, North East (England), £19,597,261
- Northumberland County Council, Northumberland Sustainable Transport Access to Jobs, North East (England), £14,712,547
- Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council, Connecting People and Place, North East (England), £19,999,859
- Tees Valley Combined Authority, Tees Valley: Connecting our most deprived communities to opportunity through active travel, North East (England), £17,784,924
- The Borough Council of Gateshead, Transforming the visitor economy; Gateshead Quays and The Sage, an Arena Conference and Exhibition Centre, North East (England), £20,000,000
- Greater London Authority, Transforming Colindale and Leyton for all, London, £43,166,006
- London Borough of Barking and Dagenham, ‘Up the Heathway’ - Dagenham Heathway LUF Application, London, £10,883,068
- London Borough of Camden, A Healthy & Connected Neighbourhood: improving the physical and community infrastructure across Gospel Oak, Haverstock, and Kentish Town, London, £7,744,517
- London Borough of Hackney, Releasing the potential of Hackney Central, London, £19,045,400
- London Borough of Haringey, Selby Centre Urban Village - Phase 1, London, £20,000,000
- London Borough of Lewisham, Lewisham 2025: Unlocking the economic and civic potential of our town centre, London, £19,061,696
- London Borough of Sutton, Belmont Rail Frequency Improvement, London, £14,121,979
- London Borough of Waltham Forest, Walthamstow Culture for All, London, £17,244,008
- Ashfield District Council, Science Discovery Centre and Planetarium, East Midlands (England), £3,100,000
- Bassetlaw District Council, Levelling Up Worksop Town Centre, East Midlands (England), £17,968,565
- Boston Borough Council, The Rosegarth Square Masterplan, East Midlands (England), £14,846,596
- Broxtowe Borough Council, Kimberley Means Business, East Midlands (England), £16,539,214
- City of Lincoln Council, Lincoln Western Growth Corridor (WGC) - Eastern Transport Access Scheme, East Midlands (England), £20,000,000
- Derby City Council, Assemble (Learning Theatre), East Midlands (England), £20,000,000
- Derbyshire Dales District Council, Ashbourne Reborn, East Midlands (England), £13,373,509
- East Lindsey District Council, Lincolnshire Wolds Culture and Heritage Programme, East Midlands (England), £8,091,774
- Mansfield District Council, Mansfield Connect, East Midlands (England), £20,000,000
- Rutland County Council, Rural Innovation in Place Levelling Up Proposition for Rutland and Melton, East Midlands (England), £22,950,690
- South Holland District Council, The South Holland Health and Wellbeing Hub, East Midlands (England), £20,000,000
- Borough of Broxbourne Council, Waltham Cross Renaissance, East England, £14,316,988
- Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, Peterborough Station Enhancements and Connectivity, East England, £47,850,000
- Colchester Borough Council, Co-Creation: A Contemporary Colchester City Centre, East England, £19,663,063
- Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Great Yarmouth Riverside Gateway, East England, £20,000,000
- Harlow District Council, The Harlow Arts and Cultural Quarter, East England, £19,999,265
- Norfolk County Council, Kings Lynn Sustainable Transport and Regeneration Scheme (Kings Lynn STARS project), East England, £24,115,860
- Tendring District Council, Clacton Civic Quarter, East England, £19,958,224
How much money has been allocated to each region?
Here is how much money the UK government has so far allocated to each region through the Levelling Up Fund and Community Ownership Fund for projects.
- East of England: Around £253 million
- East Midlands: Around £380 million
- London: Around £219 million
- North East: Around £209 million
- North West: Around £590 million
- Northern Ireland: Around £121 million
- Scotland: Around £350 million
- South East England: Around £363 million
- South West England: Around £322 million
- Wales: Around £331 million
- West Midlands: Around £352 million
- Yorkshire and the Humber: Around £308 million