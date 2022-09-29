LivePolitics live: Liz Truss defends mini-budget as ‘urgent action’ to protect against rising energy bills
Liz Truss has defended Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget saying “urgent action” was needed to protect the country from rising energy bills and to get the economy growing.
In her first public comments since Mr Kwarteng’s statement plunged the financial markets into turmoil, the Prime Minister told BBC Radio Leeds the government had to take action to “get Britain moving” and to deal with inflation.
She said: “Of course that means taking controversial decision but I am prepared to do that as Prime Minister because what is important to me is that we get our economy moving, we make sure that people are able to get through this winter and we are prepared to do what it takes to make that happen.”
Ms Truss will face public questioning throughout the morning about her economic plans after the fallout from the mini-budget sent the pound tumbling.
It comes after the Bank of England on Wednesday (28 September) launched an emergency government bond-buying programme to prevent borrowing costs from spiralling out of control and stave off a “material risk to UK financial stability”.
The Bank announced it was stepping in to buy up to £65 billion worth of government bonds – known as gilts – at an “urgent pace” after fears over the government’s economic policies caused the pound to slump and sparked a sell-off in the gilts market.
UK politics live - Truss faces questions after mini-budget turmoil
Last updated: Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 08:16
PM prepared to take ‘controversial decisions’
She says the government is working closely with the Bank of England on its fiscal plans, adding that the UK is facing difficult economic times, and that is being experienced globally.
She told BBC Radio Leeds: "The important thing is the British government acted to protect people from these high energy costs, to make sure we’re getting the economy going.”
Truss defends mini-budget
The Prime Minister has defended her mini-budget from last week, despite the tax-cutting measures sending the UK market into turmoil.
She told BBC Radio Leeds: “We had to take decisive action."
Ms Truss said the measures were necessary to "get the economy moving" and "deal with inflation", and conceded that "growth won’t come through overnight".
PM insists government had to take ‘urgent action’
Government’s tax cuts ‘under-cut’ BoE’s efforts to tackle inflation
Former Bank of England governor Sir Mark Carney has said the government has effectively under-cut the central bank’s efforts to rein in rocketing inflation as its tax-cutting measures have sparked chaos in financial markets.
Sir Mark said that the mini-budget announcements of £45 billion in tax cuts, without any credible plan to get borrowing back on a sustainable footing, was “working at cross-purposes with the bank” and has caused a “dramatic” turn in financial markets.
He told the BBC: “Unfortunately having a partial budget, in these circumstances – tough global economy, tough financial market position, working at cross-purposes with the Bank – has led to quite dramatic moves in financial markets.”
Truss to face media questions
The Prime Minister will do a series of BBC regional radio interviews on Thursday, starting at 8am with BBC Radio Leeds, followed by 8.08am Norfolk, 8.15am Kent, 8.22am Lancashire, 8.30am Nottingham, 8.38am Tees, 8.45am Bristol and 8.52am Stoke.
Liz Truss will face public questioning about her economic plans for the first time following the fallout from the mini-budget last week.
It comes after the government’s economic policies sent the pound tumbling and prompted the Bank of England on Wednesday to launch an emergency government bond-buying programme to prevent borrowing costs from spiralling out of control and stave off a “material risk to UK financial stability”.
Angela Rayner: ‘We’re a party with a serious plan, he had a plan for a serious party.'
Watch as Angela Rayner delivers her speech at the Labour Party conference. During her address she took aim at Conservative prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.
On Mr Johnson, ousted from Number 10 after a series of scandals which included lockdown-busting events in Downing Street, Labour MP Ms Rayner said: “I do owe him one apology.
“I said he couldn’t organise a booze-up in a brewery. Turns out he could organise a booze-up pretty much anywhere, just a shame he couldn’t organise anything else.
“We’re a party with a serious plan, he had a plan for a serious party.”
Keir Starmer calls for Parliament to be recalled ‘ immediately'
Sir Keir Starmer said he wants Parliament to be recalled immediately but stopped short of calling for Liz Truss to resign.
The Labour leader told BBC News: “I’m leader of the opposition, of course we want an election as soon as possible but there’s an immediate crisis that’s got to be dealt with.”
Sir Keir also declined to call on the Prime Minister to sack Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, instead calling for a recall of Parliament as soon as possible.
He told ITV News: “I think she should recall Parliament immediately and reverse the budget before any more damage is done.”
Pressed on how quickly, Sir Keir said: “As soon as possible – tomorrow.”
Angela Rayner tells conference Boris Johnson will be plotting his comeback
Boris Johnson will be plotting his comeback “with a glint in his eye” as the Government plunges financial markets into “free-fall”, according to Angela Rayner.
Labour deputy leader Ms Rayner took aim at the Conservative prime ministers since 2010 during a joke-laden speech to close her party’s conference in Liverpool.
She also mocked Liz Truss for having “crashed the pork market”, a nod to the Prime Minister’s enthusiasm for the sector when environment secretary.
In a bid to rally party members, Ms Rayner ran through the policy pledges made in recent days and insisted Labour would be “radical, responsible, realistic” in power.
Labour MP apologises over ‘ill-judged’ Kwarteng comments
Rupa Huq has offered chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng “sincere and heartfelt apologies” for her “ill-judged” comments describing him as “superficially” black.
The Labour MP was earlier suspended by the party after widespread criticism of her remarks.
The MP for Ealing Central and Acton wrote on Twitter: “I have today contacted Kwasi Kwarteng to offer my sincere and heartfelt apologies for the comments I made at yesterday’s Labour conference fringe meeting. My comments were ill-judged and I wholeheartedly apologise to anyone affected.”
Earlier, Ms Huq had said that she stood by the comments.
Labour suspends MP heard calling Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black
MP Rupa Huq is understood to have been suspended from the Labour Party after facing criticism from colleagues for describing Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng as “superficially” black.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was under pressure to remove the whip from the politician over the remarks that were criticised by Angela Rayner and David Lammy as well as Tories.
In audio published online, Ms Huq can be heard discussing his elite school background, before adding that “you wouldn’t know he is black” when listening to him on the radio.
The comments from the MP for Ealing Central and Acton, in west London, were made at a fringe event at the Labour conference in Liverpool on Monday.
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner told Ms Huq to apologise and take “immediate action” over the “completely unacceptable” remarks.
In the audio, Ms Huq could be heard saying: “Superficially he is a black man.”