Liz Truss has defended Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget saying “urgent action” was needed to protect the country from rising energy bills and to get the economy growing.

In her first public comments since Mr Kwarteng’s statement plunged the financial markets into turmoil, the Prime Minister told BBC Radio Leeds the government had to take action to “get Britain moving” and to deal with inflation.

She said: “Of course that means taking controversial decision but I am prepared to do that as Prime Minister because what is important to me is that we get our economy moving, we make sure that people are able to get through this winter and we are prepared to do what it takes to make that happen.”

Ms Truss will face public questioning throughout the morning about her economic plans after the fallout from the mini-budget sent the pound tumbling.

It comes after the Bank of England on Wednesday (28 September) launched an emergency government bond-buying programme to prevent borrowing costs from spiralling out of control and stave off a “material risk to UK financial stability”.

The Bank announced it was stepping in to buy up to £65 billion worth of government bonds – known as gilts – at an “urgent pace” after fears over the government’s economic policies caused the pound to slump and sparked a sell-off in the gilts market.

