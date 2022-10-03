Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said the decision to change course on the 45p tax rate was “not about parliamentary games or votes in the House of Commons” but about “getting people behind the measure”.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if the policy is still the right thing to do or whether he is scrapping the plan because he cannot get it through, he said: “It’s not a question of getting it through, it’s a question of actually getting people behind the measure. It’s not about parliamentary games or votes in the House of Commons.

“It’s about listening to people, listening to constituents, who have expressed very strong views about this, and on balance I thought it was the right thing not to proceed.”