At around 4am on Friday morning at a sports hall in Middlesbrough, Chris Cooke stepped onto a podium and spoke his first words as the newly elected mayor of his hometown.

“I’ll keep it relatively short, because I think, like everyone, we’ve got to be back here in about three hours,” he joked, referring to the full council election count which would soon be underway. Cooke looked exhausted and maybe just a little overwhelmed by the result.

Some 12 hours later, he’d stand at the front of a large group of re-elected and newly elected Labour councillors, some of whom will now make up the executive of the local authority Cooke will lead.

They will replace an executive which many in the town feel has become entirely dysfunctional. Accusations of bullying, poor decision-making and governance issues have dogged the council and outgoing mayor Andy Preston in recent months, culminating recently with a warning of potential intervention from central government.

Cooke and his new council will be tasked with restoring levels of service and delivery at a difficult moment for the town, which some in the community believe is experiencing one of its lowest points in decades. But the question will be whether the challenges facing the town were caused by the dysfunction of its council, or the other way around. Preston has maintained that the issues the council has faced in recent years are a product of systemic problems, arguing roundaboutly that things had to get worse before they could get better.

By gaining four seats at the expense of independent candidates, Labour secured control of a council it lost for the first time in its history last time around. A clean sweep for the party in Middlesbrough may not entirely be indicative of a return to political normalcy in the so-called ‘red wall’, given that unlike most nearby constituencies, the town’s Labour MP remained in place in 2019, with a large, albeit reduced, majority.

But you don’t have to look far to find more compelling evidence of this possibility. In nearby Hartlepool, where Labour lost badly in a 2021 parliamentary by-election and only a third of council seats were up for grabs this time around, the party made significant gains, pushing the council into no overall control and missing out on a majority by two(!) votes.

Elsewhere, the party has picked up a number of councils, with wins in battleground areas like Swindon, Blackpool, Stoke and Plymouth offering further encouragement to Keir Starmer.

Some degree of loss for a party 13-years into national incumbency is to be expected, but as more and more results come in the Conservative losses creep closer and closer to the -1,000 mark, which many highlighted as a benchmark for what would constitute a worryingly bad performance for the party.

Of the 35 or so councils the party has lost, most have gone to no overall control, rather than Labour, while many have been taken by the Liberal Democrats, who have surged in rural areas and even held off Labour in places like Hull.

It could be argued that the Conservatives have done worse than any other party has done well. But with all the other parties making gains, the most likely outcome at a general election would be that Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister, whether with an outright majority or with the support of the Liberal Democrats and/or Greens, who’ve also had a positive election. This kind of “Tories out” coalition, which seems only more likely to materialise in the wake of this result, would represent an existential threat to the Conservative’s electoral chances.