Central London saw two major protests on Saturday as thousands of Tommy Robinson supporters marched from Victoria Station to Parliament Square, while hundreds gathered in Trafalgar Square in support of the Justice for Chris Kaba campaign.

Robinson’s supporters, led by banners reading “Two tier Keir fuelled the riots,” marched to Parliament Square via Whitehall, many carrying Union and England flags and signs saying “Bring back Rwanda” and “Stop the Boats.” The protest, sparked by Robinson’s recent detainment, drew strong turnout despite his absence, as he remains in custody on charges related to contempt of court.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was remanded in custody on Friday after surrendering to Folkestone police. He is accused of breaching a High Court order that forbade him from repeating libellous allegations against a Syrian refugee.

Robinson faces a separate charge under the Terrorism Act for allegedly refusing to provide his phone access code to police in July at the Channel Tunnel. As his supporters marched, chants of “We want Tommy out” and “We want Starmer out” echoed along the route, with speeches and music performed on a stage set up on Parliament Street.

Many demonstrators are hoisting Union and England flags – with several Make America Great Again flags in support of Donald Trump also in the crowd. Some demonstrators are wearing “I am Peter Lynch” badges, in reference to a 61-year-old man who died in prison after being jailed for screaming abuse at riot police outside a hotel housing asylum seekers.

Supporters of a Pro-UK rally endorsed by Tommy Robinson march from Victoria Station to Parliament Square in central London. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2024.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people joined the Justice for Chris Kaba campaign in Trafalgar Square, gathering to march to Downing Street as part of the United Families and Friends Campaign (UFFC), which supports families who have lost loved ones in custody.

Many activists held signs reading “No justice,” “No one forgotten, nothing forgiven,” and “No more deaths in custody.” Relatives of Chris Kaba, a 24-year-old who was fatally shot by Metropolitan Police officer Martyn Blake last year, attended the rally. Kaba’s family recently saw Blake acquitted of murder after a trial at the Old Bailey, a decision that has fueled the campaign’s momentum.

People join civil society groups led by Stand Up To Racism during a counter-protest against a Pro-UK rally endorsed by Tommy Robinson in central London.

A speaker from the Justice for Chris Kaba campaign addressed the crowd, speaking about “collective grief” and resilience. “We have each other. We are strong. We are powerful,” she said, leading chants of “we believe that we will win” and “the people united will never be defeated.” The campaign highlighted the broader issue of deaths in custody, with one activist stressing that they were not gathered solely for Kaba’s case but for all families “bereaved at the hands of the state.”

The Metropolitan Police, with support from additional forces, maintained a “significant police presence” to ensure that both demonstrations remained peaceful and separated. Stand Up to Racism organised a counter-protest against Robinson’s march, urging participants to “take to the streets” for a “massive anti-fascist demonstration” in response to the political activist’s support base.

The protests followed a week of intense public scrutiny and renewed calls for justice, with a pending review by the Independent Office for Police Conduct to assess if disciplinary action should follow the criminal trial of Blake.

The Metropolitan Police said all participants must disperse by 6pm.