Rishi Sunak has agreed to toughen up the Online Safety Bill after pressure from rebel Tory MPs, meaning social media bosses will be criminally liable for failing to protect children from online harm.

Social media bosses will face up to two years in prison if they fail to protect children from encountering harmful content online.

Rishi Sunak has bowed down to a group of 50 rebel Tory MPs who were pushing for a last-minute amendment to the Online Safety Bill, which is finally back in Parliament after a five-month delay. The Prime Minister was facing the prospect of a defeat in the House of Commons after backbenchers gained support from the opposition, but the amendment was on Monday (16 January) withdrawn after the government agreed to change the legislation.

Advertisement

Now, senior managers at tech firms will face criminal convictions if they breach duties to keep children safe online, which will include protecting children from content which promotes self-harm or eating disorders. The proposed new legislation is more severe than the previous version of the bill, which said that executives would only face higher fines.

The government is also expected to target bosses who ignore enforcement notices from Ofcom, the media regulator, which is set to gain wide-ranging powers to police the internet under the new legislation.

Advertisement

Executives who have “acted in good faith to comply in a proportionate way” with their duties will not be criminalised, however.

MPs have been debating the Online Safety Bill.

Advertisement

The rebellion was by Miriam Cates and Sir Bill Cash, with the support of more senior figures, such as Iain Duncan Smith and Priti Patel. Sky News reported that Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan reached a deal with them and the other rebels after talks over the weekend, after explaining that she liked the intention of the amendment - but the wording “wasn’t quite right”.

The proposed legislation will now be debated in the House of Commons, before making a move to the House of Lords.

But what exactly is the Online Safety Bill, what stage is it at in Parliament, what changes have been made, and what backlash has it faced? Here’s what you need to know about the bill.

What is the Online Safety Bill?

Advertisement

The Online Safety Bill was introduced in March under Boris Johnson, alongside then-Home Secretary Priti Patel. Its aim is to target harmful online content, with the hope of protecting children. This includes preventing access to adult sites and making social media bosses have a legal duty of care to protect them from issues such as cyber bullying.

It will be far reaching for online businesses and services, including social media sites and ecommerce marketplaces. Organisations which fail to protect its users, even from user-generated content, will be scrutinised by a new regulator and could face fines - and now possible prison time - for any breaches.

Advertisement

The bill was introduced in the wake of the death of 14-year-old Molly Russell, who killed herself after viewing self-harm content online. Her family has since campaigned for greater online safety.

Why is there opposition to the bill?

The bill has been at the centre of a debate over free speech, censorship, and the necessity to police harmful content on the internet. This has focused on the so-called “legal but harmful” duties that were in the bill, which would have required the biggest platforms to ensure their users, and in particular children, are not exposed to harmful content, even if it was not illegal.

The government dropped measures to ban “legal but harmful” web content, so that, social media companies can give users tools to filter out potentially harmful but legal content, but are not responsible for removing it. Ministers said strong protections remain in place for children, with sites required to show how they enforce age limits, publish summaries of risk assessments in regard to potential harm to children on their sites, and declare details of enforcement action taken against them by Ofcom.

Advertisement

Donelan argued that removing the restrictions marks a more “common-sense” approach as they risked an “erosion of free speech”. She also said the axed measures had been an “anchor” stalling the bill, and that it should progress more quickly now.

Advertisement

But campaigners called the change a “watering down” of the Online Safety Bill that is “very hard to understand”. Labour also warned that not being tougher on “legal but harmful” internet content could lead to greater spread of “abhorrent comments” like those made by rapper Ye - formerly Kanye West.

Shadow culture minister Alex Davies-Jones said: “Let’s be clear, everything that Kanye West said online is completely abhorrent and has no place in our society. It is not for any of us to glorify Hitler and praise him for the work that he did. It is absolutely abhorrent and should never be online, but sadly that is exactly the type of legal but harmful content that will now be allowed to proliferate online because of the government’s swathes of changes to this bill, meaning that will be allowed to be seen by everybody.

“Thirty million followers Kanye West has online. His followers will be able to share that content, research that content, look at that content, glorify that content without absolutely any recourse to that content being freely available online.”

What had Molly Russell’s family said?

Advertisement

Molly Russell’s father, Ian Russell, who has campaigned for online safety since her death, called the government’s recent changes to the bill a “watering down” of the legislation. He said young people who are “likely to find a way around” age verification checks may still be exposed to “legal but harmful” material, and that this is “the type of content that sapped the life force out of Molly and that stopped her wanting to live any more.”

Despite his concerns however, Mr Russell said what is “most important now is that the bill continues to progress at pace so that it is passed into law next year.” He added: “This is vital as it could quite literally save lives.”

Advertisement

Molly Russell ended her life in November 2017 after viewing suicide and self-harm content online (Photo: PA)

What are the new changes?

A new clause will be introduced into the Online Safety Bill to “make it an offence for the provider of a user-to-service not to comply with the safety duties protecting children” which are set out in the draft law. Tech bosses will also be held liable for failing to give information to the watchdog, Ofcom.

These changes will be implemented in addition to regulations already decided upon, such as the requirement for social media companies to remove illegal material from their platforms- with a particular emphasis on protecting children from seeing harmful content.

Advertisement

What stage is the bill at in Parliament?

The bill has been frequently altered during its passage through Parliament, meaning its progress has been repeatedly delayed. One such example of this was the removal of the ‘legal but harmful’ argument.

Advertisement

Some have started to lose patience, with MPs such as Julian Knight, Conservative chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, urged MPs to support the bill as it is because “frankly, after five years, I have had enough”.

He said: “I just want to urge honourable members and right honourable members from all sides of the House just to think in these terms: that this is far from perfect legislation. Legal but harmful – it is a shame that we haven’t found a way to work through this. But at the same time, we do have to understand the parameters we work in in the real world with these companies.”

But on Tuesday (17 January), the Online Safety Bill is finally having its day in the Commons, after the government agreed to toughen the bill.

Tory Miriam Cates, one of those leading the rebellion for the amendment, told the BBC that increasing personal liability for managers - by having social media bosses face the possibility of prison - was crucial. She said: “I think that is the key driver of change. In the construction industry [for example], we’ve seen a massive drop in accidents and deaths in construction since the senior manager liability was introduced.”

Advertisement