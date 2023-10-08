Marina Wheeler, a leading barrister, is to be tasked with offering advice to Labour on how to better protect women from workplace harassment.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Labour has appointed a high-profile new adviser to help inform its policy on whistleblowing, and, in a somewhat unexpected turn of events, the chosen individual is none other than Boris Johnson’s ex-wife Marina Wheeler.

Wheeler KC, a leading barrister, will take up the role of “whistleblowing tsar” - tasked with offering advice on proposed reforms to better protect women from harassment in the workplace. The party plans to give women subjected to abuse at the hands of their colleagues “whistleblower” status, in the hopes it will encourage them to come forward with complaints without the fear of their careers being impacted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Independent, which first reported the news, Wheeler said it would be a “privilege” to help Labour better protect women. The employment law expert continued: “[Women in the workplace] too often suffer sexual harassment and assault, and they pay a heavy price for speaking out. Knowing this, and to keep their jobs, they suffer in silence.”

But who exactly is Marina Wheeler? Here’s what you need to know about her - including her relationship with Boris Johnson, her career as a lawyer, and what’s been said about her recent move to Labour.

Boris Johnson and his then-wife Marina arrive at Ruislip High School on September 12, 2014 in Uxbridge, England. Credit: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Who is Marina Wheeler?

Marina Wheeler, 59, is a British barrister and writer. She has specialised in human rights law, employment, family law, discrimination, and more - and was appointed Queen’s Counsel (now King’s Counsel) in 2016. This means she is the most senior type of barrister.

What is her relationship with Boris Johnson?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wheeler married Johnson in 1993, and the pair have four children together: Lara Lettice, 27, Milo Arthur, 25, Cassia Peaches, 23, and Theodore Apollo, 21.

They were married for 25 years, during which time their relationship was rocked by allegations of infidelity. In 2013, it was revealed that Johnson had fathered a child - Stephanie Macintyre - during an adulterous liaison with art consultant Helen Macintyre in 2009, after the Appeals Court ruled the public had a right to know about his actions while Mayor of London.

Later, US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri claimed she had a four-year affair with Johnson between 2012 and 2016 - which again took place while he was married to Wheeler. The former Prime Minister never denied having an affair, but has always maintained a policy of not commenting on his private life.

Wheeler and Johnson announced their divorce in 2018 - with a financial settlement reached in 2020. Later, in interviews about her cervical cancer diagnosis (she is now in remission), Wheeler commented on her split from Johnson - saying their marriage had become “impossible”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before Wheeler, Johnson was married to Allegra Mostyn-Owen between 1987 and 1993. After Wheeler, he married his current wife Carrie Symonds, in a ceremony at Westminster in 2021.

What has been said about her role with Labour?

Speaking on her appointment, Wheeler said she was “delighted to be working with [the Labour Party] to help formulate solutions – including law reform where necessary – to encourage women to come forward, trusting that they will not be penalised for having done so.” The barrister concluded: “It will be a privilege to help deliver this.”

She will be working with shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry, who is expected to announce in a speech at the Labour Conference on Tuesday (10 October) that, under Labour, victims of workplace sexual harassment, bullying, and discrimination will be entitled to the same protection as whisteleblowers. “No woman should be forced to stay quiet for fear of being sacked,” she will add.

There hasn’t been much official reaction to the news yet, but the appointment has garnered interest on social media - given Wheeler’s links to former Tory PM Johnson. One user commented: “First Sue Gray, now the ex-wife - that’s top-class trolling,” while another simply wrote “lol” in response to a tweet about the topic.

Advertisement

Advertisement