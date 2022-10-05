If Liz Truss thinks an anti-growth coalition is responsible for the UK’s problems it must include her own party, my colleague Ethan Shone writes.

The new prime minister described the need to “get Britain moving,” warning the audience that “we cannot have any more drift and delay at this vital time”.

She contextualised all this as taking place not just in a moment of crisis, but at the backend of a long period of decline.

Potentially lacking from her analysis though was a consideration of power.

If the country is in such dire need of growth and to be put “back on its feet”, then who or what has brought it to its knees?

With the primary theme of her first speech to Conservative Party conference as leader, Liz Truss provided an answer to this question: a set of interest groups she labelled the ‘anti-growth coalition’.

These groups, she said, “don’t face the same challenges as normal working people,” and “prefer talking on Twitter to taking tough decisions”.

“They don’t understand British people, they don’t understand aspiration. They are prepared to leave our towns and cities facing decline.”

Labour and the Liberal Democrats, “militant unions,” Brexit deniers and Extinction Rebellion were all name-checked as members of the anti-growth coalition.

Before she reached the anti-growth coalition part of her speech, Truss reminded the audience of the state of play when she entered Downing Street, one long month ago.

“Average energy bills were predicted to soar above £6,000 per year,” she said, “we faced the highest tax burden that our country had had in 70 years.”

“Families would have been unable to heat their homes, businesses would have gone bust, jobs would have been lost, and we would have had worse public services, including the NHS.”