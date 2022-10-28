The Yorkshire-born South East Cambridgeshire MP works under Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove

Most of Boris Johnson’s cabinet ministers have returned, as Sunak has attempted to unite his bitterly divided party. But while some of ex-PM Liz Truss’s allies have been retained, the former Chancellor has installed many of his own political friends into his administration.

Among the Sunak supporters to have been given ministerial roles are Robert Jenrick and Mel Stride. South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer has also been moved into Michael Gove’s department as Levelling Up minister.

But who is Lucy Frazer, what exactly is levelling up - and why has a claim Frazer made on BBC Question Time proven to be controversial? Here’s what you need to know.

Lucy Frazer has been a Conservative MP since 2015 (image: PA)

Who is Lucy Frazer?

Lucy Frazer, 50, is the MP for South East Cambridgeshire - a mostly rural constituency in East Anglia that includes the City of Ely and the town of Soham.

Before becoming a Conservative Party MP in 2015, Frazer was a barrister specialising in commercial law. She became a King’s Counsel in 2013.

Upon entering Parliament, she initially served on the education select committee. Despite voting remain in the 2016 Brexit referendum, Frazer has progressed through the Tory ranks.

She was a parliamentary under secretary of state at the Ministry of Justice under Theresa May from January 2018 to May 2019, before being promoted to the minister for prisons by Boris Johnson. Much of her time in the role was actually spent covering for then-Solicitor General Suella Braverman’s maternity leave.

Lucy Frazer (fourth left) is an ally of Rishi Sunak (image: Getty Images)

Between September 2021 and September 2022, Frazer was financial secretary in the Treasury, where she mostly worked under Rishi Sunak. During Liz Truss’s short spell as Prime Minister, she was moved to the Department for Transport. She then supported Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership contest.

Frazer’s time in Parliament has not been without controversy. She was forced to apologise for a joke she made about Scots being sent as “slaves to the colonies” in her maiden speech in 2015 - a reference to Oliver Cromwell, who used to live in her constituency.

While Frazer was at the Treasury, there were calls for her to quit and be investigated over an alleged conflict of interest. Her husband David Leigh heads up recruitment company AMS that has won £15 billion in government contracts, with some of the workers found to be on tax avoidance schemes.

She did not comment on the claims publicly but a government spokesperson said she had “complied with the requirements” set out in the ministerial code and rejected that there was a conflict of interest. AMS said it did not condone the tax avoidance schemes in question.

What did Lucy Frazer MP say on BBC Question Time?

Little more than 24 hours into her new role as levelling up minister, Lucy Frazer appeared on BBC Question Time. The 27 October edition also featured shadow foreign secretary David Lammy, right-wing broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer and Alan Partridge and Thick of It creator Armando Iannucci.

When asked about how the government was going about tackling the health and social care crisis that’s threatening to engulf the NHS this winter, Frazer resurrected the ‘40 new hospitals’ pledge made by Boris Johnson during his term in office.

It is a controversial policy given most of the ‘new hospitals’ earmarked are actually new units within, extensions to or refurbishments of existing hospitals. Only three of the hospitals included in the plan can be described as ‘new’.

“We have committed money to diagnostics centres, we’ve got 40 new hospitals,” she said, before she was interrupted by Hartley-Brewer, who described the statement as a “load of nonsense”.

When asked to clarify her statement by host Fiona Bruce, Frazer said it was a “commitment” - a statement that made the audience laugh. David Lammy then stepped in, saying: “This is just nonsense. There are no ‘40 new hospitals’ and you cannot cut local authority budgets by up to 40% and expect people to get out of hospital. They’ve got nowhere to go. That’s why we’ve got a health and social care crisis.

