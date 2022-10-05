LivePolitics: pound plummets after Liz Truss’ conference speech which was disrupted by anti-fracking protesters
Liz Truss wrapped up the Conservative Party conference with a speech in which she said cutting taxes was “the right thing to do morally and economically”.
The Prime Minister said there can be no more “drift and delay” in the bid to boost “growth, growth, growth”. She talked about how Labour, the Lib Dems and the unions are part of an “anti-growth coalition”. It comes after a turbulent week which saw a U-turn on plans to scrap the 45p tax rate for the highest earners, Cabinet dissent and the threat of another major split over the level of benefits.
The final day of the Tory party conference was also notable for incidents in the venue. Two Greenpeace protesters made their way into Liz Truss’ eynote speech to protest her fracking policy, while a media photographer has spoken out about how he was “manhandled” by security who kicked him out of the conference.
Photographer ‘manhandled’ out of venue by Tory conference security
A media photographer has spoken out after a video sufraced online of him being thrown out of the Tory Party Conference.
Tolga Akmen, a staff photojournalist at European Pressphoto Agency (EPA), was seen in footage being forcibly moved by two members of security while telling them “I’m not being aggressive” and “I’m a member of the media”.
Mr Akmen was said to have been taking photos of Prime Minister Liz Truss as she walked to the hall before her keynote speech. However, the photographer was stopped by security when he began to approach the hall likewise.
He said of the incident to PA: “There was no need for manhandling. We could have talked about it. I didn’t try to get in where I wasn’t allowed to.” He added that he repeatedly showed the security staff his press card but was refused entry to the venue.
A Conservative Party spokesman said: “We are aware there was an incident earlier today where a photographer was removed by venue security staff. We believe there may have been a misunderstanding and have been in contact with the photographer.”
Mr Akman has confirmed that he has receieved contact from Conservative Campaign Headquarters in which they apologies, but he is yet to receive a formal apology.
‘Any anti-growth coalition must include Liz Truss’ own party’
If Liz Truss thinks an anti-growth coalition is responsible for the UK’s problems it must include her own party, my colleague Ethan Shone writes.
The new prime minister described the need to “get Britain moving,” warning the audience that “we cannot have any more drift and delay at this vital time”.
She contextualised all this as taking place not just in a moment of crisis, but at the backend of a long period of decline.
Potentially lacking from her analysis though was a consideration of power.
If the country is in such dire need of growth and to be put “back on its feet”, then who or what has brought it to its knees?
With the primary theme of her first speech to Conservative Party conference as leader, Liz Truss provided an answer to this question: a set of interest groups she labelled the ‘anti-growth coalition’.
These groups, she said, “don’t face the same challenges as normal working people,” and “prefer talking on Twitter to taking tough decisions”.
“They don’t understand British people, they don’t understand aspiration. They are prepared to leave our towns and cities facing decline.”
Labour and the Liberal Democrats, “militant unions,” Brexit deniers and Extinction Rebellion were all name-checked as members of the anti-growth coalition.
Before she reached the anti-growth coalition part of her speech, Truss reminded the audience of the state of play when she entered Downing Street, one long month ago.
“Average energy bills were predicted to soar above £6,000 per year,” she said, “we faced the highest tax burden that our country had had in 70 years.”
“Families would have been unable to heat their homes, businesses would have gone bust, jobs would have been lost, and we would have had worse public services, including the NHS.”
Which member of the anti-growth coalition can take responsibility for the mess Truss inherited? Unless Boris Johnson has quietly joined the Lib Dems since leaving office, none.
What the Prime Minister said - and what it actually means
My colleague Imogen Howse has been going through Liz Truss’ speech with a fine toothcomb to analyse the key quotes.
The speech, which lasted just over half an hour, contained no new policy announcements - and made no reference to benefits, which is currently a topic of struggle and debate within her Cabinet. But that is not to say there was nothing of note, Imogen reports.
‘Whenever there is change, there is disruption’
The line which arguably encapsulated the country’s current position the most was when Ms Truss stated “whenever there is change, there is disruption”.
It was an admittance of the past week of upheaval experienced by the UK, during which the pound hit a record low against the dollar, the Bank of England made an extraordinary economic intervention to essentially bail out the Government, and Ms Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng were forced to U-turn on plans to axe the 45p tax rate for the country’s highest earners - despite the Prime Minister saying she was “absolutely committed” to it just one day before.
But Ms Truss made no signs the “disruption” would be stopping any time soon. In fact, she hinted there was more to come, insisting that “the status quo is not an option” and “we must stay the course.”
She also admitted “not everyone will be in favour” of her plans, which is a reminder of her declarations in the past that she is not afraid to be unpopular. This is possibly another testament to that sentiment.
But she continued to show confidence in her plans, no matter how controversial they may be, promising that “everyone will benefit from them”. Only time will tell if this holds true.
Picking between reducing inequality and boosting growth is a false choice, says IPPR
The Institute for Public Policy Research has responded to a central point in the Prime Minister’s speech today.
Dr George Dibb, head of the centre for economic justice at IPPR, said:“We need a drive for sustainable, long-term economic growth, but the approach outlined by the prime minister today is not the way to achieve it.
“As her chancellor has acknowledged, the approach taken by previous governments has delivered economic stagnation, and the prime minister is now merely repeating the same mistakes. Trickle-down tax cuts for the richest and for corporations, alongside austerity cuts to public services, are not the route to growth – they have led us into years of economic decline.
“Instead of spending tens of billions on give-away tax cuts, the government should be investing in public services, in the productive capacity of the economy, and in unlocking green investment opportunities to create prosperity for all.
“A fairer economy means a stronger and more prosperous economy. Unfairness isn’t just morally wrong, it is an obstacle to growth. The prime minister sets up a false choice between increasing growth, reducing inequality and achieving net zero when we can have all three.”
Pound falls following PM’s speech as Truss ‘fails to address mini-budget issues'
The pound has falled from 1.1425 just after 8am this morning to 1.1337 after Liz Truss finished her speech.
Adam Seagrave, at UK Sales Trader at Saxo, has said this is because the Prime Minister failed “to address the mini-budget issues”.
He said: “The pound has begun to fall once again this morning as Prime Minister Liz Truss delivered her first rallying cry at the Tory Party Conference since the mini-budget almost two weeks ago.
“Sterling had recovered against the dollar earlier this week hitting a six-day high at 1.149, before falling sharply this morning to 1.136 with the PM failing to address many of the issues that had arisen from the Chancellor’s new fiscal policies.
“The Government has taken a big gamble with the economy and last week’s volatility around bonds was more of a technical market issue, which the Bank of England was able to resolve - playing down claims of an all out economic revival.
“There’s actually little data to suggest the UK economy is in a better position since the reversal of some of the tax cuts and the market intervention.”
Shortest in-person conference speech by a Tory MP this century
Liz Truss’ speech at the Conservative party conference lasted just under 35 minutes – the shortest in-person conference speech by a Tory prime minister this century.
Boris Johnson made a shorter speech in 2020, lasting a little over 27 minutes, but this was delivered remotely using video, because of Covid-19 restrictions.
The next shortest in-person speech was the one made by Mr Johnson at the 2019 Conservative party conference, which lasted 40 and a half minutes.