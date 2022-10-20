The world’s media has had its say on the resignation of Liz Truss

The news of Liz Truss’ resignation sent shockwaves not just throughout Britain, but across the world.

As parts of the globe woke up to news that the UK prime minister intends to leave the role only 44 days after taking it up, the world’s media began rolling out its coverage. From damning indictments of Truss’ short tenureship, to rolling live blogs keeping up with the latest lines, Truss was the name on the lips of everyone the world over.

Here’s exactly how her resignation was reported around the world.

How did the world react to Liz Truss’ resignation after 44 days?

US

The news broke in the United States early on Thursday morning. It led to shock within the US-based media industry, with some describing Truss’ tenure as “disastrous”.

Luke McGee wrote for CNN: “ The governing Conservative party will hope that Liz Truss’ resignation draws a line under the chaos of her short premiership and brings the UK some economic stability. Her short time in office was defined by market meltdowns and constant speculation about her long-term future after a mini-budget full of unfunded tax cuts caused turmoil in the British economy.”

CNN labelled Truss’ tenure as “disastrous”. (Credit: CNN)

The story was also front page for the highly-regarded Washington Post. The outlet described Truss’ time in office as a “disastrous series of self-inflicted wounds”.

The US media is also reporting on President Joe Biden’s reaction to the news, most notably on the effect Britain’s economic spiral could have on the global economy. When previously asked about Truss’ controversial tax-cutting plans, the US leader said: “I wasn’t the only one that thought it was a mistake.”

Europe

The news of Truss’ departure is unsurprisingly making headlines around Europe also. Le Monde, one of France’s most popular outlets, led with the story on its main site. The site also produced a special edition of the ‘L’Heure du Monde’ podcast, which focused on the “decline of the world’s sixth largest economy” after Truss’ mini-budget and series of U-turns.

Germany’s Der Spiegel gave Truss a damning critique, saying :”Liz Truss made so many mistakes in a very short time that her resignation came as no surprise.”

Further commentary from Der Spiegel saw Muriel Kalisch say: “The party’s crisis is hurting Britain, but the Conservatives still don’t want to let go of power.