Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have abandoned plans to scrap the top rate of income tax for the highest earners.
The Chancellor acknowledged that their desire to axe the 45% rate on earnings over £150,000 in a move to be paid for by borrowing had become a “distraction” amid widespread criticism.
The major U-turn will be seen as a massive blow to their authority, as it comes a little over a week after the plans were announced and just a month into Ms Truss’s premiership. Mr Kwarteng will make a speech at the party conference on Monday, while Ms Truss will deliver a keynote speech on Wednesday.
UK politics live - Truss and Kwarteng U-turn on 45p tax rate
Last updated: Monday, 03 October, 2022, 09:47
Pound bounces back
The pound has bounced back to levels seen before the government’s controversial mini-budget.
It comes after the Chancellor confirmed a U-turn on the decision to axe the 45p tax rate for the highest earners this morning.
Sterling surged to 1.13 US dollars at one stage overnight, recovering ground lost in the market turmoil sparked by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, though it pared back some of the gains in early morning trading to stand at 1.12.
The chaos in financial markets following the Chancellor’s fiscal event saw the pound fall to an all-time low of 1.03 US dollars amid fears over the government’s unfunded tax cuts and wider economic policies.
The decision to U-turn on the move to scrap the highest band of income tax also helped ease pressure on UK government bonds, known as gilts, with yields on the bonds seeing further steep falls on Monday.
Chancellor: changing course on 45p tax rate ‘not about votes’
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said the decision to change course on the 45p tax rate was “not about parliamentary games or votes in the House of Commons” but about “getting people behind the measure”.
Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if the policy is still the right thing to do or whether he is scrapping the plan because he cannot get it through, he said: “It’s not a question of getting it through, it’s a question of actually getting people behind the measure. It’s not about parliamentary games or votes in the House of Commons.
“It’s about listening to people, listening to constituents, who have expressed very strong views about this, and on balance I thought it was the right thing not to proceed.”
Mr Kwarteng stressed that the 45p rate “was one element of a very comprehensive plan” and said it “even fiscally wasn’t the most significant by any means”.
Chancellor refuses to confirm if benefits will be uprated
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has refused to say whether benefits will be uprated in line with inflation.
If benefits fail to keep pace with rising prices it could leave some of the poorest households facing a real-terms cut in their incomes, but Mr Kwarteng said he is “not committed to any spending”.
Pressed on the issue of benefits uprating, he told LBC Radio: “I’m not going to comment on spending today.
“What we are focused on is the growth plan, we have got a medium-term plan which will set out more spending policies in the near future.”
Kwarteng: ‘No tax cuts ahead of budget'
Kwasi Kwarteng declined to repeat his pledge that there is “more to come” with tax cuts.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There will be no tax cuts ahead of a budget.”
The Chancellor also did not rule out a new era of austerity to pay for tax cuts, adding: “You will see what our spending plans are in the medium-term fiscal plan but I’m not going to be drawn into that.”
Kwarteng: “I’ve listened... I get the reaction"
45p tax rate was ‘huge distraction'
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said that he felt the 45p tax rate “was a huge distraction”.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Kwarteng said: “On the 45p rate. It’s very simple. We talked to lots and lots of people up and down the country, we talked to lots of not only colleagues, MP colleagues, but also people, our voters, constituents, crucially people in the country, and I felt that the 45p rate was a huge distraction on what was a very strong set of measures.”
Mr Kwarteng sought to play down the political impact of the U-turn on a key policy announcement, telling LBC Radio “these things happen in politics”.
Pressed on whether he would make further U-turns, he said that he was “focused on the growth plan”.
U-turn on scrapping 45p tax rate
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have abandoned plans to abolish the top rate of income tax for the highest earners.
The Chancellor acknowledged that their desire to axe the 45% rate on earnings over £150,000 in a move to be paid for by borrowing had become a “distraction” amid widespread criticism.
In a statement issued hours before he had been due to defend the plans at the Conservative Party conference, Mr Kwarteng said: “We are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate.”
“We get it, and we have listened,” he added.
Anger over appointment of Tory donor as trade minister
There’s fresh controversy for Liz Truss this evening, after the government website gov.uk quietly announced the appointment of a Tory donor and former business partner of Jacob Rees-Mogg as a trade minister.
Dominic Johnson has given hundreds of thousands of pounds to the Tories, and will be made a life peer and sit in the House of Lords.
‘Highly unlikely’ that Putin will use nuclear weapons - Ben Wallace
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he thought it “highly unlikely” that Vladimir Putin would use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict.
He told a Tory conference fringe event that while the use of tactical nuclear weapons was in the Russian military doctrine “we think it is highly unlikely he will do it”.
The Russian President recently warned the West that Russia will use all available methods to defend its borders, saying, "It's not a bluff."
Mick Lynch: ‘we are in the middle of a class struggle'
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch told a rally in Birmingham that “we are in the middle of a class struggle”.
“We pay tax to support our people not to subsidise the rich. The rich should be subsidising us,” he told protesters gathered in the city centre, where the Tory conference was getting under way.
“Ordinary men and women have got to understand we are in the middle of a class struggle now.”
He also said the last six months had shown “the decadence and corruption of the ruling class” and that the Government was “acting in the interests of their people”.
To loud cheers, he said: “We’re going to change this country, we’re going to change society.”